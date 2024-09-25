DIRECTV support icon

TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

GET DIRECTV
Sports - Article

2024 NHL Payrolls: Which NHL Players Make the Most Money?

Share
2024 NHL Payrolls: Which NHL Players Make the Most Money?

The ice covering the rinks of the NHL aren’t the only things players are familiar with that’s cold and hard: So is the cash they get to take home through their often-lucrative playing contracts.

It definitely pays to be an NHL player at any level, but who makes the most money playing hockey, and which teams shell out the most cash in their quests for a Stanley Cup title? Let’s take a look.

Don’t forget: You can watch all of your favorite NHL stars earn their dough live on TV all throughout the 2024-2025 NHL season on DIRECTV!

Shop packages

What is the NHL Salary Cap?

Like many other professional sports leagues, the NHL uses a salary cap system to attempt to maintain a level playing field between the teams. That’s to say, each team has a limit on the amount of money they can put towards paying players and attracting talent each season. That figure currently stands at $83.5 million maximum and $61.7 million minimum.

How Does the NHL Salary Cap Work?

The NHL’s salary cap works similarly to those in other sports leagues, like the NFL and the WNBA. The amount of salary each player is paid each season that contributes to their team’s salary cap maximum is known as the team’s “cap hit.” This is calculated by taking the player’s contract and bonus values, adding them together, then dividing it that number by the number of years their contract is for. The resulting number is the player’s cap hit for the season.

Adding up the full roster’s cap hits gives us the team’s total cap hit. The cap hit is not necessarily a proxy for a team’s payroll, but it does give a good sense of how much per year a team is paying its players and how much wiggle room it has to add new talent.

A team needs to be at or under its salary cap maximum by the end of the year. That means teams can go over the salary cap throughout the year, as long as the total doesn’t exceed the limit by year’s end. Confusing, we know.

The Top 30 Highest-Paid NHL Players in 2024

So, which NHL players have the most lucrative contracts in the sport? Unsurprisingly, some of the sport’s most recognized names are also the ones that appear at the top of the salary charts.

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ star center, Auston Matthews, who led the league in goals and was sixth in total points over the 2023-2024 season, is the highest-paid NHL player right now, taking home $13.2 million per year on average.

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and the Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid are second and third on the list, raking in an average of $12.6 million and $12.5 million per year, respectively.

Both of these players have led their teams deep into the playoffs in recent years, with MacKinnon’s Av’s securing the Stanley Cup in 2022 and McDavid’s Oilers nearly doing the same in 2023 after a historic near-comeback effort from a 3-0 series deficit against the Florida Panthers, who won it in Game 7.

Here’s the complete list of the top 30 highest-paid players in the NHL right now by cap hit for the 2024-2025 season.

Rank Player Team Position Cap Hit/Average Salary
1 Auston Matthews Toronto Maple Leafs Center $13.2 million
2 Nathan MacKinnon Colorado Avalanche Center $12.6 million
3 Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers Center $12.5 million
4 Artemi Panarin New York Rangers Left Wing $11.6 million
5 Elias Pettersson Vancouver Canucks Center $11.6 million
6 Erik Karlsson Pittsburgh Penguins Defenseman $11.5 million
7 William Nylander Toronto Maple Leafs Center $11.5 million
8 David Pastrnak Boston Bruins Right Wing $11.2 million
9 John Taveres Toronto Maple Leafs Center $11 million
10 Rasmus Dahlin Buffalo Sabres Defenseman $11 million
11 Drew Doughty Minnesota Wild Defenseman $11 million
12 Mitchell Marner Toronto Maple Leafs Right Wing $10.9 million
13 Jonathan Huberdeau Calgary Flames Left Wing $10.5 million
14 Jack Eichel Vegas Golden Knights Center $10 million
15 Aleksander Barkov Florida Panthers Center $10 million
16 Tyler Seguin Dallas Stars Center $9.8 million
17 Sebastian Aho Carolina Hurricanes Center $9.7 million
18 Zach Werenski Columbus Blue Jackets Defenseman $9.5 million
19 Seth Jones Chicago Blackhawks Defenseman $9.5 million
20 Charlie McAvoy Boston Bruins Defenseman $9.5 million
21 Matthew Tkachuk Florida Panthers Left Wing $9.5 million
22 Adam Fox New York Rangers Defenseman $9.5 million
23 Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay Lightning Right Wing $9.5 million
24 Brayden Point Tampa Bay Lightning Center $9.5 million
25 Alex Ovechkin Washington Capitals Left Wing $9.5 million
26 Mark Stone Vegas Golden Knights Right Wing $9.5 million
27 Jamie Benn Dallas Stars Left Wing $9.5 million
28 Darnell Nurse Edmonton Oilers Defenseman $9.2 million
29 Mikko Rantanen Colorado Avalanche Center $9.2 million
30 Nicklas Backstrom Washington Capitals Center $9.2 million

