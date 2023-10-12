The NBA 2023-2024 season just tipped off. Get the full NBA schedule, access NBA teams, see NBA scores and find out how to watch all your favorite NBA basketball games.

When you get DIRECTV STREAM or DIRECTV you’ll have access to more games than you can even imagine. See for yourself!

How to Watch NBA Games

Keep up with all the NBA regular season games on the following networks and channels.

NBA Schedule

Wondering what NBA games are on tonight? Find out when your NBA teams are playing, see live scores, check out betting odds and more throughout the NBA 2023 regular season and into the NBA finals schedule.

Get even more courtside action with NBA League Pass. Learn more.

NBA 2023-2024 Key Dates

Oct. 5: NBA Preseason games begin

Oct. 5 & 7: NBA Abu Dhabi Games, Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, (Abu Dhabi, UAE)

Oct. 8: NBA Canada Series presented by Bell, Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings (Vancouver, Canada)

Oct. 10: Dallas Mavericks vs. Real Madrid, preseason game (Madrid, Spain)

Oct. 12: NBA Canada Series presented by Bell, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons (Montreal, Canada)

Oct. 20: NBA Preseason ends

Oct. 24: Start of the 2023-24 NBA Regular Season

Jan. 11: NBA Paris Game, Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (Paris, France)

Jan 23-27: NBA Rivals Week

Feb. 8: NBA Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET)

Feb. 16-18: NBA All-Star 2024 (Indianapolis, IN)

Feb. 16-21: NBA All-Star break

April 14: NBA Regular Season ends

April 15: NBA Rosters set for NBA Playoffs 2024 (3 p.m. ET)

April 16-19: NBA Play-In Tournament

April 20: NBA Playoffs 2024 begin

April 28: NBA Early Entry Eligibility Deadline (11:59 p.m. ET)

May 6-7: Conference Semifinals begin (possible move up to May 4-5)

May 12: NBA Draft Lottery 2024 presented by State Farm

May 13-19: NBA Combine (Chicago, IL)

May 21-22: Conference Finals begin (possible move up to May 19-20)

June 6: NBA Finals 2024 Game 1

June 9: NBA Finals 2024 Game 2

June 12: NBA Finals 2024 Game 3

June 14: NBA Finals 2024 Game 4

June 17: NBA Draft Early Entry Entrant Withdrawal Deadline (5 p.m. ET)

June 17: NBA Finals 2024 Game 5 (if necessary)

June 20: NBA Finals 2024 Game 6 (if necessary)

June 23: NBA Finals 2024 Game 7 (if necessary)

June 27: NBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm

NBA Teams

There are 30 NBA teams that make up the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. They are split into six divisions: Atlantic, Central, Southeast, Northwest, Pacific and Southwest.

NBA Top Questions

When is the NBA draft?

The NBA draft is on June 27, 2024

How many games in NBA season?

The regular NBA season runs from October to April and consists of 82 games for each team.

Who won the NBA Finals 2023?

The Denver Nuggets won the NBA Finals 2023. It was their first championship win.

Who won the NBA Finals 2022?

Warriors won the NBA Finals 2022, their fourth NBA title in eight years.

When does the NBA season start?

The 2023-24 regular season starts on Oct. 24.

When do NBA playoffs start?

The playoffs begin on April 20, 2024.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."