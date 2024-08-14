DIRECTV support icon

NBA Games Today on TV: Previews & How to Watch

NBA Games Today on TV: Previews & How to Watch

We can already hear the sounds of squeaking sneakers, bouncing balls, swishing nets and the raucous crowd. There’s nothing quite like seeing the star power of the NBA’s top teams going head-to-head on the court, and we don’t have to wait any longer for more: NBA basketball is back for another season!

Here’s our daily guide to watching NBA games on TV. We’ll keep this page up to date each day, so you don’t miss any of the exciting NBA games today on TV.

NBA Games on TV Today

The 2024-25 NBA season tips off on October 22, 2024. Check back here for information on every game, every day.

Where to Watch NBA Games

There are plenty of places to make sure you don’t miss a moment of your favorite NBA team’s season. Here’s where to watch NBA games on TV today and all season long:

Don’t forget to add the DIRECTV Sports Pack to your subscription to make sure you can keep up with your favorite sports and so much more. Not to mention, find out how to access even more games on NBA League Pass with DIRECTV!

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the 2024 NBA season start?

The 2024-25 NBA season begins on October 22, 2024.

When does the 2024 NBA regular season end?

The regular NBA season ends on April 13, 2025.

Who won the 2024 NBA Championship?

The Boston Celtics won the league title over the Dallas Mavericks in 2024.

