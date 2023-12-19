How to Watch NBA Christmas & NYE Games: TV Schedule & More

For many families across the country, the holidays wouldn’t be complete without some good old NBA on Christmas day. And the same can be said about New Years Eve. This post will give you all the information you need to watch your team battle it out on the court this Christmas. Find out which teams are playing, what time tipoff is and where to watch Christmas NBA games live.

CHRISTMAS NBA GAMES TV SCHEDULE

There will be five Christmas day games for NBA fans to watch this year. And the best part is, you don’t have to choose which one to watch, because they take place over the course of the whole day! Check out the information below to find out when your team is hitting the court and where to watch these NBA Christmas games live.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS VS. NEW YORK KNICKS

Tipoff Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City

Where to Watch: ESPN (DIRECTV channel 206)

The Milwaukee Bucks (2nd in the Eastern Conference) will travel to the big city for a matchup against the New York Knicks (6th in the Eastern Conference) this Christmas. Tune in to ESPN at noon on Christmas day to watch them play.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS VS. DENVER NUGGETS

Tipoff Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ball Arena, Denver

Where to Watch: ESPN (DIRECTV channel 206) or ABC (check local listings)

As two of the best teams in the Western Conference in recent years, a game between the Warriors and the Denver Nuggets is typically a pretty exciting one. But with the current state of the Golden State Warriors, fans will have to wait and see if they can compete with the number 2 team in the Western Conference. Fans can watch on ABC or ESPN.

BOSTON CELTICS VS. LOS ANGELES LAKERS

Tipoff Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Where to Watch: ESPN (DIRECTV channel 206) or ABC (check local listings)

It wouldn’t be an NBA Christmas without a rivalry game to heat things up. And that’s exactly what’s bound to happen when the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers hit the court. As two of the best teams in NBA history, fans expect strong performances from these teams, and that’s hopefully what they get this year. Fans can watch the game on ABC or ESPN.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS VS. MIAMI HEAT

Tipoff Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Kaseya Center, Miami

Where to Watch: ESPN (DIRECTV channel 206)

The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers have yet to meet for a regular season game this season, meaning this Christmas Day game will be the first time they go head-to-head. The two teams are typically pretty evenly matched, making their meet ups some of the most exciting games all year. Fans should tune into ESPN to watch this game.

DALLAS MAVERICKS VS. PHOENIX SUNS

Tipoff Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Where to Watch: ESPN (DIRECTV channel 206)

This game will also be the first time the Dallas Mavericks meet the Phoenix Suns since the 2022-23 season. And while the Mavs are currently ranked higher in the Western Conference, the Suns have an all-time win advantage over the Mavericks. Fans can watch the game live on ESPN to see who can come out on top this Christmas day.

NBA NEW YEARS EVE GAMES TV SCHEDULE

The best way to end the year? Watching your favorite team hit the court with family and friends. And with six NBA games scheduled on New Year’s Eve, that’s exactly what fans will get. Find out more about the TV schedule for NBA New Year’s Eve games right here.

ATLANTA HAWKS VS. WASHINGTON WIZARDS

Tipoff Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington DC

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass

The Hawks and the Wizards will match up in Washington DC this NYE. For local fans without NBA League Pass, you can watch the game on MNMT or Bally Sports SE-ATL.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS VS. NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Tipoff Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass

The Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans will have an exciting game on the evening of New Year’s Eve in NOLA. Local fans can watch the game on Bally Sports New Orleans and Spectrum Sports Net.

BROOKLYN NETS VS. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Tipoff Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass

The OKC Thunder have been having a strong season so far, and they are hoping to continue that performance against the Brooklyn Nets on NYE. Local fans can catch the game on Bally Sports OK or YES.

BOSTON CELTICS VS. SAN ANTONIO SPURS

Tipoff Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Frost Bank Center

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass

First place in the Eastern Division, the Celtics, will battle it out with one of the most talked about teams of the year, the San Antonio Spurs. Local fans can watch Victor Wembanyama test his skills against the Celtics on Bally Sports SW-SA or NBC Sports Boston.

SACRAMENTO KINGS VS. MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Tipoff Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Forum, Memphis

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass

The Sacramento Kings will travel to Memphis to play against the Grizzlies this New Year’s Eve. Fans can tune into their local RSN, Bally Sports SE-MEM or NBCSCA, to watch the game live.

ORLANDO MAGIC VS. PHOENIX SUNS

Tipoff Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass

Will the Orlando Magic be able to continue their strong performance into the New Year against the Suns? Fans can watch on Arizona’s Family Sports or Bally Sports Florida to find out.

Frequently Asked Questions What NBA teams are playing on Christmas day in 2023? Teams playing on Christmas include Bucks vs. Knicks, Warriors vs. Nuggets, Celtics vs. Lakers, 76ers vs. Heat and Mavericks vs. Suns. Where can I watch NBA games on Christmas day? Fans can watch all the Christmas day NBA games on either ESPN (channel 206) or ABC (check local listings). How many NBA games are being played on New Year's Eve 2023? Six games will take place on New Years Eve ranging from 3 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET. The teams playing are Hawks vs. Wizards, Lakers vs. Pelicans, Nets vs. Thunder, Celtics vs. Spurs, Kings vs. Grizzlies and Magic vs. Suns.

