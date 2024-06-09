Mavericks vs.Celtics: Watch Game 2 of NBA Finals on June 9

The NBA Finals are well underway as the Boston Celtics start the series with a W in Game 1.

The Boston Celtics won 107-89 against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, June 6. The Celtics are aiming to claim their 18th NBA Championship. They are currently tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for most championships in the league and are looking to make history with a record-breaking win.

But there’s still lots of basketball left to play and the Mavericks are looking to even out the series in Game 2 on Sunday, June 9.

Your Guide to the NBA Finals Game 2

WHEN IS THE NBA FINALS GAME 2?

The 2024 NBA Finals Game 2 will be played on Sunday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston.

WHAT HAPPENED IN GAME 1?

The Celtics dominated in Game 1 on Thursday gaining a comfortable lead in the first quarter. By halftime, the Celtics had a 21-point lead. The Mavericks were able to narrow the lead to only eight points in the third quarter with some great shots from Luka Doncic but the Celtics were able to regain their 20-point lead in the fourth quarter and won 107-89.

Check out the Game 1 NBA Highlights.

CELTICS PLAYERS’ STATS FROM GAME 1

Jaylen Brown 22 points, six rebounds and two assists

Kristaps Porzingis 20 points, six rebounds and no assists

Jayson Tatum 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists

Derrick White 15 points, two rebounds and five assists

Jrue Holidays 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists

Al Horford 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists

MAVERICKS PLAYERS’ STATS FROM GAME 1

Luka Doncic 30 points, 10 rebound and one assist in Game 1

P.J. Washington 14 points, eight rebounds and one assist

Jaden Hardey 13 points, three rebounds and one assist

Kyrie Irving 12 points, three rebounds and two assists

Daniel Gafford eight points, three rebounds and one assist

Derrick Jones Jr. five points, six rebounds and no assists

WHAT CHANNEL IS THE NBA FINALS ON?

You can catch every slam dunk, assist and buzzer beater of the NBA Finals on ABC with DIRECTV (Check local channel listings).

NBA FINALS SCHEDULE

Game 2: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 9 at 8 p.m. E.T.

Game 3: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Wednesday, June 12 at 8:30 p.m. E.T.

Game 4: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Friday, June 14 at 8:30 p.m. E.T.

Game 5: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Monday, June 17 at 8:30 p.m. E.T.*

Game 6: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Thursday, June 20 at 8:30 p.m. E.T.*

Game 7: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 23 at 8 p.m. E.T.*

*These games will only be played if necessary.

WATCH GAME 2 ON DIRECTV

