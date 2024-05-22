10 Timeless Romance Movies to Fall in Love with

Can you feel that? That’s love in the air! Sometimes, you just want to cozy up on the couch and watch a nice romantic movie, and who can blame you!? Whether you’re looking for an 80s classic, a new release or something in between, you really can’t go wrong. And to get you started, here’s a list of the top 10 best romance movies to stream at home today.

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest romantic movies so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From A Whitewater Romance to The Wedding Planner, this list will help romantic movie fans stay up to date on the most popular romantic movies available.

TOP 10 ROMANTIC MOVIES TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending romantic movies that TV-watchers are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘A Whitewater Romance’

In this 2024 Hallmark film, A Whitewater Romance, Maya, a determined, city-loving businesswoman, finds herself at a picturesque business retreat nestled in the scenic Rocky Mountains. Focused solely on the advancement of her career, Maya’s plans are disrupted when she forms an unlikely connection with a man competing for the same position.

As the pair works together, navigating both business challenges and the rugged wilderness around them, they discover common ground and a budding romance that challenges their preconceptions about each other and their careers. This unexpected alliance not only sparks a romantic flame but also leads them to reconsider what they want in life and love.

2. ‘Wedding Crashers’

In the romcom classic, Wedding Crashers, Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson star as Jeremy and John, two divorce mediators with a penchant for crashing weddings to take advantage of free-flow drinks and susceptible women. Their antics take a thrilling turn when they set their sights on the high-profile wedding of Secretary of the Treasury William Cleary’s (Christopher Walken) daughter.

However, their so-called foolproof tactic encounters an unanticipated hurdle when John is mesmerized by the enchanting bridesmaid, Claire, portrayed by Rachel McAdams. From banter to romantic tension and everything in between, this film is a robust cocktail of comedy and unexpected romance.

3. ’50 First Dates’

Set in the captivating scenic beauty of Hawaii, 50 First Dates is a romantic comedy with a twist. Adam Sandler brilliantly portrays Henry Roth, a man who falls for Lucy Whitmore, portrayed by the talented Drew Barrymore. The catch? Lucy suffers from short-term memory loss and every morning she wakes up forgetting she ever knew Henry.

To win her heart, Henry must make her fall in love with him anew every day. It’s a heartwarming, funny and surprisingly poignant exploration of love beyond the constraints of memory. Will Henry’s enduring love conquer all? Find out in this classic Adam Sandler film, a movie that guarantees to both make you laugh and tug at your heartstrings.

4. ‘Branching Out’

Immerse yourself in the heartfelt 2024 Hallmark movie Branching Out, a journey of self-discovery and unexpected family ties. The story centers around a young girl and her mother, Amelia, as they embark on a mission to piece together the daughter’s family tree.

Their quest leads them to connect with her biological father, an IVF donor whose identity has remained a mystery until now. When they finally meet him, the encounter is both surprising and profoundly transformative, defying their expectations and reshaping their understanding of family.

5. ‘Just Go with It’

With Just Go with It, you’ll get more than a few belly laughs. In this captivating romantic comedy, Adam Sandler stars as Danny, a successful plastic surgeon who woos women by pretending to be an unhappy husband.

His fail-safe plan goes haywire when he falls for Palmer (played by Brooklyn Decker), forcing him to entangle his assistant, the radiant Jennifer Aniston, and her kids in his web of deceit to maintain the pretense. Expect big laughs, unexpected twists and turns and a heartwarming story that proves the unpredictable nature of love.

6. ’27 Dresses’

Welcome to the whirlwind world of weddings in the 2008 romantic comedy 27 Dresses. Jane, a character made unforgettable by Katherine Heigl, is a dedicated bridesmaid who always puts others first, until love swooped in and threw her world into chaos.

When her younger sister Tess, brilliantly portrayed by Malin Akerman, steals the heart of the man she secretly loves, Jane begins to question her undying dedication to nuptial favors. James Marsden, playing a charming reporter, captures Jane’s attention and sees in her unorthodox journey a chance to escape his trite assignment on the bridal beat. Get ready to dive into a world of romance, heartbreak and lots of taffeta!

7. ‘Pretty in Pink’

Relive the sweet agony of teenage love and class conflict in Pretty in Pink. Set in the heart of Chicago, the refreshing Molly Ringwald shines as Andie, a vibrant outlier navigating the tumultuous high school hierarchy. As she ventures into a romantic liaison with the charming and popular, yet equally complex Blane (Andrew McCarthy), Andie’s world begins to tilt.

Torn between her allegiance to her loyal but eccentric pal Duckie (Jon Cryer) and her feelings for Blane, Andie lurches from one emotional hurdle to another, realizing that navigating the social strata is no cakewalk. Pretty in Pink is a tender yet riveting journey through the rollercoaster ride that is teenage love and life.

8. ‘Pretty Woman’

The boundary between the luxurious world of the rich and the untamed streets is blurred in the iconic romantic-comedy, Pretty Woman. The charismatic Richard Gere plays Edward, a calculating businessman who lives the high life, yet craves something more. Meanwhile, the vivacious Julia Roberts stars as Vivian, a clever young woman working the streets. When their paths cross, an unexpected journey begins, and it’s one you don’t want to miss. This timeless tale exudes charm as it explores the complexity of love across societal boundaries.

9. ‘The Perfect Catch’

Revisit the charm of small-town America in the heartwarming 2017 film The Perfect Catch. Follow the inspiring journey of a single mother (played by the incomparable Nikki DeLoach) striving to rejuvenate her floundering diner. Life tosses her a curveball when her former high-school flame shows back up, now a superstar baseball player. As they reignite their relationship on and off the field, this tale of second chances, resilience and love will captivate and inspire viewers, dealing a home run of emotions.

10. ‘The Wedding Planner’

Rom-com superstar Jennifer Lopez delivers an unforgettable performance in The Wedding Planner. As the meticulous and ambitious Mary Fiore, Lopez’s character is the go-to professional for every couple’s dream wedding. However, when she falls literally (and metaphorically) for Steve Edison played by the iconic Matthew McConaughey, the fiancé of her biggest client, Mary is forced to navigate the trickiest event yet: a love triangle. This charming film is a perfect blend of laughter, tears, mishaps and milestones – guaranteed to tug at the heartstrings.

And there you have it: the top 10 romantic movies to stream at home. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

