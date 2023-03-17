Horror enthusiasts know the best place to watch the scariest horror movies is on DIRECTV. With hundreds of live channels and more than 65,000 on-demand titles, there’s no shortage of chilling movies on demand to choose from on the darkest, stormiest nights.

What Are the Scariest Movies to Watch?

How “scared” a movie makes you feel is subjective. However, according to a Rotten Tomatoes poll, here’s a list of the 10 scariest scary movies of all time:

The Exorcist (1973) Hereditary (2018) The Conjuring (2013) The Shining (1980) The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) The Ring (2002) Halloween (1978) Sinister (2012) Insidious (2010) IT (2017)

Whether you’re in the mood for classics like The Exorcist, The Shining, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre or something from the new horror canon such as Hereditary or The Conjuring, you won’t be hurting for some haunting, horrifying viewing as you seek out the scariest horror films on DIRECTV.

Horror newbies and seasoned veterans have plenty of options to watch with their DIRECTV subscription. Need a place to start? Consider the following guides to help any horror lover find something to watch:

How Can I Watch Scary Horror Movies?

DIRECTV gives you more options to watch your favorite horror films. Browse on-demand listings for horror films on DIRECTV to find offerings from networks like IFC, AMC, Sundance TV and more. You can even subscribe to premium channels like Starz®, HBO, Cinemax® and Showtime®. But if you want everything all in one great package DIRECTV PREMIER package is the way to go!

Get Spooky With Scary Horror Movie Streaming

With many of the same channels available to traditional DIRECTV customers, DIRECTV STREAM gives you nearly limitless scary horror movie options.

If you already own a streaming device or two, DIRECTV STREAM makes it simple to find the scariest horror movies you can imagine, with support for many other devices, including Roku, Amazon, Apple, Samsung and more.

Choose the best streaming package for your budget and entertainment needs to get started — and don’t forget to check out DIRECTV internet bundles to combine DIRECTV STREAM and fiber-powered AT&T Internet for even more spooky movie viewing power.

Watch the Scariest Horror Movies on DIRECTV

Whether you’re in the mood to watch a scary movie in the middle of the day (with all the lights on) or in the dark with a bunch of friends, DIRECTV makes finding the right fright flick as easy as possible. Browse from hundreds of available on-demand films or search directly for a scream-worthy scary movie that will have you shaking in your seat.

