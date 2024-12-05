Whether it’s a crushing slam dunk, a nothing-but-net three pointer from mid-court or a game-sealing buzzer beater, scoring is the most exciting part of any NBA game for most fans. After all, you can’t win if you don’t score!

But which players net the most points for their teams? Who’s got the vision, speed and accuracy to be one of the NBA’s most elite scoring weapons? Let’s find out.

The Top 10 Active NBA Scorers

Without further ado, here are the top 10 current leading scorers in the NBA, plus their key scoring stats for the season so far:

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks

Position: Power Forward

Key Scoring Stats: 32.4 PPG, 60.8 FG%

Antetokounmpo continues to define dominance in the paint, leveraging his unmatched athleticism and sheer physicality to overpower defenders. His ability to attack relentlessly in transition, coupled with an improved mid-range arsenal, has elevated his scoring to new heights. Giannis is the engine of the Bucks’ offense and one of the NBA’s most potent weapons, forcing defenses to collapse just about every time he touches the ball.

2. LaMelo Ball – Charlotte Hornets

Position: Point Guard

Key Scoring Stats: 31.5 PPG, 44 FG%

Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball has transformed into one of the league’s most dynamic offensive talents. His creativity and elite court vision not only make him an exceptional playmaker but also allow him to find scoring opportunities where few can. Whether it’s his smooth perimeter shooting or his ability to finish in traffic, Ball’s offensive repertoire keeps defenders guessing.

3. Anthony Davis – Los Angeles Lakers

Position: Power Forward

Key Scoring Stats: 30.1 PPG, 55.2 FG%

When healthy, Davis is an unstoppable force on both ends of the floor. His scoring versatility is unparalleled, with the ability to dominate inside with his footwork and length and outside to knock down mid-range jumpers. Davis thrives as a pick-and-roll finisher and a transition scorer, making him a constant nightmare for opposing players.

4. Nikola Jokić – Denver Nuggets

Position: Center

Key Scoring Stats: 29.9 PPG, 55.9 FG%

Jokić has redefined what it means to be a scoring center. His elite basketball IQ and precision passing make him one of the toughest players to guard, as defenders are forced to choose between stopping his scoring or playmaking. Jokić makes scoring look effortless, whether it’s at the rim or with deadly mid-range efficiency.

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder

Position: Shooting Guard

Key Scoring Stats: 29.7 PPG, 50.9 FG%

Gilgeous-Alexander has blossomed into one of the league’s most efficient and poised scorers. His ability to attack off the dribble, finish in traffic and consistently hit pull-up jumpers has made him near-unguardable. With an improved three-point shot and an elite free-throw rate, he has become the cornerstone of the Thunder’s offense and he’s been a fixture in the MVP conversation this season.

6. Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics

Position: Small Forward

Key Scoring Stats: 29.1 PPG, 50.6 FG%

Tatum’s offensive arsenal is as polished as it gets. His ability to create separation with his footwork and handle allows him to thrive in isolation, while his three-level scoring keeps defenders off balance. As one of the leaders of the Celtics and a major piece in the team’s historic 2023-24 championship season, Tatum’s clutch shot-making and scoring consistency have solidified his place among the league’s elite.

7. De’Aaron Fox – Sacramento Kings

Position: Point Guard

Key Scoring Stats: 28.1 PPG, 47.2 FG%

Fox has emerged as one of the fastest and most aggressive guards in the league. His speed in transition and ability to penetrate defenses at will make him a lethal scorer in the paint. Combined with an improved perimeter shot and better decision-making, Fox has become a driving force behind Sacramento’s high-powered offense.

8. Luka Dončić – Dallas Mavericks

Position: Point Guard

Key Scoring Stats: 28.1 PPG, 50.6 FG%

Dončić’s scoring brilliance lies in his unmatched poise and creativity with the ball. His step-back three-pointer is already iconic, and his ability to manipulate defenses with hesitation moves and pump fakes makes him lethal. His physicality combined with his elite basketball IQ make him one of the toughest players to defend.

