The National Hockey League (NHL) season is winding down which officially marks Stanley Cup Playoff time. The NHL Playoffs start on April 17 where eight teams from each conference will qualify based on their regular season points total.
Keep up with all the action with the NHL Playoffs and NHL Finals schedule, scores and information on how to watch below.
How to Watch NHL Games
REGIONAL SPORTS LINEUP (only available in some areas)
TNT – 245
ESPN – 206
ABC –7
NHL Network – Ch. 215
Package add on: NHL Center Ice
NHL Playoffs Schedule
Watch as all the teams take to the ice during the Stanley Cup Finals. Find the full NHL Playoffs schedule below and on the website.
NHL Playoffs Top Questions
Get all your pressing questions answered about the NHL Playoffs, Stanley Cup 2023 and more.
When do NHL Playoffs start?
The NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs start on April 17, 2023.
When does the Stanley Cup Final start?
The NHL Stanley Cup is scheduled to start on Saturday, June 3, but dates are flexible based on how teams finish the playoffs.
Who’s in the NHL playoffs?
We’ll know which NHL teams made it to the playoffs soon.
How many teams make the NHL Playoffs?
Eight teams from each conference (Eastern and Western) will qualify for the playoffs.
How many games in playoffs NHL?
The NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs’ format consists of four rounds of best-of-seven series.
What channel is NHL Playoffs on?
Wondering where to watch the NHL Playoffs? The games will be aired on various channels including regional networks, TNT, ESPN, ABC, and the NHL Network. Get as many games as possible with NHL Center Ice.
How many NHL teams are there?
There are 32 teams split into divisions within the Eastern and Western Conference.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Who won the Stanley Cup in 2021?
The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup in 2021.
Who won the Stanley Cup in 2022?
The Colorado Avalanche won the 2022 Stanley Cup.
Who are the NHL Stanley Cup winners?
|
Colorado Avalanche – 2022
|
Tampa Bay Lightning – 2021
|
Tampa Bay Lightning – 2020
|
St. Louis Blues – 2019
|
Washington Capitals – 2018
|
Pittsburgh Penguins – 2017
|
Pittsburgh Penguins – 2016
|
Chicago Blackhawks – 2015
|
Los Angeles Kings – 2014
|
Chicago Blackhawks – 2013
|
Los Angeles Kings – 2012
|
Boston Bruins – 2011
|
Chicago Blackhawks – 2010
|
Pittsburgh Penguins – 2009
|
Detroit Red Wings – 2008
|
Anaheim Ducks – 2007
|
Carolina Hurricanes – 2006
|
Tampa Bay Lightning – 2004
|
New Jersey Devils – 2003
|
Detroit Red Wings – 2002
|
Colorado Avalanche – 2001
|
New Jersey Devils – 2000
|
Dallas Stars – 1999
|
Detroit Red Wings – 1998
|
Detroit Red Wings – 1997
|
Colorado Avalanche – 1996
|
New Jersey Devils – 1995
|
New York Rangers – 1994
|
Montreal Canadiens – 1993
|
Pittsburgh Penguins – 1992
|
Pittsburgh Penguins – 1991
|
Edmonton Oilers – 1990
|
Calgary Flames – 1989
|
Edmonton Oilers – 1988
|
Edmonton Oilers – 1987
|
Montreal Canadiens – 1986
|
Edmonton Oilers – 1985
|
Edmonton Oilers – 1984
|
New York Islanders – 1983
|
New York Islanders – 1982
|
New York Islanders – 1981
|
New York Islanders – 1980
|
Montreal Canadiens – 1979
|
Montreal Canadiens – 1978
|
Montreal Canadiens – 1977
|
Montreal Canadiens – 1976
|
Philadelphia Flyers – 1975
|
Philadelphia Flyers – 1974
|
Montreal Canadiens – 1973
|
Boston Bruins – 1972
|
Montreal Canadiens – 1971
Which team has the most Stanley Cups?
The Montreal Canadians have won 24 NHL Stanley Cup wins.
