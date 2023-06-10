Our favorite New York City group returns for season 2 of And Just Like That on June 22 on Max – and it feels like reuniting with beloved old friends. I mean, our lives were basically merged with theirs for six seasons of Sex and the City and through the Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2 movies into And Just Like That. So, they are pretty much a part of our life.

But before we dig into the new set of antics, foibles and inevitable life lessons, let’s answer the pressing question…

Are You a Carrie, Miranda, Samantha or Charlotte?

One of the reasons Sex and the City, and by extension, And Just Like That has held onto its popularity is the relatability of its characters. Each character in the series represents different aspects of our own lives, desires and struggles, allowing us to find pieces of ourselves within their narratives. It’s not uncommon for viewers to gravitate towards a particular character or set of characters, forging a connection that goes beyond the screen. Whether it’s Carrie’s search for love and self-discovery, Samantha’s unapologetic confidence, Charlotte’s pursuit of a fairytale romance, or Miranda’s quest for balance, each character offers something unique that speaks to our own experiences and aspirations.

So which character are you? Let’s explore some of the most beloved, charming and polarizing characters and relive some of their defining moments in the SATC universe.

Carrie Bradshaw

The show’s central character and an iconic fashionista – played by Sarah Jessica Parker – is a witty and introspective writer who narrates the series, providing insightful commentary on relationships and the dating scene in New York City. Carrie’s curiosity, vulnerability, and penchant for designer shoes make her an endearing protagonist as we travel along with her on her quest for love while navigating the complexities the modern dating world.

What Makes You a Carrie?

You are creative and introspective with a deep passion for self-expression and a love for fashion. You enjoy exploring your emotions and the complexities of modern relationships. You also have a curious and adventurous nature, always seeking new experiences and insights.

Pivotal Carrie Moments

Sex and the City (Season 2, Episode 18) – “Ex and the City”

In this episode, Carrie runs into Mr. Big after their breakup and reflects on their relationship. Carrie’s vulnerability and introspection as she grapples with her feelings for Mr. Big highlight her character’s complexity.

Sex and the City (Season 6, Episode 20) – “An American Girl in Paris: Part Deux”

In the series finale, Carrie reunites with Mr. Big in Paris. Carrie’s emotional journey, her realization of self-worth, and her ultimate decision regarding her relationship with Mr. Big demonstrate her growth and evolution as a character.

And Just Like That (Season 1, Episode 6) – “New York, New Shoes”

In this episode, Carrie attends a charity event and faces a wardrobe malfunction. Her resourcefulness, humor, and ability to handle the situation with grace and charm showcases Carrie’s resilience and charisma.

Charlotte York

Charlotte York, played by Kristin Davis, is often seen as the romantic idealist of the group. She’s an art dealer with a traditional and conservative outlook on relationships and marriage. Charlotte’s search for true love and her desire for a fairytale ending make her character captivating – if not overly optimistic. Her growth from a traditionalist to a more open-minded individual and her unwavering loyalty to her friends is a great example of personal development.

What Makes You a Charlotte?

You appreciate traditional values and romantic ideals punctuated with a strong sense of etiquette and an appreciation for refinement and elegance. You’re drawn to stability, commitment, and the pursuit of a fairytale romance while prioritizing family with your nurturing and caring nature.

Pivotal Charlotte Moments

Sex and the City (Season 1, Episode 6) – “Secret Sex”

Charlotte enters a relationship with a recently divorced man. Her idealistic views clash with the realities of dating a divorced person, showcasing Charlotte’s desire for a fairytale romance and her journey to accept the complexities of love and relationships.

Sex and the City (Season 3, Episode 10) – “All or Nothing”

Charlotte faces fertility issues, leading her to explore alternative methods to conceive. Charlotte’s vulnerability, determination, and unwavering desire to become a mother highlight her resilience and her willingness to embrace different paths to achieve her dreams.

