Women’s History Month Watch List

Behind every badass female character is often an equally extraordinary female filmmaker. And this March, for Women’s History Month, we can’t wait to celebrate several of our favorite female creatives, both in front of and behind the camera. Here are a few must-see movies and TV shows that showcase outstanding actresses and women writers and directors.

This iconic horror movie stars Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling, a young FBI trainee, who’s trying to track down the infamous serial killer, Buffalo Bill. She enlists the help of Hannibal Lector, a brilliant psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer, in the hopes of catching Buffalo Bill. The film swept the Oscars, and it’s the first and only horror film to win Best Picture.

Inspired by true events, Women Talking is a drama that focuses on the women in a religious community who grapple with the violence inflicted upon them by the colony’s men. They decide they must do something to better their situation, whether it’s to stay and fight or leave. Written and directed by Sarah Polley, and starring an all-female cast, this story will leave you pensive and hopeful.

Judy is a biopic based on the beloved entertainer Judy Garland. Starring Renee Zellweger, this film is a feast for the eyes, and it highlights the highs and lows of show business — even for America’s sweetheart.

This docuseries highlights several pioneer female rockstars who helped shaped the genre. Interviews include Pat Benatar, Joan Jett and Chaka Khan, among many others.

The delightful, eccentric Elsbeth from The Good Wife gets her own series this year, and it’s already found its way into our hearts. While it’s about murder investigations, it’s lighter in tone — think more Columbo than Homicide. It’s somehow a bit of a thriller, but also a comedy, and it’s bound to be a hit.

This HBO series is a tale of how women can survive and rise up — even in a brutally cruel world — and ultimately become formidable warriors. Queens and matriarchs such as Cersei Lannister, Sansa Stark and Daenerys Targaryen are unmatched as heroines and will forever remain icons in cinematic history.

This HGTV reality series showcases Karen E. Laine and her daughter, Mina Starsiak Hawk, as they renovate homes in Indianapolis. A warm hug of a show, this is one that the whole family can enjoy.

A spin-off of The Fosters, this series follows Callie Adams Foster and her sister, Mariana, as they move to LA to pursue their careers as a law clerk and software engineer.

From the incomparable showrunner, Shonda Rhimes, this medical drama series needs no introduction. One of the most iconic series in recent years, Grey’s is in its 20th season and has no signs of slowing down. A soap centered on the lives of a few surgical interns and their bosses, Meredith Grey, Cristina Yang and Miranda Bailey are, and forever will be, some of TV’s most beloved characters.

Set in post-World War II, Claire Randall is a nurse who travels to Scotland with her husband, Frank, and is somehow mystically transported to 1743 where she must fight to survive. To protect herself, she meets and marries Jamie Fraser, a Scottish warrior, and she finds herself in the middle of an epic love story — and love triangle — for the ages.

Power tells the story of James “Ghost” St. Patrick who lives a double life. He owns a hot Manhattan night club, but he also runs a drug empire that caters to the rich. While this series focuses on a male lead, it’s written and produced by its matchless creator, Courtney A. Kemp. And its success speaks for itself since it now has four spin-offs on the air.

This iconic series premiered in the late 1990s, and it is one of the most groundbreaking series for female characters to this day. It features four single working women in their 30s and 40s, unapologetically living their lives in New York City. Whether you’re a Carrie or a Miranda, there’s something for everyone in this show.

Yellowjackets is a horror series that tells the story of a high school girls soccer team who survives a plane crash in the Canadian wilderness. Featuring an all-female cast, this is a story that passes the Bechdel test on every level and showcases complicated heroines and villainesses.

This drama series is a murder mystery surrounding several affluent moms in Monterey, California. It features a cast of many A-list actresses, including Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, and it’s produced by Witherspoon’s company, Hello Sunshine. If you’re looking for intrigue and ridiculous but lovable characters, this is bound to be your jam.

If you’re looking to unwind, take in gorgeous views of the Mediterranean coast and feast your eyes on five-star meals, this is the show for you. This reality series showcases the crew who lives and works on a 150-foot yacht. Come for the drama, but stay for the quiet feminism as the leader of the ship is Captain Sandy Yawn, a pioneer in yachting — a world that is still notoriously male-dominated.

This dark comedy centers on a mentorship between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled 20-something comedy writer, Ava Daniels. This series will leave you both laughing until your sides hurt and crying from the friendship between the women that is the heart of the show.

This four-part docuseries follows Janet Jackson, one of the highest-earning musicians in the business. It focuses not only on her successful career, but her private life as well, highlighting the tragedy she experienced behind closed doors. Featuring interviews from icons, such as Oprah and Mariah Carey, this one is a must-see.

