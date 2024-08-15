STARZ® Free Preview on DIRECTV

STARZ Free Preview Weekend! Enjoy STARZ Original Series and hit movies such as M3GAN, Ordinary Angels, Beast and more for FREE from August 22 – 25. Plus, catch episodes of The Serpent Queen starring Samantha Morton as the nefarious Catherine de Medici. A STARZ-studded weekend is coming your way on Ch. 525-542. STARZ brings diverse perspectives to life with bold storytelling on 17 STARZ and STARZ ENCORE channels. Dive into current and past seasons of STARZ Original Series and lose yourself in your favorite movies and the latest blockbusters and more – during the STARZ® Free Preview August 22 – 25, 2024. Tune to 525-542

HOW TO WATCH THE STARZ® FREE PREVIEW

Explore seven STARZ CHANNELS and eight STARZ Comedy, STARZ ENCORE, STARZ ENCORE SUSPENSE and much more during the STARZ free preview to get hooked on the original shows, hit movies and more.

STARZ CHANNELS ON DIRECTV

STARZ – Ch. 525

STARZ West – Ch. 526

STARZ Kids & Family – Ch. 527

STARZ Comedy – Ch. 528

STARZ Edge – Ch. 529

STARZ InBlack – Ch. 530

STARZ Cinema – Ch. 531

STARZ ENCORE – Ch. 535

STARZ ENCORE West – Ch. 536

STARZ ENCORE Classic – Ch. 537

STARZ ENCORE Westerns – Ch. 538

STARZ ENCORE Suspense – Ch. 539

STARZ ENCORE Black – Ch. 540

STARZ ENCORE Action – Ch. 541

STARZ ENCORE Family – Ch. 542

STARZ CHANNELS ON DIRECTV STREAM

STARZ – Ch. 525

STARZ Kids & Family – Ch. 527

STARZ Comedy – Ch. 528

STARZ Edge – Ch. 529

STARZ InBlack – Ch. 530

STARZ Cinema – Ch. 531

STARZ ENCORE – Ch. 535

STARZ ENCORE West – Ch. 536

STARZ ENCORE Classic – Ch. 537

STARZ ENCORE Westerns – Ch. 538

STARZ ENCORE Suspense – Ch. 539

STARZ ENCORE Black – Ch. 540

STARZ ENCORE Action – Ch. 541

STARZ ENCORE Family – Ch. 542

STARZ CHANNELS ON U-VERSE

STARZ – Ch. 902

STARZ West – Ch. 903

STARZ Edge – Ch. 904

STARZ InBlack – Ch. 906

STARZ Cinema – Ch. 908

STARZ Movieplex – Ch. 909

STARZ Comedy – Ch.910

STARZ Kids & Family – Ch. 912

IndiePlex – Ch. 914

RetroPlex – Ch. 916

STARZ ENCORE – Ch. 932

STARZ ENCORE West – Ch. 933

STARZ ENCORE Classic – Ch. 934

STARZ ENCORE Suspense – Ch. 936

STARZ ENCORE Action – Ch. 938

STARZ ENCORE Westerns – Ch. 940

STARZ ENCORE Black – Ch. 942

STARZ ENCORE Espanol – Ch. 943

STARZ ENCORE Family – Ch. 944

STARZ HD – Ch. 1902

STARZ HD West – Ch.1903

STARZ Edge HD – Ch. 1904

STARZ InBlack HD – Ch. 1906

STARZ Movieplex HD – Ch. 1909

STARZ Comedy HD – Ch. 1910

STARZ Kids & Family HD – Ch. 1912

Retroplex HD – Ch. 1916

STARZ ENCORE HD 1932

STARZ ENCORE HD West – Ch. 1933

STARZ ENCORE Classic HD – Ch. 1934

STARZ ENCORE Suspense HD – Ch. 1936

STARZ ENCORE Action HD – Ch.1938

STARZ ENCORE Black HD – Ch.1942

WATCH STARZ ON DIRECTV VIA SATELLITE

Turn on your TV and press Guide on your remote. Scroll to STARZ (Channels 525-542). Get comfy on the couch and watch hit movies, shows and originals on STARZ

WATCH STARZ ON DIRECTV VIA INTERNET

Turn on your TV Press Guide on your remote to scroll to STARZ (Channels 525-542). Or search for STARZ using the search functionality.

You can also watch on demand titles from the Free Preview Carousel on the Watch Page or the STARZ network page.

WATCH STARZ ON THE DIRECTV APP

Open the DIRECTV APP Select Watch Live TV and scroll to STARZ (Channels 525-542) Tap Play and start watching!

STARZ HIGHLIGHTS

‘M3gan’

Watch this chilling flick premiering on on STARZ on August 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘Ordinary Angels'(2024)

The new Lionsgate first-run exclusive movie, starring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson, is coming to STARZ on August 21, airing five times during the STARZ Free Preview.

‘Beast’ (2022)

BEAST, starring Idris Elba will have two showtimes on STARZ during the Free Preview.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ (2023)

Watch this beloved blockbuster on August 24 on STARZ.

Check out even more fantastic STARZ shows and movies in our STARZ Guide. Now that you’ve explored the great options, add STARZ to your DIRECTV subscription today!

