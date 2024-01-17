March Madness 2024 – NCAA® Men’s Basketball Schedule, Brackets & More

The biggest part of the NCAA men’s basketball season is still to come, but plenty of the most passionate fans are planning their March Madness brackets, parties and trips. NCAA® March Madness® Men’s Tournament starts on Sunday, March 17 and runs until Monday, April 8. Are you ready?

Whether you’re a devout Duke, Texas Tech, UCLA, North Carolina or Gonzaga basketball fan, coming over the new few weeks the most talented teams will go head-to-head before culminating in Arizona on April 8 at State Farm Stadium. Keep up with the schedules, watch basketball games today, make your March Madness bracket predictions, get NCAA scores, highlights and more to ensure you’re in the know.

2024 March Madness Schedule

The March Madness games are coming soon, keep up with the key dates – and explore the full schedule with DIRECTV Sports Schedule.

March Madness 2024 Key Dates at a Glance

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

March Madness 2024 Schedule with Locations

First Four Dayton, Ohio UD Arena March 19 – 20 University of Dayton First/Second Brooklyn. N.Y. Barclays Center March 22 -24 Atlantic 10 Conference First/Second Charlotte, N.C. Spectrum Center March 21 – 23 University of North Carolina at Charlotte First/Second Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse March 22 – 24 IUPUI / Horizon League First/Second Omaha, Neb. CHI Health Center March 21 – 23 Creighton University First/Second Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena March 21 -23 Duquesne University First/Second Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena March 21 – 23 University of Utah First/Second Spokane, Wash. Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena March 22 – 24 University of Idaho First/Second Memphis, Tenn. FedExForum March 22 – 24 University of Memphis East Regional Boston TD Garden March 28 – 30 Boston College South Regional Dallas American Airlines Center March 29 -31 Big 12 Conference Midwest Regional Detroit Little Caesars Arena March 29 – 31 University of Detroit Mercy / Oakland University West Regional Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena March 28 – 30 Pepperdine University

How to Watch March Madness 2024

Most March Madness games will be broadcast on local CBS networks and affiliates.

CBS – Various channels based on location

2024 March Madness Bracket

Get your March Madness bracket in order by starting fresh with the printable or interactive 2024 NCAA tournament bracket.

March Madness 2024 Common Questions

What is the lowest seed to win March Madness?

The lowest-seeded team to win it all was the 1985 Villanova University team as a No. 8 seed.

What is the lowest seed to win a March Madness game?

In 2018, No. 16 seed UMBC became the lowest-seeded team to win an NCAA Tournament game when they upset No. 1 seed Virginia.

What NCAA Men’s Division I School has won the most national championships?

UCLA has won the most national championships, with 11 titles. Next on the list is Kentucky with 8, North Carolina with 6, and both Duke and Indiana with 5.

Who won March Madness 2023?

UConn won March Madness 2023 against San Diego State. The final score was 76 to 59.

Who won March Madness 2022?

South Carolina won March Madness 2022 against UConn. The final score was 64 to 49.

Who won March Madness 2021?

In 2021, Baylor upset Gonzaga, winning the NCAA Tournament Championship 86 to 70.

How is March Madness selection done?

The official selection committee makes all the team selections.

Where is the Elite 8 2024?

The Elite Eight will take place March 30-31 in various locations across the country.

East Regional – Boston, MA –TD Garden

West Regional – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Midwest Regional – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

South Regional – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

What state does not have a D1 school?

Alaska is the only state that doesn’t have a D1 school.

How to make a bracket for March Madness?

There are many ways to make a March Madness bracket using apps, websites or research and a printed bracket. CBS Sports offers an easy app and game to add additional fun to the process.

Frequently Asked Questions When does March Madness start? The First Four starts on March 19-20 in Dayton, OH at UD Arena. How many teams get into the NCAA Men’s Division I basketball tournament? The March Madness field is made up of 68 teams – 32 conference tournament winners and 36 at-large bids. When does March Madness bracket come out? On Sunday selection, March 17 (6 p.m. ET on CBS). Does every college play in March Madness? No, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament is only open to D1 teams. Officially only invited teams may compete. These invitations are comprised of 32 automatic bids for the top team from each of the 32 conferences. The additional 36 bids are given to the competitive runners up. These are usually comprised of the big conferences including Big 12, SEC, Pac-12 and ACC. Do you have to be D1 to make March Madness? Short answer, yes. But being a Division I (D1) team isn’t all it takes to make it to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament (March Madness). The 68 bids are awarded based on wins and competitiveness throughout the season.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."