The NHL’s slate of 32 teams will look a bit different this year: There’s a new team for the first time since 2021: the Utah Hockey Club. Utah isn’t technically a new team — they’re actually the relocated Arizona Coyotes, which had been struggling in recent years — but they’ve got a new home and new colors to skate under. Can they correct the record on their franchise’s trouble past with their new digs?

Here’s your guide to watching all of the action on the ice during the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural 2024-25 season.

Utah Hockey Club Quick Facts Founded: 2024

Head Coach: Andre Tourigny

Owners: Ryan Smith

Conference: Western

Home Arena: Delta Center

Championships: None

2023-24 Finish: Did not make the playoffs as the Arizona Coyotes

Utah Hockey Club Schedule 2024-2025

How to Watch Utah Hockey Club Games on DIRECTV

Catch Utah Hockey Club 2024-2025 season games live on these channels:

TNT: Channel 245

ESPN: Channel 206

ABC (Check local channel listings here

NHL Network

Utah Hockey Club Rivalries

Utah is the new team on the scene, but they’re not relocating far from their previous home in Phoenix. Expect some of the former Coyotes rivalries with their neighbors to persist, even as the team’s name and mascot changes. Here are a few of those rivalries:

Utah Hockey Club vs. Colorado Avalanche

The Coyotes and Avalanche have developed a solid rivalry, especially with their playoff matchup in 2020. The Avalanche’s dominance in that series was notable, but both teams have had closely contested regular season battles as well. Their geographic proximity also contributes to the rivalry, and the intensity of their games makes for a fierce competition in the Central Division.

Utah plays Colorado on:

October 24 at 9 p.m. ET

December 12 at 9 p.m. ET

December 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Utah Hockey Club vs. LA Kings

This rivalry peaked during the 2012 playoffs when the Coyotes and Kings met in the Western Conference Finals. The Kings, on their way to winning the Stanley Cup, eliminated the Coyotes in a hard-fought series. The close proximity of the teams and their competitive history keep the rivalry alive, despite being in different divisions since 2021.

Utah plays LA on:

October 26 at 4 p.m. ET

February 22, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

April 3, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Utah Hockey Club vs. Winnipeg Jets

The unique connection between these teams stems from the Coyotes’ relocation from Winnipeg in 1996. When the Jets re-entered the NHL in 2011, their matchups against the Coyotes carried emotional weight, especially for Winnipeg fans. Whether this rivalry continues after more distance has been placed between these franchises’ break remains to be seen.

Utah plays Winnepeg on:

November 5 at 8 p.m. ET

January 20, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. ET

January 24, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

April 5, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Frequently Asked Questions When did Utah Hockey Club join the NHL? Utah Hockey Club joined the NHL in 2024 as a relocation of the Arizona Coyotes franchise. Where is the Utah Hockey Club located? The Utah Hockey Club is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Has the Utah Hockey Club ever won the Stanley Cup? The Utah Hockey Club has never won the Stanley Cup, either under their new name or as the Arizona Coyotes.