Which NHL Teams Have the Highest Cap Hits and Payrolls in 2024?

Those are some lofty figures. How does that impact each team’s salary cap? Let’s take a look. Here is each team’s total spending toward their salary cap, and how much space each has left in 2024.

Keep in mind, a team’s cap hit isn’t exactly the same as their total payroll, since a player’s contribution to the team salary cap is the annual average compensation that player is paid over the course of their multi-year contract.

Team Total Cap Cap Space
Washington Capitals $96 million $10.2 million
Vegas Golden Knights $91.6 million $3.6 million
Vancouver Canucks $89.5 million $1.5 million
Toronto Maple Leafs $89 million $1 million
Montreal Canadiens $89 million $2 million
Tampa Bay Lightning $88.8 million $842,500
New York Islanders $88 million $0
Carolina Hurricanes $87.9 million $79,913
Detroit Red Wings $87.2 million $198,193
Pittsburgh Penguins $87.1 million $874,228
New York Rangers $86.8 million $623,476
St. Louis Blues $86.7 million $1.2 million
Ottawa Senators $86.6 million $484,286
Minnesota Wild $86.6 million $756,412
Nashville Predators $86.5 million $1.4 million
Colorado Avalanche $85.9 million $2 million
LA Kings $85.6 million $496,667
New Jersey Devils $85.4 million $976,104
Winnipeg Jets $85.4 million $2.5 million
Dallas Stars $84.7 million $693,758
Philadelphia Flyers $84.5 million $5.1 million
Edmonton Oilers $83.5 million $945,833
Chicago Blackhawks $81.2 million $6.1 million
Buffalo Sabres $81 million $6.9 million
Seattle Kraken $80.8 million $7.1 million
Boston Bruins $79.3 million $8.6 million
Utah Hockey Club* $78 million* $8.9 million*
San Jose Sharks $77.8 million $10.1 million
Calgary Flames $68 million $19.9 million
Anaheim Ducks $66.2 million $21.7 million
Columbus Blue Jackets $63.2 million $24.7 million

From a pure payroll perspective, things look more like this:

Team Total Cash Payroll
Colorado Avalanche $125.3 million
Vancouver Canucks $120.6 million
St. Louis Blues $120.2 million
Vegas Golden Knights $118.8 million
Montreal Canadiens $116.4 million
Tampa Bay Lightning $115.5 million
Toronto Maple Leafs $113.7 million
Columbus Blue Jackets $111.7 million
New Jersey Devils $111.1 million
Washington Capitals $110.6 million
New York Rangers $109.7 million
Winnipeg Jets $109.1 million
Seattle Kraken $109.1 million
Florida Panthers $107.9 million
Edmonton Oilers $107.4 million
Boston Bruins $107.4 million
Calgary Flames $106.7 million
Pittsburgh Penguins $106.2 million
Detroit Red Wings $104.8 million
Dallas Stars $104.6 million
New York Islanders $103.3 million
Ottawa Senators $103 million
Minnesota Wild $102 million
San Jose Sharks $100.6 million
Los Angeles Kings $100.1 million
Philadelphia Flyers $99.8 million
Buffalo Sabres $97.6 million
Nashville Predators $97.2 million
Anaheim Ducks $95.7 million
Carolina Hurricanes $95.6 million
Arizona Coyotes* $90.5 million*
Chicago Blackhawks $88.9 million

* Note: The Arizona Coyotes franchise moved to Salt Lake City, Utah this year, and the team is now known as the Utah Hockey Club.

