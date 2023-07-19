Your guide to the 2023-24 Premier League season

Excitement is sky-high with the 2023-24 Premier League season looming. Fans are poring over the Premier League TV schedule, eager to catch all the Premier League matches they can.

Intriguing questions abound about the world’s most popular league. Will Manchester City set a new record for the English top flight by winning a fourth consecutive title? Or is it time for a club like Arsenal, Liverpool, or Chelsea to regain the championship? Can massive underdogs like newly promoted Luton Town avoid relegation?

Let’s take a closer look in our guide to the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Premier League Teams

Arsenal

Arsenal came heartbreakingly close last year to winning its first Premier League title since 2004. A surprising 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on May 20 quashed that dream as the Gunners settled for second place behind Man City.

Heading into 2023-24, manager Mikel Arteta’s side has dived into the transfer market, portending another title bid. Acquiring England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham in a record-setting £105 million deal is huge. Factor in the additions of outstanding talents like 24-year-old Kai Havertz (from Chelsea for £65 million) and 22-year-old Jurrien Timber (from Ajax for £34.3 million), and anything less than a top-three finish will rankle.

Aston Villa

Famous Aston Villa fans range from Tom Hanks to Black Sabbath. For this classic Birmingham club to boost its on-pitch fame, it’ll need a better start than last season.

Manager Steven Gerrard was sacked after Villa sat 17th out of 20 clubs after 11 games. His replacement, ex-Arsenal and Sevilla manager Unai Emery, executed a nice turnaround for a seventh-place finish.

Hovering just below the Premier League’s elite, Villa needs continued production from leading 2023 scorer Ollie Watkins (15 goals) and another big year from veteran defender Tyrone Mings. Villa’s return to the Europa Conference League for the first time since 2010 poses an exciting challenge for Emery.

Bournemouth

The smart money says Bournemouth is the most likely club – aside from newly promoted Burnley, Sheffield United, and Luton Town – to get relegated. That puts new manager Andoni Iraola – who replaced Gary O’Neil in a June shocker – on the hot seat with a less-than-stacked roster.

Apart from Hamid Traore’s creative potential and Dominik Solanke’s hard-working approach, the Cherries’ biggest asset might be new American owner Bill Foley’s ruthless commitment to winning. Foley’s Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup – hockey’s top prize – in 2023.

Brentford

Is Nathan Collins ready to become the backbone of Brentford’s defence? Hopes are high after the 22-year-old Irish center-back was secured from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a bold £23-million deal.

However, leadership on multiple fronts is a concern. Veteran captain Pontus Jansson left the Bees to return to his native Sweden. And Ivan Toney – who led the club with 20 goals – is serving an eight-month ban for breaking the English Football Association’s gambling rules.

In Brentford’s third consecutive Premier League season.anager Thomas Frank will be hard-pressed to match last year’s ninth-place finish.

Brighton & Hove Albion

In 1974, Brighton hosted the Eurovision competition that ABBA won with “Waterloo.” In 2024, Brighton & Hove Albion fans aren’t afraid of meeting their Waterloo. The club earned an all-time best sixth-place Premier League finish last year.

After qualifying for the Europa League for the first time ever, manager Roberto de Zerbi’s troops won’t necessarily succeed in conquering Europe with their innovative attacking style, which produced the fourth-most Premier League goals in 2023 (72). But they’re all-in with the £30-million acquisition of 21-year-old Brazilian Joao Pedro from Watford, which set a new Brighton transfer record. It will be fun to see if captain Lewis Dunk can lead this squad to a top-five placement.

Burnley

“Baptism of fire” sums up Burnley’s difficult schedule to kick off the 2023-24 season. The newly promoted Clarets face defending champion Manchester City in the August 11 season opener. They then battle contenders that include Manchester United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Tottenham, and Chelsea through October 7.

So overcoming early discouragement will be essential for manager Vincent Kompany’s men and Burnley fans at the 1883-built Turf Moor, especially after a dominant 101-point Championship season in 2023. The midfield partnership between Josh Cullen (the club’s Player of the Season) and Josh Brownhill could prove critical to keep Burnley in the English top flight.

Chelsea

Remember the old adage, “If you don’t have your health, you don’t have anything?” It rang painfully true for Chelsea as the Stamford Bridge titans had – according to Premier Injuries – by far the most individual injuries in a tumultuous 2022-23 campaign (48). Big names like N’Golo Kante, Reece James, and Christian Pusilic were sidelined for months. That forced the Blues to field 38 different squads for their 38 regular-season Premier League games.

Is there reason for optimism under new manager Mauricio Pochettino after longtime captain César Azpilicueta’s move to Atlético Madrid? To some degree. It’s virtually certain that Chelsea won’t finish 12th overall again (its worst placement since coming 14th in 1994).