9. Anthony Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves

Position: Shooting Guard

Key Scoring Stats: 27.9 PPG, 47.2 FG%

Edwards’ explosiveness and swagger define his game. He attacks the rim with ferocity, finishing through contact with ease, while his confidence from deep has made him a reliable perimeter threat. Edwards’ ability to score in isolation and transition has made him one of the most exciting young stars in the league.

10. Karl-Anthony Towns – New York Knicks

Position: Center

Key Scoring Stats: 27.5 PPG, 48.4 FG%

Towns’ unique skillset and size allow him to score from anywhere on the floor. His three-point shooting stretches defenses, while his refined post moves give him an edge against smaller defenders. With his combination of size, touch and versatility, Towns is a tough matchup who consistently delivers for Minnesota.

NBA Scoring Leaders (as of 11/26/2024)

These ten ballers have dominated the court all season, but there’s plenty more talent putting up big numbers in the NBA right now, including on your favorite team(s)!

Here’s a full list of the top 30 scoring players in the NBA right now:

Name Team Position Points Per Game Field Goal % Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Power Forward 32.4 60.8% LaMelo Ball Charlotte Hornets Point Guard 31.5 44% Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers Power Forward 30.1 55.2% Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets Center 29.9 55.9% Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder Shooting Guard 29.7 50.9% Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics Small Forward 29.1 50.6% De’Aaron Fox Sacramento Kings Point Guard 28.1 47.2% Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks Point Guard 28.1 50.6% Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves Shooting Guard 27.9 47.2% Karl-Anthony Towns New York Knicks Center 27.5 48.4% Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks Point Guard 25.2 43.1% Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics Shooting Guard 25 44.1% Cam Thomas Brooklyn Nets Shooting Guard 24.8 45.8% Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Point Guard 24.7 47.7% Cam Thomas Brooklyn Nets Shooting Guard 24.8 45.8% Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks Point Guard 24.4 51% Devin Booker Phoenix Suns Shooting Guard 24.1 43.8% Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers Shooting Guard 24.1 47% Tyler Herro Miami Heat Point Guard 23.8 46.9% LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Small Forward 23.7 52.4% Cade Cunningham Detroit Pistons Point Guard 23.4 43.8% Franz Wagner Orlando Magic Small Forward 23.4 47.4% Norman Powell Los Angeles Clippers Shooting Guard 23.3 49% Brandon Ingram New Orleans Pelicans Small Forward 22.9 46.5% Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs Center 22.9 44.2% Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies Power Forward 22.8 53.1% RJ Barrett Toronto Raptors Small Forward 22.8 42.7% Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls Shooting Guard 22.7 52.1% DeMar DeRozan Chicago Bulls Small Forward 22.6 50.8% Jalen Williams Oklahoma City Thunder Small Forward 22.1 52.3% Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors Point Guard 22 47.5%

Top 10 Shooting Guards in the NBA Right Now

While every player on an NBA team can score and contribute to their team’s offense, no position on the team is more closely associated with scoring than the shooting guard.

Here are the top scoring guards in the NBA right now:

Name Team Points Per Game Field Goal % Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 29.7 50.9% Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves 27.9 47.2% Devin Booker Phoenix Suns 24.1 43.8% Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers 24.1 47% Cam Thomas Brooklyn Nets 24.8 45.8% Norman Powell Los Angeles Clippers 23.3 49% RJ Barrett New York Knicks 22.8 42.7% Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls 22.7 52.1% Buddy Hield Indiana Pacers 17 47.2% Dillon Brooks Houston Rockets 12.6 41.9%

Frequently Asked Questions Who are the top scorers in the NBA for the 2024-25 season? Giannis Antetokounmpo, LaMelo Ball, Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are the top five scorers in the NBA right now.

