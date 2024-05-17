‘The Bear’ Season 3 is Coming: What to Know & How to Watch

Yes, chef, we would like more helpings of FX’s breakout hit series The Bear. Well, order’s up: The Bear Season 3 is fresh out of the oven and headed to our screens next month!

The Bear, written and directed by Christopher Storer, has been a huge success, drawing praise for its comedic aspects, accurate depiction of life in the restaurant industry and memorable cast. Here’s your complete guide to why this show has been making rounds on the awards circuit and generating so much buzz since the first season’s premiere, plus what you can expect for season 3!

How to Watch ‘The Bear’

You can stream The Bear on Hulu. The first season is also expected to be airing on FX (DIRECTV Channel 248) over the course of four days in June. Check out the lineup below:

Sun, June 2 at 10 p.m. ET: Episodes 1 & 2

Mon, June 3 at 10 p.m. ET: Episodes 3 & 4

Tues, June 4 at 10 p.m. ET: Episodes 5 & 6

Wed, June 5 at 10 p.m. ET: Episodes 7 & 8

Don’t have DIRECTV? Sign up to watch The Bear and other top shows live when they air!

What Happened in ‘The Bear’ Season 1?

Warning: The following sections contain spoilers for The Bear Season 1.

The Bear Season 1 follows top-tier chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) as he abandons his career cooking in Michelin-starred restaurants in New York City and returns to his home city of Chicago to take over his family’s sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, known as The Beef, after his late brother commits suicide.

The hot sandwich shop is as run down and ragtag as the kitchen staff that Carmy inherits, and he must juggle stressors in both his personal and professional life as he works to turn it around. He’s supported by sous-chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), who he tasks with training up his staff in the traditional French culinary style of restaurant management and revising the restaurant’s menu. Those efforts are initially met with resentment from the staff, and tempers flare just as hot as the kitchen ranges’ burners.

In the end, the restaurant’s crew pull things together to find some measure of success, even if it was partially by accident, and Carmy stumbles upon a life-changing discovery in the restaurant’s pantry that allows him and his staff to begin rebuilding The Beef into a new fine dining restaurant, The Bear.

What Happened in ‘The Bear’ Season 2?

Warning: The following sections contain spoilers for The Bear Season 2.

If The Bear Season 1 was about turning a restaurant around in the face of deep adversity, the ten-episode second season was about turning that same restaurant into the next big thing — and all of the challenges that come along with it, both personal and professional.

Kicking off where the first season left us, Carmy and Sydney are now business partners in The Bear and are working on renovating the establishment. The ragtag staff spends the season refining their culinary and business management skills to be up to par for what Carmy hopes will be a five-star dining experience.

But despite the common goal of turning The Bear into a resounding success, many of the characters find themselves distracted in their personal lives or professional pursuits — especially Carmy, the keystone of the whole crew.

Eventually, the restaurant’s opening night is a success, but it comes at the cost of promising relationships for many of the characters.

When Does ‘The Bear’ Season 3 Come Out?

If you’re craving another bite of The Bear, you won’t have to wait long. The Bear Season 3 has wrapped filming in Chicago in premieres on Hulu in June.

Rumor has it, The Bear Season 4 has also been ordered, and it’ll be filmed back-to-back with Season 3.

‘The Bear’ Cast

So, who’s who in the cast of The Bear? Let’s take a look:

Jeremy Allen White, of Shameless fame, as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, The Beef’s sous-chef and, later, business partner to Carmy

Abby Elliott as Natalie Berzatto, Carmy’s sister and co-owner of The Beef.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich, the restaurant’s manager and the late Michael Berzatto’s best friend

Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks, the restaurant’s pastry chef

Liza Colon-Zayas as Tina Marrero, a line cook at The Beef

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim, another line cook at The Beef

Oliver Platt as Jimmy “Cicero” Kalinowski, Carmy’s late father’s best friend who finances the restaurant

Molly Gordon as Claire, Carmy’s romantic interest

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak, Carmy’s friend and restaurant repairman

Jon Bernthal as Michael Berzatto, Carmy’s deceased brother

Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna, Carmy and Michael’s mother