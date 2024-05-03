Top Suspense Movies to Keep Your Heart Pounding

From tense gun fights and assassination plots to nail-biting investigations and monster encounters, this list of the top 10 best suspense movies to watch right now.

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest suspense movies so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From The Accountant to Have You Seen My Son?, this list will help movie fans stay up to date on the most popular suspense movies available.

TOP 10 SUSPENSE MOVIES TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending suspense movies that movie-lovers are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘The Accountant’

↑ 21 vs. Prior Week

Immerse yourself in the riveting world of The Accountant, as unlikely hero Christian Wolff, a math savant with high-functioning autism played by Ben Affleck, skillfully balances ledger sheets and deadly firepower. Wolff shatters the stereotype of the ordinary accountant with his secretive freelancing for some of the world’s most unsavory characters unravels a web of deceit, and our mild-mannered numbers genius turns into an assassin.

This intriguing mix of intense drama and action-infused thrills will keep you on the edge of your seat, demanding a redefinition of the conventional action hero.

2. ‘My Child Has My Doctor’s Face’

↔ vs. Prior Week

My Child Has My Doctor’s Face is an enticing psychological thriller that unfolds in a macabre blend of science, unnatural phenomenon and dark secrets. The film follows Lily, a first-time mother who notices an uncanny resemblance between her newborn child and her mysterious fertility doctor.

As she delves deeper into this eerie observance, Lily unearths an unsettling, ethically nightmarish secret that will keep moviegoers on the edge of their seats. A story of serendipitous events that verge on disturbing, this film is bound to shake the core beliefs of anyone who dares to watch.

3. ‘White House Down’

↑ 12 vs. Prior Week

Prepare for an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride with White House Down. This action-packed blockbuster features Channing Tatum as tough cop John Cale, who unexpectedly becomes the last chance for the survival of the U.S. president, played by Jamie Foxx.

When a paramilitary group unexpectedly attacks the White House, Cale’s dream job interview quickly turns into a high-stakes rescue mission. Amidst the chaos and danger, the movie weaves a real-life power play, a father-daughter relationship and unrelenting action sequences. It’s about ordinary courage in extraordinary circumstances – a must-see for fans of action and political intrigue.

4. ‘Magnum Force’

↑ 541 vs. Prior Week

In the explosive sequel to Dirty Harry, Clint Eastwood returns as the iconic San Francisco cop Inspector Harry Callahan in Magnum Force. Callahan, frustrated by the justice system that allows criminals to remain free, finds himself embroiled in the machinations of a vigilante group within the police force.

As the body count rises, Callahan must wrestle with his own views on law and order while staying one step ahead of those who operate beyond it. Magnum Force is a riveting thriller that showcases Eastwood’s gritty charm and examines the gray areas between justice and revenge.

5. ‘Dirty Harry’

↑ 521 vs. Prior Week

Step into the edgy, suspense-filled world of Dirty Harry. Clint Eastwood nails it as Harry Callahan, a hardened, rule-bending detective in the San Francisco Police Department. When an unhinged sniper goes on a bloody killing spree, it’s up to Callahan, with his unorthodox methods and .44 Magnum, to take him down.

Navigating the city’s political bureaucracy, Harry stands as a lone wolf, deciding that sometimes “a man’s got to know his limitations.” Dirty Harry is more than a cop movie; it’s an intense character study that explores the thin line separating law enforcement from law breaking.

6. ‘Enemy of the State’

↑ 40 vs. Prior Week

In Enemy of the State, Will Smith delivers a compelling performance as Robert Clayton Dean, a successful lawyer unwittingly ensnared in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse with the National Security Agency. When a shocking murder sees the government questioning Dean’s every move, he teams up with a mysterious former intelligence operative, brilliantly portrayed by Gene Hackman – the only man possibly equipped to help him fight back.

As they work to unmask the corruption within the government and their own innocence, a thrilling and terrifying look at privacy in the digital age unfolds on screen. This chilling, political action thriller will have you on edge at all times, begging the question: can anyone ever be safe in our surveillance-filled society?

7. ‘The Meg’

↑ 582 vs. Prior Week

Dive into the darkest depths of the ocean with The Meg, a colossal shark thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat. Starring Jason Statham as expert deep-sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor, he’s tasked with saving a team of scientists trapped in the deepest part of the Pacific after an accidental encounter with a 75-foot Megalodon.

Jonas and team must outwit and outmaneuver this ancient super-predator in a race against time. Don’t miss this adrenaline-pumping clash between man and nature, where every ripple might reveal the teeth of The Meg.

8. ‘The Enforcer’

↑ 105 vs. Prior Week

Another entry in the Dirty Harry saga, The Enforcer is a gripping action-packed thriller. In this 1976 classic, Eastwood reprises his famous character, Inspector Harry Callahan, and takes on a group of violent terrorists with his signature blend of raw determination and unorthodox methods.

Dive into the suspenseful streets of San Francisco with The Enforcer for a dose of adrenaline-fueled drama that continues to captivate audiences.

9. ‘London Has Fallen’

↑ 3 vs. Prior Week

Thrilling and action-packed, London Has Fallen is a heart-pounding sequel in the popular Fallen film series that will have you on the edge of your seat. The lead character, Secret Service Agent Mike Banning, played by the charismatic Gerard Butler, finds himself once again saving the day when world leaders gather in the city of London for the British Prime Minister’s funeral, only to get caught in a ruthless terrorist plot.

As the city descends into chaos, Banning must navigate the treacherous situation to protect President Benjamin Asher, played by Aaron Eckhart, and take down the terrorists before it’s too late. This intense thriller begs the question – what would you do if London has fallen?

10. ‘Have You Seen My Son?’

↔ vs. Prior Week

Have You Seen My Son? is a heart-pounding drama that will keep you glued to your seat. When Emily, played by award-winning actress Lisa Hartman Black, comes home to find her four-year-old son missing, she embarks on a desperate journey to find him.

Fighting through an endless maze of unhelpful authorities and dark city streets, she refuses to let hope fade. Have You Seen My Son? brilliantly depicts a mother’s undying love and relentless determination in the face of inconceivable horror. A suspenseful thriller that promises to tug at every viewer’s heartstrings.

And there you have it: the top 10 suspense movies at home. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

For those who aren’t DIRECTV customers, make the switch today! Get all the best channels, shows, movies and more. And with four unique packages, there’s something for everyone.

And for even more insight into the top shows and movies to watch right now, check out these other lists:

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."