Youthful additions like France forward Christophe Nkunku (from RB Leipzig) and Senegal striker Nicholas Jackson (from Villareal) should help to reinvigorate the attack. Chelsea was (improbably) tied with Nottingham Forest for 15th overall (38 goals) last year.

Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson extends his record as the Premier League’s oldest manager ever, turning 76 two days before the season starts. After his surprise rescue mission to Crystal Palace to replace Patrick Vieira in March, the ex-England manager has targeted a top-10 finish this year. But that’s far from a sure thing.

It’ll be fascinating to monitor who emerges as the number one goalkeeper at Selhurst Park. Veteran Spanish keeper Vicente Guaita is under contract through 2024. Yet Sam Johnstone earned Hodgson’s confidence last year, starting in Palace’s last nine fixtures with four wins and three draws.

Meanwhile, after Ivory Coast-born ace Wilfred Zaha slumped to seven goals in 27 games due to injuries, it’s unclear who will step up offensively for the Eagles. That’s a recurring issue, as Hodgson has previously affirmed.

Everton

There’s a fine line between a dire situation and a total disaster. Only a 1-0 win over Bournemouth on the final day of 2022-23 enabled Everton to finish 17th overall. It was the second straight year Everton has narrowly avoided relegation.

The Liverpool-based club has hemorrhaged money recently, losing more than £430 million in the last four years. It has also gone through a merry-go-round of managers. Sean Dyche is the 11th manager to helm Everton since 2013.

England keeper Jordan Pickford deserves better offensive support. Everton’s 34 goals last year were the Premier League’s second-fewest after Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Toffees can reasonably aspire to increase that number and maintain a top-flight streak dating back to 1954.

Fulham

Last year’s 10th-place finish was a pleasant surprise for Fulham, marking its best results since 2012 (ninth place). It’ll be tough for the Cottagers to repeat that performance in 2023-24.

Alexander Mitrovic is the London-area club’s only major offensive threat. Yet the mercurial Serbian striker could have scored more than his personal-best 14 goals in 2023 if he showed better discipline. He got an eight-game suspension for shoving a referee in a March FA Cup game against Manchester United, and that’s unacceptable.

Both Mitrovic and manager Marco Silva have received rich offers to move to Saudi Arabia lately, increasing the uncertainty at Craven Cottage.

Liverpool

Liverpool has made the Premier League’s top five for seven straight seasons, including 2023’s underwhelming fifth-place finish. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds aspire to dethrone Man City and capture the title for the first time since 2020, although that may be a bridge too far.

Jordan Henderson’s controversial departure to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ettifaq – managed by Anfield legend Steven Gerrard – is a bump in the road. But there is leadership aplenty from Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah, Dutch national captain Virgil van Dijk, and elite Brazilian keeper Alisson. Fans are stoked about what Alexis Mac Allister, a 24-year-old playmaking midfielder, can bring after transferring from Brighton.

Meanwhile, failing to qualify for the Champions League this year may be a blessing in disguise in terms of maintaining a strong domestic focus.

Luton Town

The last time Luton Town played in the top flight was May 2, 1992 (a 2-1 loss to Notts County). Globally, the hottest pop single was “Jump” by Kriss Kross, while the biggest movie was Lethal Weapon 3.

This season, manager Rob Edwards’ Hatters face a monumental challenge. No other club has ever fallen as far as the fifth tier of English football and returned to the Premier League before. Defeating Coventry City on penalties in front of 85,711 fans at Wembley to secure promotion on May 27 was a thrill that’ll be hard to replicate.

Unless Carlton Morris (20 goals in 44 Championship games in 2022-23) unexpectedly scores at an Erling Haaland-like rate, Luton’s odds of relegation are high.

Manchester City

This is arguably the world’s strongest club. Legendary manager Pep Guardiola’s men – who completed the continental treble in June – are overwhelming favorites to capture their sixth title in the last seven seasons. For North American sports buffs, comparisons to the 1977 Montreal Canadiens or 1996 Chicago Bulls are plausible.

Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland potted 38.3 percent of Man City’s goals, getting a new Premier League record 36 goals out of the club’s total of 94. The Norwegian ace could score even more in his second Premier League season alongside Belgian great Kevin de Bruyne.

This deep squad should adapt smoothly after ex-captain Ilkay Gundogan’s move to Barcelona. City still face allegations of more than 100 financial violations over the last decade, but on the pitch, it’s business as usual.

Manchester United

Coming off a third-place finish in 2023, England’s most historic club remains in flux. Manager Erik ten Hag’s July decision to strip struggling center-back Harry Maguire of the Manchester United captaincy underlined that reality. The parting of ways with longtime keeper David de Gea was awkwardly handled. Meanwhile, the Glazer family’s bid to sell United seems interminable.

