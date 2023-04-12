Time to pick out your Kentucky Derby outfits and place your bets, the 149th Kentucky Derby will take place at the legendary Churchill Downs racetrack on Saturday, May 6.

The Kentucky Derby is the first of the triple crown races, which also includes Preakness Stakes, which will take place on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The third and final race is Belmont Stakes is on Saturday, June 9-10 at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Whether you’re attending in person or hosting your own Derby Party, find the Kentucky Derby schedule, frequently asked questions and fun facts below. “Riders up!”

WHERE TO WATCH THE KENTUCKY DERBY

Don’t miss out on any of the races and watch in several ways.

NBC WAVE-3 – local Louisville NBC affiliate – Ch. 3

Peacock

ABOUT KENTUCKY DERBY

The well-established thoroughbred race has been an annual tradition since 1875 in Louisville, Kentucky. It represents the first leg of the American Triple Crown and is followed by Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

More than just horse racing, the Kentucky Derby is also one of the signature fashion events of the year known for its fancy Kentucky Derby hats and colorful garb alongside other well-established traditions. This year’s event is anticipating more than 150,000 attendees, all eager to witness “The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports.”

Although there is much fanfare, celebration and festivities at the two other events of the triple crown, the Kentucky Derby is the most well-known and attended.

KENTUCKY DERBY SCHEDULE

Although the races may go fast, the Kentucky Derby is surrounded by many events, festivities and other races, ensuring it’s a full day affair. Check back to see the event list.

THE HORSES AT THE KENTUCKY DERBY

The odds are ever evolving as are the horses’ positions, but here are the twenty thoroughbreds who will be running at Churchill Downs during the Derby and other races.

Forte

Practical Move

Angel of Empire

Tapit Trice

Two Phil’s

Lord Miles

Derma Sotogake (JPN)

Kingsbarns

Raise Cain

Rocket Can

Hit Show

Confidence Game

Verifying

Sun Thunder

Wild On Ice

Mage

Blazing Sevens

Reincarnate

Jace’s Road

Continuar (JPN)

Skinner

Cyclone Mischief

Major Dude

Mandarin Hero (JPN)

King Russell

Disarm

Arctic Arrogance

Red Route One

Instant Coffee

Funtastic Again

KENTUCKY DERBY TRADITIONS

As with most historic events, the Kentucky Derby has many traditions that are still celebrated today. Explore some of the most followed rituals.

Mint Julep: Containing bourbon, mint and sugar syrup, this refreshing iced alcoholic beverage is the official drink of the race and often served in a silver julep cup.

Roses: The winner of the Kentucky Derby is draped in a blanket of 554 red roses, and the fragrant flower has become the official flower of the event and inspired its nickname, “Run for the Roses®”

Song: When the horses enter the track, a rendition of “My Old Kentucky Home” is played by full marching band who are often joined by the full crowd.

Kentucky Derby Hats: Synonymous with the event itself, the showy hats that most women choose to don are part of the spectacle.

TOP KENTUCKY DERBY QUESTIONS

When is the Kentucky Derby?

The 149th Kentucky Derby will take place at the legendary Churchill Downs racetrack on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

What time does the Kentucky derby start?

The first event of the day will start early in the day, but timing hasn’t been announced.

What channel is the Kentucky Derby on?

You can watch Kentucky Derby coverage on NBC and Peacock.

How long is the Kentucky Derby?

Although the races are very quick, the Kentucky Derby is a whole day affair.

Who won the Kentucky Derby 2022?

The 2022 Kentucky Derby winner was Rich Strike.