And Just Like That (Season 1, Episode 7) – “New York State of Mind”

Charlotte’s conservative views clash with her daughter Lily’s desires to explore her gender identity. Charlotte’s journey of understanding and acceptance as she navigates her daughter’s self-discovery showcases her growth as a mother and her evolving perspectives.

Miranda Hobbes

Miranda Hobbes, played by Cynthia Nixon, is a no-nonsense lawyer known for her intelligence, sarcasm and pragmatism. Her fierce ambition and dedication to her career alongside her struggle to balance her professional life with her personal relationships add layers of relatability to her persona. Her journey of self-discovery and empowerment resonates with many viewers.

What Makes You a Miranda?

You are intelligent, practical and goal oriented. Your strong work ethic and drive for success are paired with fierce independence and a desire for equality, never afraid to challenge societal norms. You also often boast a witty, sarcastic sense of humor and a desire for authenticity in your relationships.

Pivotal Miranda Moments

Sex and the City (Season 1, Episode 7) – “The Monogamists”

Miranda enters a monogamous relationship and grapples with the challenges it brings. Her strong and independent nature clashes with the compromises required in a committed partnership, highlighting Miranda’s struggle to balance her individuality with her desire for love.

Sex and the City (Season 4, Episode 13) – “The Good Fight”

Miranda faces workplace sexism and stands up for her rights. Her determination, intelligence, and refusal to be silenced demonstrate Miranda’s strength and her commitment to fighting for equality and justice.

And Just Like That (Season 1, Episode 3) – “When in Rome”

Miranda navigates her life as a single mother and her evolving relationship with her son Brady, who is now a teenager. Miranda’s challenges, frustrations, and unwavering love for her son highlight her resilience as a parent and her growth in adapting to the changes that come with motherhood.

Samantha Jones

Samantha Jones – played by Kim Cattrell – is a successful public relations executive and embodies confidence and self-assuredness. Samantha’s unabashed approach to relationships and her adventurous spirit make her a fascinating character. Her unwavering commitment to living life on her own terms and embracing her desires without societal judgment are both empowering and intriguing.

What Makes You a Samantha?

You simply exude confidence and hold your head high with a strong sense of independence. You embrace your sexuality and prioritize your own desires and needs. You are unafraid to take risks in your personal and professional lives and have a general zest for being alive.

Pivotal Samantha Moments

Sex and the City (Season 1, Episode 1) – “Sex and the City”

In the pilot episode, Samantha is introduced as a bold and sexually liberated woman. Her confident and unapologetic approach to relationships and her memorable one-liners establish Samantha’s strong and captivating persona.

Sex and the City (Season 3, Episode 16) – “Frenemies”

Samantha faces a breast cancer scare. Samantha’s vulnerability, strength, and unwavering support from her friends highlight her depth of character and showcase her journey beyond her typically bold and sexual exterior.

And Just Like That (Season 1, Episode 5) – “Tragically Hip”

Samantha’s absence is addressed, and her impact on the lives of her friends is acknowledged. Though not physically present in the series, Samantha’s spirit and her influence on the other characters continue to shine, emphasizing her significance in the Sex and the City universe.

*We can’t wait to see Samantha’s reported cameo in season 2 of And Just Like That.

Stanford Blatch

Stanford Blatch, played by Willie Garson RIP, is Carrie’s close friend and confidante. He is a stylish and fashionable talent agent with a sharp sense of humor. Stanford’s loyalty, vulnerability, and honest portrayal of the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community make him a standout character.

What Makes You a Stanford?

You are nurturing and loyal, valuing deep friendships with fierce emotional connections. You have a witty sense of humor and enjoy being a source of support and advice for your loved ones. You have a keen eye for fashion and enjoy staying up to date with the latest trends.

Pivotal Stanford Moments

Sex and the City (Season 4, Episode 12) – “Just Say Yes”

Stanford meets Marcus, a potential love interest. His vulnerability, hopefulness, and desire for a meaningful connection showcase Stanford’s journey in finding love and his willingness to open himself up to new possibilities.