Even if classy striker Marcus Rashford eclipses his career high of 17 goals (2020, 2023), he’ll need some help. United disappointingly tied Brentford for the league’s seventh-most goals (58) last season.

Bottom line: rebuilding a Sir Alex Ferguson-caliber winning culture doesn’t happen overnight. The cash is there, but the cohesion for more than a top-five run is not.

Newcastle United

Defense wins championships, That’s why Newcastle United may well contend again after finishing fourth in 2023. Manager Eddie Howe’s Magpies tied Man City for the fewest goals allowed (33).

The club – whose majority ownership since 2021 by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund remains a hot topic – hasn’t won the English first division since 1927. But it has qualified to compete in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

This veteran-heavy squad leans heavily on 30-something stars like defender Kieran Trippier and striker Callum Wilson. Howe may need a more balanced approach to succeed in Europe or achieve a top-three Premier League finish. Adding young Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali with a £52-million deal is a start, but the spending is sure to continue at St. James’ Park.

Nottingham Forest

Robin Hood, Nottingham’s most legendary character, is all about beating the odds. That’s exactly what Nottingham Forest did in its 2022-23 return to the Premier League, avoiding relegation with a 16th-place finish. So can the Tricky Trees do it again?

Getting a full season out of Chris Wood – New Zealand’s all-time leading international goal-scorer – should help offensively after the 31-year-old Kiwi was limited to just one goal in seven matches last year due to a thigh injury.

But it’ll still be a battle to stay up. Manager Steve Cooper – who endured an eight-game losing streak from February to April – will be under the microscope even with a contract extension through 2025.

Sheffield United

Whether you love or loathe Sheffield United’s latest kit, there’s no doubt that the Steel City’s newly promoted club must strive to embody the hard-working industrial heritage that the jerseys reflect.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom has little offensive flair to work with. Keeping key attackers like forward Oli McBurnie and midfielder Iliman Ndiaye even-keel and productive will be critical. Sheffield United has only stayed up in the Premier League in back-to-back seasons once since 2004. Fans at Bramall Lane should enjoy this stint while it lasts.

Tottenham Hotspur

The buzz about Harry Kane’s potentially jumping to Bayern Munich or Paris St-Germain is ceaseless. But Spurs fans hope he’ll continue his quest to break Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goals record (260) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The England captain sits 48 goals back to kick off this season.

Yet of course, this isn’t a one-man sport. Spurs have hit the transfer market to shore up their prospects after an underwhelming eighth-place finish. Key additions include midfielder James Maddison, who’s coming off a 10-goal campaign for Leicester City, and Italian keeper Guglielmo Vicario, whose acrobatic style brought him fame with Serie A’s Empoli.

Cracking the top five for the seventh time in 10 Premier League seasons seems a reasonable target for Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

West Ham United

There’s no replacing Declan Rice, whom UEFA named Best Player when West Ham United beat Fiorenta 2-1 to qualify for this year’s Europa League. But the star midfielder’s Arsenal move at least gives other players an opportunity to shine for manager David Moyes.

Attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta – who made his FIFA World Cup debut in Qatar – is poised to emerge as this club’s new talisman. A bounceback season for Jarrod Bowen, whose 12 goals were half of his 2022 total, would be a big plus. The Hammers need more goals than last year (42) to improve on their 2023 finish (14th place).

Unknown factors abound, including how the team will perform after returning from just their second visit to Australia in 128 years. A middle-of-the-table placement looms.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

It’s Wolves’ sixth consecutive Premier League season, but they will for the first time in that stretch enter a season without star Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves. The former captain is off to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal in a £47-million deal, which set a new club transfer record.

Wolves made more Premier League financial history in July by landing a £99-million loan from the British government. Yet with significant roster turnover, it’s harder to project their on-pitch fortunes. They’re unlikely to match their back-to-back seventh-place finishes of 2018 and 2019.

Manager Julen Lopetegui, who replaced Bruno Lage in November, has intriguing young prospects like midfielder Joe Hodge and left back Hugo Bueno to experiment with. Still, nothing here screams a top-10 revival.

Premier League Schedule

Frequently Asked Questions What are the key dates in the 2023-24 Premier League season? The season starts on August 12, 2023 and ends on May 19, 2024. Will there be a winter break during the 2023-24 Premier League season? No games will be played from January 14 to 20, 2024. When is the 2023-24 Premier League winter transfer window? In line with other major European leagues, the winter transfer window runs from January 1, 2024 to February 1, 2024. Who will lead the Premier League in goals in 2023-24? It’s hard to bet against Erling Haaland (Manchester City) to repeat as the Golden Boot winner. Harry Kane (Tottenham) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), both past winners, will have their say again. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) can’t be discounted either.

