The ice covering the rinks of the NHL aren’t the only things players are familiar with that’s cold and hard: So is the cash they get to take home through their often-lucrative playing contracts.

It definitely pays to be an NHL player at any level, but who makes the most money playing hockey, and which teams shell out the most cash in their quests for a Stanley Cup title? Let’s take a look.

Don’t forget: You can watch all of your favorite NHL stars earn their dough live on TV all throughout the 2024-2025 NHL season on DIRECTV!

What is the NHL Salary Cap?

Like many other professional sports leagues, the NHL uses a salary cap system to attempt to maintain a level playing field between the teams. That’s to say, each team has a limit on the amount of money they can put towards paying players and attracting talent each season. That figure currently stands at $83.5 million maximum and $61.7 million minimum.

How Does the NHL Salary Cap Work?

The NHL’s salary cap works similarly to those in other sports leagues, like the NFL and the WNBA. The amount of salary each player is paid each season that contributes to their team’s salary cap maximum is known as the team’s “cap hit.” This is calculated by taking the player’s contract and bonus values, adding them together, then dividing it that number by the number of years their contract is for. The resulting number is the player’s cap hit for the season.

Adding up the full roster’s cap hits gives us the team’s total cap hit. The cap hit is not necessarily a proxy for a team’s payroll, but it does give a good sense of how much per year a team is paying its players and how much wiggle room it has to add new talent.

A team needs to be at or under its salary cap maximum by the end of the year. That means teams can go over the salary cap throughout the year, as long as the total doesn’t exceed the limit by year’s end. Confusing, we know.

The Top 30 Highest-Paid NHL Players in 2024

So, which NHL players have the most lucrative contracts in the sport? Unsurprisingly, some of the sport’s most recognized names are also the ones that appear at the top of the salary charts.

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ star center, Auston Matthews, who led the league in goals and was sixth in total points over the 2023-2024 season, is the highest-paid NHL player right now, taking home $13.2 million per year on average.

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and the Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid are second and third on the list, raking in an average of $12.6 million and $12.5 million per year, respectively.

Both of these players have led their teams deep into the playoffs in recent years, with MacKinnon’s Av’s securing the Stanley Cup in 2022 and McDavid’s Oilers nearly doing the same in 2023 after a historic near-comeback effort from a 3-0 series deficit against the Florida Panthers, who won it in Game 7.

Here’s the complete list of the top 30 highest-paid players in the NHL right now by cap hit for the 2024-2025 season.

Which NHL Teams Have the Highest Cap Hits and Payrolls in 2024?

Those are some lofty figures. How does that impact each team’s salary cap? Let’s take a look. Here is each team’s total spending toward their salary cap, and how much space each has left in 2024.

Keep in mind, a team’s cap hit isn’t exactly the same as their total payroll, since a player’s contribution to the team salary cap is the annual average compensation that player is paid over the course of their multi-year contract.

From a pure payroll perspective, things look more like this:

Team Total Cash Payroll Colorado Avalanche $125.3 million Vancouver Canucks $120.6 million St. Louis Blues $120.2 million Vegas Golden Knights $118.8 million Montreal Canadiens $116.4 million Tampa Bay Lightning $115.5 million Toronto Maple Leafs $113.7 million Columbus Blue Jackets $111.7 million New Jersey Devils $111.1 million Washington Capitals $110.6 million New York Rangers $109.7 million Winnipeg Jets $109.1 million Seattle Kraken $109.1 million Florida Panthers $107.9 million Edmonton Oilers $107.4 million Boston Bruins $107.4 million Calgary Flames $106.7 million Pittsburgh Penguins $106.2 million Detroit Red Wings $104.8 million Dallas Stars $104.6 million New York Islanders $103.3 million Ottawa Senators $103 million Minnesota Wild $102 million San Jose Sharks $100.6 million Los Angeles Kings $100.1 million Philadelphia Flyers $99.8 million Buffalo Sabres $97.6 million Nashville Predators $97.2 million Anaheim Ducks $95.7 million Carolina Hurricanes $95.6 million Arizona Coyotes* $90.5 million* Chicago Blackhawks $88.9 million

* Note: The Arizona Coyotes franchise moved to Salt Lake City, Utah this year, and the team is now known as the Utah Hockey Club.

And here’s a look at which teams have the most players in the top 100 highest-paid players, by cap hit:

Team Top 100 Players (by cap hit) Carolina Hurricanes 5 Dallas Stars 5 Florida Panthers 5 New Jersey Devils 5 Ottowa Senators 5 Tampa Bay Lightning 5 Toronto Maple Leafs 5 Vegas Golden Knights 5 Colorado Avalanche 4 Detroit Red Wings 4 Montreal Canadiens 4 New York Rangers 4 Vancouver Canucks 4 Washington Capitals 4 Boston Bruins 3 Edmonton Oilers 3 Nashville Predators 3 New York Islanders 3 Pittsburgh Penguins 3 Winnepeg Jets 3 Utah Hockey Club 3 LA Kings 2 Buffalo Sabres 2 Minnesota Wild 2 Seattle Kraken 2 St. Louis Blues 2 Columbus Blue Jackets 1 Calgary Flames 1 Chicago Blackhawks 1 Philadelphia Flyers 1 San Jose Sharks 1 Anaheim Ducks 0

What is the NHL’s minimum wage?

Currently, the minimum a player must be paid in the NHL is $800,000. These types of salaries are usually seen with AHL players that suit up for their NHL affiliate during the regular season for any number of reasons.

Who Are the Highest-Earning NHL Players Ever?

After this deep dive into current NHL salaries, let’s take a quick look at which hockey players have made the most throughout their careers. You’ll definitely recognize some names on this list, especially if you’ve been following hockey for a while.

Player Team Total Earnings Seasons Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins $146,890,244 17 Alex Ovechkin Washington Capitals $128,220,893 17 Jaromir Jagr Retired $128,139,753 24 Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh Penguins $127,270,893 16 Shea Weber Vegas Golden Knights $126,831,000 17 Anze Kopitar Los Angeles Kings $115,250,000 17 Joe Thornton Retired $111,541,561 24 Patrick Kane Chicago Blackhawks $108,737,195 15 Zach Parise New York Islanders $108,660,065 17 Ryan Suter Dallas Stars $107,659,333 17

Watch NHL Hockey on DIRECTV

Don’t miss a single slapshot, high stick or incredible save. You can watch every moment of the 2024-2025 NHL season on DIRECTV!

Frequently Asked Questions Who is the highest-paid NHL player? Auston Matthews, of the Toronto Maple Leads, is the highest-paid player in the NHL at $13.2 million per year. Which team has the highest total payroll in the NHL? The Colorado Avalanche, with a total payroll of $125.3 million. Who are the top three best-paid players? The top three highest-paid players in the NHL are Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."