Sex and the City (Season 6, Episode 19) – “An American Girl in Paris: Part Une”

Stanford attends Carrie’s wedding in Paris. His unwavering support, humorous remarks, and friendship highlight Stanford’s role as a loyal confidante and his ability to provide comic relief during pivotal moments.

And Just Like That (Season 1, Episode 8) – “Game Over”

Stanford faces a health scare, leading him to reflect on his life and his relationships. His vulnerability, strength, and resilience in the face of adversity showcase Stanford’s growth and the depth of his character.

Anthony Marentino

Anthony Marentino, played by Mario Cantone, becomes a prominent character in the later seasons of SATC. The larger than life wedding planner – who eventually marries Stanford Blatch – has a sharp tongue, quick wit, and over the top personality that serves as comic relief that carries over to And Just Like That.

What Makes You an Anthony?

You have a vibrant and outgoing personality, are known for your wittiness, blunt human and love for extravagance. You value friendship and loyalty, and humor serves to effortlessly navigate through life’s challenges. You, no doubt, also have a strong sense of style and an appreciation for aesthetics.

Pivotal Anthony Marentino Moments

Sex and the City (Season 6, Episode 17) – “A Woman’s Right to Shoes”

Anthony becomes Carrie’s wedding planner as she prepares to marry Aidan. His humor, flamboyance, and impeccable taste shine as he helps create a memorable wedding experience for Carrie.

And Just Like That (Season 1, Episode 1)

In the series premiere, Anthony provides support and comic relief as he helps Carrie plan her podcast launch party. His larger-than-life personality and unwavering loyalty to his friends showcase his role as a source of entertainment and support in their lives.

And Just Like That (Season 1, Episode 9) – “Carried Away”

Anthony’s friendship with Stanford is tested when they disagree on the direction of their wedding planning business. Anthony’s sharp wit, snappy comebacks, and genuine concern for his friendship with Stanford highlight the complexities of their relationship and Anthony’s loyalty to his loved ones.

Harry Goldenblatt

Harry Goldenblatt, played by Evan Handler is Charlotte’s eventual husband and a successful divorce attorney. He initially appears as an unlikely match for Charlotte due to their contrasting personalities and religious backgrounds – but his kind-hearted nature, sense of humor, and steadfast commitment wins her over. His ability to break free from societal expectations and embrace his own happiness makes him both inspiring and beloved.

What Makes You a Harry?

You have a warm and genuine nature, value commitment, loyalty, and the importance of family. You are often referred to as down-to-earth and have a practical approach to life. Your strong sense of empathy and willingness to go the extra mile, ensures you are surrounded by love.

Pivotal Harry Moments

Sex and the City (Season 5, Episode 3) – “Luck Be an Old Lady”

Harry proposes to Charlotte in a romantic and unexpected way. His genuine love, loyalty, and willingness to go above and beyond for Charlotte highlight Harry’s unwavering commitment to their relationship.

Sex and the City (Season 6, Episode 7) – “The Post-it Always Sticks Twice”

Harry and Charlotte face marital challenges, leading to a temporary separation. Harry’s determination to work on their marriage, his vulnerability, and his efforts to win back Charlotte’s trust highlight his growth as a partner and his unwavering love for her.

And Just Like That (Season 1, Episode 4) – “Hello, It’s Me Again”

Harry supports Charlotte as they navigate their daughter Lily’s desire to explore her gender identity. His understanding, acceptance, and unconditional love for his family showcase Harry’s growth as a father and his commitment to embracing their daughter’s journey of self-discovery.

And So Many More To Meet and Catch Up With

There are several other characters that we also adore in both Sex and the City as well as in And Just Like That. Seema is quickly becoming an integral fourth in Samantha’s palpable absence and other influential people like Mr. Big, Aiden and Che have made indelible impressions that won’t soon be forgotten. We can’t wait to see who else will become an integral component to one of our favorite groups.

Get caught up on everything:

Get your DIRECTV subscription today to make sure you can watch the whole Sex and the City universe.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."