And here’s a look at which teams have the most players in the top 100 highest-paid players, by cap hit:

Team Top 100 Players (by cap hit)
Carolina Hurricanes 5
Dallas Stars 5
Florida Panthers 5
New Jersey Devils 5
Ottowa Senators 5
Tampa Bay Lightning 5
Toronto Maple Leafs 5
Vegas Golden Knights 5
Colorado Avalanche 4
Detroit Red Wings 4
Montreal Canadiens 4
New York Rangers 4
Vancouver Canucks 4
Washington Capitals 4
Boston Bruins 3
Edmonton Oilers 3
Nashville Predators 3
New York Islanders 3
Pittsburgh Penguins 3
Winnepeg Jets 3
Utah Hockey Club 3
LA Kings 2
Buffalo Sabres 2
Minnesota Wild 2
Seattle Kraken 2
St. Louis Blues 2
Columbus Blue Jackets 1
Calgary Flames 1
Chicago Blackhawks 1
Philadelphia Flyers 1
San Jose Sharks 1
Anaheim Ducks 0

What is the NHL’s minimum wage?

Currently, the minimum a player must be paid in the NHL is $800,000. These types of salaries are usually seen with AHL players that suit up for their NHL affiliate during the regular season for any number of reasons.

Who Are the Highest-Earning NHL Players Ever?

After this deep dive into current NHL salaries, let’s take a quick look at which hockey players have made the most throughout their careers. You’ll definitely recognize some names on this list, especially if you’ve been following hockey for a while.

Player Team Total Earnings Seasons
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins $146,890,244 17
Alex Ovechkin Washington Capitals $128,220,893 17
Jaromir Jagr Retired $128,139,753 24
Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh Penguins $127,270,893 16
Shea Weber Vegas Golden Knights $126,831,000 17
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles Kings $115,250,000 17
Joe Thornton Retired $111,541,561 24
Patrick Kane Chicago Blackhawks $108,737,195 15
Zach Parise New York Islanders $108,660,065 17
Ryan Suter Dallas Stars $107,659,333 17

Watch NHL Hockey on DIRECTV

Don’t miss a single slapshot, high stick or incredible save. You can watch every moment of the 2024-2025 NHL season on DIRECTV!

Shop Packages

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the highest-paid NHL player?

Auston Matthews, of the Toronto Maple Leads, is the highest-paid player in the NHL at $13.2 million per year.

Which team has the highest total payroll in the NHL?

The Colorado Avalanche, with a total payroll of $125.3 million.

Who are the top three best-paid players?

The top three highest-paid players in the NHL are Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."

Share

Most Popular

Sports

2024-2025 Premier League: Full Schedule, How to Watch & Top Teams

read more
WNBA

2024 WNBA Playoffs Guide: Who’s In & How to Watch

read more
Sports

Upcoming Sporting Events to Stream in 4K

read more
Sports

2024 Major League Soccer Schedule, Rankings & Games to Watch

read more
Sports

These Are the Top College Football Games of the 2024-25 Season

read more
Promo

More Like This

Utah Hockey Club 2024-2025 Schedule: How to Watch
Sports

Utah Hockey Club 2024-2025 Schedule: How to Watch

How Much Do Formula 1 Drivers Get Paid?
Sports

How Much Do Formula 1 Drivers Get Paid?

Premier League Games Today: Schedules, Previews & Fixtures
Sports

Premier League Games Today: Schedules, Previews & Fixtures

Hockey Games Today on TV: Watch NHL Games Live
Sports

Hockey Games Today on TV: Watch NHL Games Live

Baseball on TV Today: MLB Games, Previews & Schedule
Sports

Baseball on TV Today: MLB Games, Previews & Schedule