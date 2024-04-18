The 10 Tastiest Cooking Shows to Watch Now

Fire up your grills, get your grocery shopping out of the way and sharpen that chef’s knife. We’ve got a list of the top 10 best cooking shows to watch on TV right now to inspire you to whip up a gourmet treat for your friends and family tonight.

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest cooking shows, so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From Beat Bobby Flay to Girl Meets Farm, this list will help cooking show fans stay up to date on the most popular cooking shows available.

TOP 10 COOKING SHOWS TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending cooking shows that TV-lovers like you are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘Beat Bobby Flay’

Who can beat celebrity chef Bobby Flay at his own game? In Beat Bobby Flay, two of some of the most talented chefs in the game compete for the chance to take on this culinary legend. The suspense builds as they fight tooth and nail, using every trick in their cookbook, to impress the judges and earn the chance at the ultimate face-off in the kitchen. Only one will get the once-in-a-lifetime chance to beat Bobby Flay and ascend from student to teacher.

2. ‘Guy’s Grocery Games’

Enter the mouth-watering world of competitive cooking with Guy’s Grocery Games. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri hosts this high-stakes cooking competition as chefs from around the country compete against the clock – and each other – in Fieri’s own grocery store, Flavortown Market.

Filled with unexpected twists, a variety of culinary challenges and a compelling mix of personalities, each episode will hold you on the edge of your seat as you watch the chefs scramble to make the most delectable dishes. Don’t miss a moment of the fast-paced, culinary chaos on Guy’s Grocery Games.

3. ‘The Pioneer Woman’

Indulge in a slice of life from the Oklahoma ranch of The Pioneer Woman. Join Ree Drummond, an award-winning blogger and best-selling cookbook author, as she whips up hearty, home-style meals for her large, cowboy-centric family.

Her love for simple, scrumptious food is contagious, and her creativity in the kitchen is sure to inspire you to recreate her mouthwatering dishes right in your own home. Glimpse into her unique lifestyle filled with cowboys, kids and some impressive kitchen charisma in this flavorful cooking show.

4. ‘Chopped’

Step into the unpredictable world of Chopped, a cutthroat cooking competition show that’s as deliciously entertaining as it is suspenseful. Watch chefs from different backgrounds as they compete in a race against the clock, forced to create a masterpiece out of mystery ingredients. Each dish is critiqued by a panel of culinary experts, including Ted Allen, who hosts the competition.

Savor innovative culinary concoctions and unexpected drama as every episode concludes in a nail-biting finale – will your favorite chef get chopped or emerge victorious? Tune in for a mouthwatering mix of cooking brilliance and competition on Chopped.

5. ‘Tournament of Champions’

Acclaimed chefs step into the arena to face off in the ultimate cooking competition on Tournament of Champions. Hosted by Guy Fieri, this action-packed series features sizzling showdowns as contestants wield their culinary skills and creativity in the kitchen to go head-to-head amid mystery ingredients and unpredictable challenges, pushing their culinary boundaries to the edge. Find out who’s kitchen chops will bring home the belt in this thrilling gastronomic contest.

6. ‘The Food That Built America’

Take an epic culinary journey through time and American gastrology on The Food That Built America. This show gives audiences a view into the visionary moguls and entrepreneurs who risked it all to bring their food inventions to the masses, including Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and other iconic food brands. From the invention of Hershey’s Chocolate to the rise of fast food, this series tells the fascinating stories behind the foods and brands we love, offering a delicious blend of history, biography and food.

7. ‘Spring Baking Championship’

Experience the sweet joy of baking with Spring Baking Championship, a delightful culinary competition that captures the vibrant colors and flavors of spring. Watch amateur and professional bakers battle it out in the kitchen, with each episode demanding unique creativity and skill to create the most tantalizing seasonal desserts.

Hosted by Bobby Deen and a panel of esteemed judges, this show will keep you entertained, inspired and craving more. Tune in to Spring Baking Championship and embark on a journey of mouth-watering pastries, cookies and cakes, celebrating the spirit of the season.

8. ‘Next Level Chef’

Get ready for a culinary rollercoaster on Next Level Chef. Journey alongside internationally acclaimed chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais as they mentor a diverse group of talented cooks in a three-story culinary gauntlet.

Each level offers a different kitchen setup that changes the game completely, making this competition not just about preparing the best dish, but the most effective strategy and adaptability, too. Witness the intense time-pressure, dynamic challenges and mouth-watering dishes as the chefs battle it out to win the ultimate title in this multi-story cooking adventure.

9. ‘Man v. Food’

Man v. Food pits host Adam Richman against the meanest, most massive culinary creations America has to offer as he traverses the country, taking on local food challenges that push his gastric might to the limits.

From flaming hot wings to towering burger stacks, Man v. Food provides a whole new perspective on comfort food. Follow Adam in his quest to conquer the nation’s most formidable and appetizing challenges in this hit food-reality show.

10. ‘Girl Meets Farm’

Girl Meets Farm is not just a cooking show. Molly Yeh, a city-bred food blogger, takes you on a delightful culinary journey as she adjusts to life on a Midwest farm.

Balancing her roots in the Chinese and Jewish cultures with her newfound Midwestern lifestyle, she creates unique recipes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. Experience the joy and challenges that come with tying traditional dishes to farm life, while appreciating the homely charm of rustic cooking on Girl Meets Farm.

And there you have it: the top 10 cooking shows to stream at home. Stay tuned for updates to come, so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

Frequently Asked Questions Who are the most popular professional TV chefs? Bobby Flay, Gordon Ramsey, Ree Drummond, David Chang, Jamie Oliver, and Cat Cora are all popular celebrity TV chefs. What channel has the most cooking shows? The Food Network What happens to the prepared and leftover food on cooking shows? It's often either eaten by the cast and production crew or donated to charity.

