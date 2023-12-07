Hey there, movie lovers! Are you looking for the perfect rom-com to cozy up with this New Year’s Eve? We’ve got you covered with a heartwarming selection that’s sure to bring a smile to your face as you ring in the new year. These romantic comedies offer a mix of humor, heart and the power of love, making them perfect choices for a cozy New Year’s movie night. Is there a favorite that we missed?

‘When Harry Met Sally…’ (1989)

More than a rom-com, this film is a study in relationships and the evolving dynamics between men and women. It’s filled with witty dialogue, relatable characters and moments that resonate with anyone who has navigated the tricky terrain of love, friendship and the friend zone. The New Year’s Eve scene is particularly memorable, encapsulating the film’s central theme of finding love in unexpected places and people​​.

With the unforgettable pairing of Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal (as well as Carrie Fisher and Bruno Kirby!), The Hollywood Reporter calls it “a beautiful, brainy, touching and lilting romantic comedy that should touch the heartstrings of lovers and those yearning to be in love everywhere.”

‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ (2001)

They just don’t make ‘em like they used to. And sometimes, that’s a good thing. But if you take the body image B.S. with a grain of salt, this British bestselling book makes for one good romp of a rom-com. Renée Zellweger stars as the endearing and relatable Bridget Jones, who embarks on a journey of self-improvement and finds herself caught in a love triangle between the roguish Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) and the charming Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) — who likes her, just as she is.

‘Sex And The City: The Movie’ (2008)

This movie extends beyond the beloved TV series, exploring deeper themes of love, friendship and self-discovery among the iconic and fabulous four women who are Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda. The New Year’s Eve scene especially emphasizes the importance of friendship and being surrounded by loved ones during pivotal moments, celebrating the enduring bond between the main characters and their love of the vibrant backdrop that is New York City​​.

‘Sleepless in Seattle’ (1993)

Another Meg Ryan hit — this time with Tom Hanks as her co-star — this gem is a true classic of the rom-com world. A touching story of love and fate, this film portrays the journey of a widowed man whose son’s heartfelt radio message sparks the interest of a woman from across the country. It’s a tale of long-distance connection and the power of destiny, culminating in an iconic New Year’s Eve moment atop the Empire State Building.

Blending humor with emotion, this movie captures the essence of romantic serendipity with laughter, tears and the undeniable magic of connection. Certified Fresh, Rotten Tomatoes calls it “a cute classic with a very light touch and real chemistry between the two leads — even when spending an entire movie apart.”

‘The Holiday’ (2006)

This charmingly cozy portrayal of finding love in unexpected places stars Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet as two women who swap houses for a much-needed vacation. Set during the Christmas and New Year season, it captures the essence of holiday romance, and the idea of new beginnings​ by bringing characters from different worlds together — leading to personal growth and, yes, even love. “Still what makes The Holiday interesting — and worth reexamining more than a decade after its release — is that unlike most holiday-themed movies, it exhorts the viewer to take time for themselves, not just others,” according to Refinery29. “It’s the ultimate self-care flick,” and a favorite comfort watch.

‘200 Cigarettes’ (1999)

As this writer’s personal favorite, this New Year’s Eve indie cult classic is a star-studded romp through New York City that’s set in 1981. Featuring everyone from Ben and Casey Affleck, Kate Hudson, Christina Ricci, Gaby Hoffman and Dave Chapelle to Janeane Garofalo, Martha Plimpton, Courntey Love and so many more, the movie’s many storylines overlap and intersect in the funniest and most entertaining of ways — culminating at the party of one very anxious hostess.

The now defunct Bitch Media praised the film and “female creative team of [Director Risa Bramon] Garcia and writer Shanna Larson[, who] drove a set of storylines that centered women’s frank sexuality in a way that still isn’t as mainstream as it should be.” And according to The Los Angeles Times, the film’s “a light comedy, pure and simple… [whose] makers sustain its energy through the unraveling of an intricate plot and bring to it a certain edge through a witty, sharp sense of observation.”

‘New Year’s Eve’ (2011)

Last but not least, we have another ensemble romantic comedy that intertwines multiple storylines that unfold in New York City on — you guessed it — another New Year’s Eve in time. It boasts an all-star cast — including Ashton Kutcher, Halle Berry, Jessica Biel, Sarah Jessica Parker — and many more big Hollywood names as their characters navigate love, resolutions and new beginnings; the stuff that ringing in the new year is all about!

