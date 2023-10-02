NHL Guide: 2023 NHL TV Schedules, Teams & How to Watch Games

Get ready to face off, National Hockey League (NHL) is back and the 2023-2024 season starts on Oct.11 and runs through April 13, 2024. Be ready for the action, explore NHL schedules, teams, scores, and find out how to watch right here.

How To Watch NHL Games

REGIONAL SPORTS LINEUP (only available in some areas)

TNT – 245

ESPN – 206

ABC –7

NHL Channel Guide

NHL Center Ice

Discover even more NHL coverage and keep your fandom on ice.

NHL Schedule

Find your favorite NHL team’s schedule, scores from live games and more.

Key Dates

Key dates to mark on your calendar for the 2022-23 NHL season.

NHL Global Series Finland – Nov. 4-5

Avalanche vs. Blue Jackets

NHL Thanksgiving Showdown – Nov. 25

Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers – Fargo Center

St. Louis Blues at Tampa Bay Lightning – Amalie Arena.

Winter Classic – Jan. 2, 2023 – Fenway Park, Boston

Bruins vs. Penguins

All-Star Weekend – Feb. 3-4, 2023 – FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, Fla.

Stadium Series – Feb. 18, 2023 – Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, N.C.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals

Trade deadline – March 3, 2023

Entry Draft – June 28-29, 2023 – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

NHL Teams

There are 32 teams split into divisions within the Eastern and Western Conference. Explore the full team list below, which includes schedules, scores, roster and more.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WESTERN CONFERENCE

NHL Top Questions

How many games in NHL season?

The NHL hosts a 1,312-game schedule, which is 82 games for each team.

How long are NHL games?

A standard NHL game run time is 60 minutes, divided into three 20-minute periods.

How many teams make the NHL playoffs?

16 teams make it to the NHL postseason.

How many Canadian teams are in the NHL?

There are seven Canadian teams in the NHL. They are Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Montréal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets.

Who won the Stanley Cup in 2023?

The Las Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup in 2023.

