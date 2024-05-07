Top Animal TV Shows for Animal Lovers to Enjoy

Calling all animal lovers! It doesn’t get much better than cuddling up with your furry friends on the couch, turning on the TV and watching the latest animal-related TV series. From documentaries to reality TV, check out this list of the top 10 best animal shows to watch on TV right now.

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest animal shows so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From North Woods Law to Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, this list will help animal show fans stay up to date on the most popular animal shows available.

TOP 10 ANIMAL SHOWS TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending animal shows that TV-watchers are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘North Woods Law’

Immerse yourself in the high-stakes world of North Woods Law, where the Conservation Officers of New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department work tirelessly to preserve and safeguard the natural resources of the Granite State. Get up-close and personal with real-life conservation officers like Chris Egan as they engage in a variety of operations. From the mundane to the dangerous, these heroes navigate rugged terrain and unpredictable weather conditions.

Each episode offers a well-crafted blend of nature, action and heartwarming animal rescue stories to captivate any outdoors enthusiast or wild animal lover. Be astonished by the challenges and triumphs of these unsung heroes that live and breathe North Woods Law.

2. ‘The Incredible Dr. Pol’

Venture into the heart of rural Michigan with The Incredible Dr. Pol. With over 19,000 clients (animal clients, that is), Jan Pol isn’t your average vet – he’s The Incredible Dr. Pol! This captivating show takes you on a journey through the world of large-scale animal care, from birthing calves to wrestling pigs.

With his unwavering dedication, night or day, Dr. Pol’s determination to save every animal in his care, whether they are pets, farm animals or even exotic species, makes for a truly heart-warming and adventurous docuseries. Experience the trials, tribulations and triumphs of veterinary work on The Incredible Dr. Pol.

3. ‘Secrets of the Octopus’

Plunge into the hidden depths of the ocean with the groundbreaking aquatic documentary series, Secrets of the Octopus. Known for their unusual intelligence, this series highlights both the mysterious and fascinating behavior of these cephalopods.

Marine biologists and underwater cinematographers bring viewers up-close and personal with these fantastical creatures – revealing their out-of-this-world features and highly adapted skills, helping us understand their unique place within the makeup of marine communities. Embark on this captivating oceanic journey, as we decipher the mystical realm of the octopus in this exciting wildlife documentary series.

4. ‘Yellowstone Wardens’

Get an exclusive glimpse into the majestic yet dangerous world of the Yellowstone Wardens. This nature and animal reality series propels you into the throes of unpredictable wildlife situations faced by the guardians of the country’s first national park – Yellowstone.

From implacable Mother Nature to the untamed wildlife, every day is a fight for survival. Witness the dedication, courage and commitment of these brave wardens as they strive to protect the natural wonder that is Yellowstone, and all of the animals within it. A show that beautifully balances adrenaline-pumping sequences with breathtaking landscapes, Yellowstone Wardens is the perfect watch for adventure and nature enthusiasts alike.

5. ‘Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa’

Welcome to the sun-drenched scene of Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa, where an extraordinary team of animal lovers comes together to care for a diverse menagerie. Go behind the scenes with the dedicated zookeepers, veterinarians and staff at Tampa’s famous Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park as they nurture over 1,300 animals, from the tiniest insects to the largest, most majestic predators.

From dramatic rescues and emotional releases to heartwarming interaction between animals and their tenders, each episode of Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa invites viewers on a wild ride filled with unexpected challenges, joyful moments and an unforgettable glimpse into the lives of both creatures and caregivers.

6. ‘I Was Prey’

Dive into adrenaline-pumping stories of survival with I Was Prey. This dramatic documentary series puts you right in the middle of wilderness encounters gone wrong. Gripping, first-person narratives from real survivors put you on the edge of your seat as you experience their terrifying encounters with nature’s most deadly predators, from beastly bears to territorial sharks.

Each episode will have you rethinking the way you interact with wild animals as they recount their harrowing experiences of brushes with death. With reflective raw footage and sharp reenactments, I Was Prey is a bone-chilling real-life thriller not for the faint-hearted.

7. ‘Secrets of the Elephants’

Get an up close and personal look at Africa’s largest mammals with Secrets of the Elephants. This wildlife documentary series reveals the complex social structures, emotional depths and unraveled mysteries of these magnificent animals. Follow the breathtaking elephant herds as they traverse the plains, overcoming hardships, nurturing strong bonds and exhibiting resilience and intelligence in each episode.

With breathtaking cinematography and captivating narration, Secrets of the Elephants invites you to dive deep into the challenging journey these giants undertake and understand why they are a keystone species of Africa’s ecosystems.

8. ‘Wild Child’

Wild Child is a downright cute docuseries about the newest life coming into the animal kingdom. Hosted by Sheinelle Jones, this series takes viewers around the world to learn about the trials and tribulations young ones go through when they are first born.

Experience the world through the eyes of some of the cutest and most curious creatures to walk the planet as they overcome challenges much bigger than themselves.

9. ‘Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog’

Join world-famous dog behaviorist Cesar Millan in Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog, as he works to transform distressed dogs and their owners. Each episode captures the raw emotion and intense challenges Millan faces in his pursuit to mend relationships between pups and their parents.

Internationally known for his remarkable work, Millan educates families on effective training techniques while instilling essential life values. This captivating show sheds light on the importance of creating a more harmonious environment for everyone – fostering an undisputed reality, that a better dog makes a better human.

10. ‘Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild’

Step into the adventurous world of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild. Join hosts Peter Gros and Jim Fowler as they delve into the thrilling realm of wild animals and the habitats they call their home.

With a keen eye and fearless spirit, the duo immerses viewers into the lives of endangered animals, revealing their struggles and triumphs in the vast ecosystems they inhabit. Not only does the show present the breathtaking beauty and diversity of wildlife but it also emphasizes the importance of wildlife conservation. Witness the captivating stories of survival from the world’s most untamed corners on Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild.

And there you have it: the top 10 animal shows to stream at home. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

