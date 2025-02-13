Movie theaters have experienced a cultural resurgence over the past couple of years, drawing more people back after the pandemic-induced pause in theatergoing. If you’re among those movie lovers rediscovering the magic of the big screen or are looking for reasons to visit the theater more often, this post is for you!

This post will give you all the release information you need to be ready for the highly anticipated movies coming to theaters in the next week, so you’re never left asking, “what movies are in theaters this weekend?” again.

Plus, find all the other films still in theaters to consider getting a ticket to this weekend. Let’s take a look!

New Movies in Theaters Valentine’s Day Weekend

First up, here are the biggest movies coming to theaters this Valentine’s weekend: February 13th to February 15th.

Captain America: Brave New World (Opens February 14th)

Paddington In Peru (Opens February 14th)

Becoming Led Zepplin (Expanded Release Feb. 14th)

You, Me & Her (Limited Release Opens February 14th)

Be the first to see these movies when they reach On Demand with DIRECTV!

All Movies in Theaters Now

If the movies above don’t spark your interest, here are other new films still available to see in theaters now, listed by release date:

Love Hurts (Opened Feb. 7th)

Heart Eyes (Opened Feb. 7th)

Becoming Led Zepplin (Opened Feb. 7th)

Bring Them Down (Opened Feb. 7th)

No Other Land (Opened Feb. 7th)

Valiant One (Opened Jan 31st)

Green and Gold (Opened Jan. 31st)

Dog Man (Opened Jan. 31)

Companion (Opened Jan. 31st)

Love Me (Opened Jan. 31st)

Brave the Dark (Opened Jan 24, 2025)

Presence (Opened Jan 24, 2025)

Flight Risk (Opened Jan 24, 2025)

One of Them Days (Opened: Jan 17)

September 5 (Opened: Jan 17, Expanded Release)

Wolf Man (Opened: Jan 17)

I’m Still Here (Opened: Jan 17)

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (Opened: Jan. 10, 2025)

A Complete Unknown (Opened: Dec. 25, 2024)

Babygirl (Opened: Dec. 25, 2025)

Nosferatu (Opened: Dec. 25, 2024)

The Fire Inside (Opened: Dec. 25, 2024)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Opened: Dec. 20, 2024)

Mufasa: The Lion King (Opened: Dec. 20, 2024)

The Brutalist (Opened: Dec. 20, 2024)

Nickel Boys (Opened: Dec. 13, 2024)

Moana 2 (Opened: Nov. 27, 2024)

Wicked (Opened: Nov. 22, 2024)

Watch New Movies on DIRECTV On Demand

There you have it: all the movies being released in theaters this week. And if you aren’t interested in going to the theaters but still want to keep up with the trending films out now, have no fear! DIRECTV has thousands of new movies to rent or purchase On Demand, many times available long before new movies come to other streaming services.

Ready to get DIRECTV?

Frequently Asked Questions What movies are coming to theaters on February 7th? Captain America: Brave New World, Paddington in Peru, Becoming Led Zepplin (Expanded Release), You, Me & Her (Limited Release)

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.