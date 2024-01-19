NBA Rivals Week: How to Watch Top Matchups Live

As we hit the midway point in the NBA season, the competition is starting to heat up, and it’s about to get even hotter. The second annual NBA Rivals Week is coming up January 23-27, 2024, and will feature some of the most action-packed games of the regular season.

If you haven’t heard of Rivals Week, don’t worry; this post will break down everything you need to know about the new event, including when and where to watch these intense matchups live.

WHAT IS NBA RIVALS WEEK?

Rivals Week is a new initiative by the NBA to build up anticipation and excitement during the middle of the season, and what better way to do that than giving fans back-to-back rivalry matchups to watch?

Over five days at the end of January, all 11 nationally televised NBA games will feature both long-time and newly formed rivalries within the sport.

WHEN IS RIVALS WEEK?

From January 23 to the 27th, 22 teams will face off against their biggest rivals on the big screen for fans to watch.

WHERE TO WATCH NBA RIVALS WEEK?

Fans can catch all 11 rivalry games across four national television networks: TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV.

DIRECTV customers can find the games on the channel numbers listed below:

TNT: Channel 245

ESPN: Channel 206

ABC: Check local listings for channel

NBA TV: Channel 216 (CHOICE™ Package & above)

Basketball fans should keep in mind that while all 11 nationally televised games are focused on rivalries, there are still other games scheduled to take place during the week of January 23-27. These games can be streamed live with NBA League Pass or watched on one of the 40+ Regional Sports Networks available to DIRECTV customers. *

*Customers must have DIRECTV Sports Pack or the CHOICE™ TV Package and above to watch games on available RSNs.

NBA RIVALS WEEK TV SCHEDULE

And now for the big question: which rivalries will fans see out on the court? Check out the NBA Rivals Week TV schedule below to make sure you’re ready to watch your favorite team fight for a chance to beat their rival.

And if you aren’t available to watch the game live, make sure to record it to your DIRECTV DVR so you can watch it when you want, wherever you want.

One week away from #NBARivalsWeek tipping off! Classic and budding rivalries will take center stage from Tuesday 1/23 through Saturday 1/27. Watch all the action on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV pic.twitter.com/6LEfDIzFxI — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2024

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets… Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers… Watch at 10 p.m. ET on TNT

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks… Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs… Watch at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat… Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors… Watch at 10 p.m. ET on TNT

Friday, January 26, 2024

Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks… Watch at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs… Watch at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks… Watch at 3 p.m. ET on ABC

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets… Watch at 5:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors… Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Frequently Asked Questions What is NBA Rivals Week? NBA Rivals Week is a week-long event that takes place in the middle of the basketball season, where all nationally televised games focus in on some of the top rivalries in the NBA. When is NBA Rivals Week in 2024? The second annual NBA Rivals Week will take place between Tuesday, January 23 and Saturday, January 27, 2024. Where can I watch NBA Rivals Week games? Rivalry matchups can be watched live on ABC, TNT, ESPN and NBA TV.

