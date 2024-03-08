Movies About Women Empowerment for Women’s History Month

While it’s important to celebrate the women that have impacted history all the time, March being Women’s History Month provides us a special opportunity to do exactly that. From volunteering and supporting women-owned businesses to reading and learning about important women in history and the women’s rights movement, there are countless ways to celebrate throughout the month.

One of our favorite ways, though, is to watch great movies about women empowerment to pay homage to those before us and inspire the way forward.

This post will give you a list of movies about women empowerment to watch during the month of march — or any month, for that matter! Learn more about each of these inspiring films and where to watch them below.

8 Women Empowerment Movies to Watch Now

This list covers eight feminist movies about a number of topics surrounding strong women impacting the world throughout history and today.

Hidden Figures (2016)

Before 2016, the average person likely didn’t know the invaluable impact that three Black women mathematicians had on the Space Race back in 1963. Now, thanks to the biographical drama Hidden Figures and the book it was based on, the whole world can honor and celebrate the influential work done by these women.

With a star-studded cast made up of Taraji P. Henson (Katherine Johnson), Octavia Spencer (Dorothy Vaughan) and Janelle Monae (Mary Jackson), this film is both educational and an enjoyable watch, making it the perfect addition to your Women’s History Month celebrations.

Freedom Writers (2007)

Freedom Writers may not tell the story about women sending a man into space, but it does share another true story of a woman who positively influenced the lives of 150 students that passed through her classroom.

Starring Hilary Swank, the film depicts Erin Gruwell’s unconventional feminist pedagogy and its effect on the underserved students at the urban Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, California.

Amidst the racial tensions and discrimination of the mid-90s, this film shows how one determined, willing woman can bring people together and change the world. In fact, Gruwell started the Freedom Writers Foundation, a non-profit aimed at improving access to education and “providing educators with tools to empower all students to succeed.”

The Color Purple (2023)

The newest adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer-Prize winning novel, The Color Purple tells the story of the lives, struggles and growth of two Black women in rural Georgia in the early 1900s.

In the 2023 version of The Color Purple, difficult topics like domestic and sexual assault and racial and gender discrimination are not shied away from, but rather are balanced by the beautiful, compassionate and moving music incorporated into the film.

The film beautifully depicts the importance of sisterhood, love and resilience, and is powerfully portrayed by Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks & Fantasia Barrino, among others.

Nine to Five (1980)

9-to-5 is a classic 80s comedy film featuring three fabulous female leads working at a typical, well, 9-to-5. Together, Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin work together to overthrow their sexist, overbearing and unfair boss.

While the movie is hilarious, it uses that humor and satire to comment on issues that still exist today for women and gender minorities, including gender discrimination and workplace sexual harassment.

Despite being a fictional film, 9-to-5 is not only extremely relatable for women in any industry, but also relatable through its themes of friendship, community and the importance of women supporting women.

The Woman King (2022)

There are women to learn from and celebrate in every era of our history, and the West African kingdom or Dahomey in the 17th century is no exception. The Woman King follows the Agojie warriors, an all-female tribe of warriors fighting to protect their kingdom.

Actor and producer Viola Davis stars in this epic historical adventure film, playing the part of General Nanisca, leader of the Agojie, who liberates women who were enslaved by the Oyo Empire and then trains them to fight back.

Throughout the film, the audience watches these brave women learn strength, resilience and power, making it an essential film to watch during a month that celebrates the strength of women.

Barbie (2023)

The movie that flooded the world of pop culture for months, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is a social phenomenon that perfectly embodies the importance of celebrating women’s history, past and present. In Barbie Land, everything is seemingly perfect; that is, until the real world gets mixed in. And what the real world brings is not what the Barbies were expecting, considering that Barbie can do anything, be anything!

Rather than gender equality, the real world brings about female objectivation and toxic masculinity, among other things (including horses). It isn’t until America Ferrara playing “just a normal mom” explains the challenges of being a doll portraying a woman do we realize just how hard it is to be an actual woman in today’s world.

Hilarious yet poignant, Barbie will go down in history as the essence of women empowerment and celebration.

Little Women (2019)

Jane Austen’s Little Women has long been a hallmark of women empowerment, and the latest on-screen adaption from the one and only Greta Gerwig somehow turns that up a notch. The film stays true to the classic plot yet is able to more deeply highlight themes of equality, bravery and the importance of staying true to one’s identity.

With a star-studded cast of some of the most iconic women actors of our time including Laura Dern, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Meryl Streep, it would be nearly impossible not to enjoy this film.

So, while we would recommend this iconic story retold in an iconic way all the time, it’s an especially good pick for the month of March.

Frida (2002)

Frida tells the story of the life and legacy of one of the most well-known historical figures in modern art, Frida Kahlo. Salma Hayek gracefully portrays Frida’s ongoing journey in pursuit of self-expression through authenticity and defiance of traditional gender roles.

In addition to depicting the artistic and cultural accomplishments of Kahlo, the film does not shy away from showing her authenticity within her personal life.

As an openly bisexual woman during the early 1900s in Mexico, Frida actively and passionately refused to conform to what people thought she should be, and instead focused on being what she wanted to be. And that’s a lesson to celebrate all of the time.

