NBA Finals: Celtics Dominate With 3-0 Series Lead

The Boston Celtics are one win away from claiming their 18th NBA Championship. The team defeated the Dallas Mavericks 106-99 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 12 to take the series to a 3-0 lead.

The two teams gear up to play again on Friday, June 14 for Game 4 of the series at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

This Game 3 victory makes it the Celtics’ tenth straight win. The Mavericks will need to pull out a win in Game 4 to continue the series. The Mavericks have a tough comeback in front of them as no team in NBA Finals history has been able to recover from a 3-0 deficit.

If necessary, the series will shift back to Boston on Monday, June 17 for Game 5.

WHEN IS GAME 4 OF THE NBA FINALS?

The 2024 NBA Finals Game 4 will be played on Friday, June 14 at 8:30 p.m. E.T. at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

WHAT HAPPENED IN GAME 3?

The teams headed to Dallas for Game 3 of the series with the Mavericks needing to pull off a win. Ahead of the game, it was announced that the Celtics’ center, Kristaps Porzingis, wouldn’t be playing in Game 3 due to an injury to his leg.

The Mavericks started out strong at their home court at the start of Game 3 with a 25-12 run—their largest lead of the NBA Finals. However, the Celtics began to make up ground and the score was Mavericks 31, Celtics 30 at the end of the first quarter.

Dallas’ Kyrie Irving had his best game of the NBA Finals so far with 20 points in the first half. The score was Mavericks 51, Celtics 50 at halftime.

The Celtics continued to pick up steam in the third quarter. A three-point shot from Jaylen Brown and a slam dunk from Jayson Tatum brought Boston to a 10-point lead with 6:09 remaining in the third quarter. The score was Mavericks 70, Celtics 85 at the end of the quarter.

The Celtics were dominating at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-point lead. The Mavericks put up a huge comeback with a 20-2 run. All of a sudden it was a three-point game with six minutes to play. Mavericks’ Luka Doncic fouled out with 4:12 minutes remaining. The team unsuccessfully challenged the foul, leaving Luka benched for the rest of the game.

Both teams continued to put up a good flight until the very end—with the Celtics winning 106-99.

CELTICS PLAYERS’ STATS FROM GAME 3

Jayson Tatum 31 points, six rebounds and five assists

Jaylen Brown 30 points, eight rebounds and eight assists

Derrick White 16 points, five rebounds and four assists

Jrue Holiday Nine points, four rebounds and five assists

Al Horford Eight points, five rebounds and two assists

MAVERICKS PLAYERS’ STATS FROM GAME 3

Kyrie Irving 35 points, three rebounds and two assists

Luka Doncic 27 points, six rebounds and six assists

P.J. Washington 13 points, eight rebounds and two assists

Dereck Lively II 11 points, 13 rebounds and one assist

Daniel Gafford 6 points, three rebounds and one assist

Derrick Jones Jr. Two points, three rebounds and one assist

NBA FINALS SCHEDULE

Game 4: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Friday, June 14 at 8:30 p.m. E.T.

Game 5: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Monday, June 17 at 8:30 p.m. E.T.*

Game 6: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Thursday, June 20 at 8:30 p.m. E.T.*

Game 7: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 23 at 8 p.m. E.T.*

*These games will only be played if necessary.

