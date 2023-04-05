The National Hockey League (NHL) season is winding down which officially marks Stanley Cup Playoff time. The NHL Playoffs start on April 17 where eight teams from each conference will qualify based on their regular season points total. 

Keep up with all the action with the NHL Playoffs and NHL Finals schedule, scores and information on how to watch below.

 

How to Watch NHL Games

REGIONAL SPORTS LINEUP (only available in some areas)                     

TNT – 245

ESPN – 206

ABC –7                              

NHL Network – Ch. 215

Package add on: NHL Center Ice

Discover even more NHL coverage and keep your fandom on ice.

 

NHL Playoffs Schedule

Watch as all the teams take to the ice during the Stanley Cup Finals. Find the full NHL Playoffs schedule below and on the website.

 

 

 

NHL Playoffs Top Questions

Get all your pressing questions answered about the NHL Playoffs, Stanley Cup 2023 and more. 

When do NHL Playoffs start?

The NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs start on April 17, 2023.

When does the Stanley Cup Final start?

The NHL Stanley Cup is scheduled to start on Saturday, June 3, but dates are flexible based on how teams finish the playoffs. 

Who’s in the NHL playoffs?

We’ll know which NHL teams made it to the playoffs soon. 

How many teams make the NHL Playoffs?

Eight teams from each conference (Eastern and Western) will qualify for the playoffs.

How many games in playoffs NHL?

The NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs’ format consists of four rounds of best-of-seven series.

What channel is NHL Playoffs on?

Wondering where to watch the NHL Playoffs? The games will be aired on various channels including regional networks, TNT, ESPN, ABC, and the NHL Network. Get as many games as possible with NHL Center Ice.          

How many NHL teams are there?

There are 32 teams split into divisions within the Eastern and Western Conference.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Metropolitan Division Atlantic Division
Carolina Hurricanes Boston Bruins
Columbus Blue Jackets Buffalo Sabres
New Jersey Devils Detroit Red Wings
New York Islanders Florida Panthers
New York Rangers Montréal Canadiens
Philadelphia Flyers Ottawa Senators
Pittsburgh Penguins Tampa Bay Lightning
Washington Capitals Toronto Maple Leafs

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division Pacific Division
Arizona Coyotes Anaheim Ducks
Chicago Blackhawks Calgary Flames
Colorado Avalanche Edmonton Oilers
Dallas Stars Los Angeles Kings
Minnesota Wild San Jose Sharks
Nashville Predators Seattle Kraken
St. Louis Blues Vancouver Canucks
Winnipeg Jets Vegas Golden Knights

Who won the Stanley Cup in 2021?

The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup in 2021.

Who won the Stanley Cup in 2022?

The Colorado Avalanche won the 2022 Stanley Cup. 

Who are the NHL Stanley Cup winners?

Colorado Avalanche – 2022

Tampa Bay Lightning – 2021

Tampa Bay Lightning – 2020

St. Louis Blues – 2019

Washington Capitals – 2018

Pittsburgh Penguins – 2017

Pittsburgh Penguins – 2016

Chicago Blackhawks – 2015

Los Angeles Kings – 2014

Chicago Blackhawks – 2013

Los Angeles Kings – 2012

Boston Bruins – 2011

Chicago Blackhawks – 2010

Pittsburgh Penguins – 2009

Detroit Red Wings – 2008

Anaheim Ducks – 2007

Carolina Hurricanes – 2006

Tampa Bay Lightning – 2004

New Jersey Devils – 2003

Detroit Red Wings – 2002

Colorado Avalanche – 2001

New Jersey Devils – 2000

Dallas Stars – 1999

Detroit Red Wings – 1998

Detroit Red Wings – 1997

Colorado Avalanche – 1996

New Jersey Devils – 1995

New York Rangers – 1994

Montreal Canadiens – 1993

Pittsburgh Penguins – 1992

Pittsburgh Penguins – 1991

Edmonton Oilers – 1990

Calgary Flames – 1989

Edmonton Oilers – 1988

Edmonton Oilers – 1987

Montreal Canadiens – 1986

Edmonton Oilers – 1985

Edmonton Oilers – 1984

New York Islanders – 1983

New York Islanders – 1982

New York Islanders – 1981

New York Islanders – 1980

Montreal Canadiens – 1979

Montreal Canadiens – 1978

Montreal Canadiens – 1977

Montreal Canadiens – 1976

Philadelphia Flyers – 1975

Philadelphia Flyers – 1974

Montreal Canadiens – 1973

Boston Bruins – 1972

Montreal Canadiens – 1971

 

Which team has the most Stanley Cups?

The Montreal Canadians have won 24 NHL Stanley Cup wins. 

 

Latest NHL Tweets

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."