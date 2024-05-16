The Top Trending MTV Shows to Stream Today

Don’t fall behind on the latest phenomenon in pop culture. This list of the top 10 best MTV shows to watch right now will keep you in the know on what’s trending in music, entertainment and society.

1. ‘Ridiculousness’

In the hilarious series Ridiculousness, join Rob Dyrdek, Chanel West Coast and Sterling “Steelo” Brim as they breakdown the most outrageous, funny and extreme internet videos.

Whether you enjoy epic fails, funny animal encounters or unbelievable viral videos, Ridiculousness will keep you chuckling and wondering, what could possibly happen next? Think of it like America’s Funniest Home Videos taken to another level.

2. ‘Catfish: The TV Show’

Catfish: The TV Show explores the mysterious world of online dating and the fraud phenomenon known as “catfishing.” Nev Schulman and Max Joseph assist individuals who have fallen victim to falling in love online with a person they’ve never met – and who often does not exist. Watch as the hosts unravel the truth behind these manufactured love stories, exposing the real and often shocking identities hidden behind the screen.

3. ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’

Experience all the drama, laughter and wild moments that have made this reality series a pop-culture phenomenon. Jersey Shore Family Vacation takes the chaotic crew from Jersey Shore, including Snooki, The Situation, JWoww and more, out of their familiar environment and into the heart of Miami, Las Vegas and beyond.

Watch as these friends navigate the ups and downs of their relationships, partying and families as they reunite for unforgettable vacations that only these reality TV friends can endure. Hold onto your seats as this group reignites old beefs and forms new bonds, making Jersey Shore Family Vacation an absolute must-watch.

4. ‘The Challenge’

Brace yourself for high-octane adventure and unprecedented drama on The Challenge. This thrilling reality competition, a mix of Survivor, Big Brother and American Gladiators, sets contestants from various reality shows like The Real World and Road Rules against each other in fierce physical and mental contests.

Hosted by TJ Lavin, The Challenge will change the way you view reality television as the contestants push through grueling challenges, climb political ladders and form unexpected alliances. Each episode will keep you locked in as contestants vie for the grand prize in an unfolding story of endurance, strategy and resilience.

5. ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’

Join the journey of motherhood at a later stage with MTV’s Teen Mom: Family Reunion. This reality television series brings together the strong and resilient women from the Teen Mom franchise, allowing both viewers and the cast members themselves to see the different paths each has taken since their first time on screen.

Experience their joys, trials and tribulations as they navigate parenting, relationships and life challenges. This captivating show delves into complex issues, offering a rare look at the realities of being a young mother, while highlighting the power of sisterhood and unity. Settle in for drama, emotion and heartfelt moments with Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

6. ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Dive into a world of sequins, sass and spectacular performances with RuPaul’s Drag Race. Hosted by the charismatic RuPaul, this one-of-a-kind reality TV show gives viewers an exhilarating behind-the-scenes look at the competitive world of drag.

Each episode is packed with personality, fabulous fashion, diva showdowns and resilient contestants who are on a quest for the crown and to be named America’s next drag superstar. Witness the intensity and glamour of the race, as stunning performance artists transform and unleash their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

7. ‘Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!’

Dive into the world of covert romance with Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship! Follow the emotional rollercoaster that the participants experience as they navigate the risky currents of concealed romantic affairs.

Every episode unfolds a new secret, unravelling layers of love, deception and suspense. Watch the protagonists’ secret bonds of love blossom while they navigate the dangers of discovery, risking everything. This show is a gripping narrative for love story enthusiasts who appreciate a dash of adrenaline. Will they publicly declare their love or will they part ways to maintain the status quo?

8. ‘MTV Cribs’

Get a sneak peek into the opulent homes of your favorite celebrities with MTV Cribs. Audiences enter the lives of the rich and famous as they guide you through their luxurious abodes packed with unique design details, expensive art, lavish amenities and more.

From sports stars and musicians to Hollywood actors, each episode showcases extravagance at its finest. Hosted by a rotating cast of celebrities themselves, MTV Cribs offers an unfiltered look into the personal spaces of celebrities, unveiling their style, class and unparalleled creativity. Enjoy this spectacular television voyeurism that will make you gasp at the lavish lifestyles of the stars.

Frequently Asked Questions What kinds of shows are on MTV? MTV, while known for its music coverage, also airs a number of reality TV shows including Catfish, Teen Mom and more. What channel is MTV on? Viewers can watch MTV on channel 331 with DIRECTV.

