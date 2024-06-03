2024 NBA Finals: What To Know & How To Watch

The NBA Finals are just around the corner. Don’t miss any of the adrenaline-pumping, edge-of-your-seat excitement as the Celtics and the Mavericks face off on the court to see who will take home the coveted Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy!

The Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals to secure their spot—making it the second time in three years the team has made it to the NBA Finals. The Celtics are looking to make this their 18th NBA championship in franchise history

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-103 on Thursday, May 31, to clinch their spot as the Western Conference champs with a 4-1 series. The Mavericks will advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.

Your Guide to the NBA Finals

WHEN IS THE NBA FINALS GAME 1?

The 2024 NBA Finals will begin on Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The last possible day of the finals will be Sunday, June 23.

HOW MANY GAMES ARE PLAYED?

The first team to win four games in the seven-game series will be named the 2024 NBA Champions.

What Channel are the NBA Finals on?

You can catch every slam dunk, assist and buzzer beater of the NBA Finals on ABC with DIRECTV (Check local channel listings). You can also stream live sports with DIRECTV STREAM.

NBA Finals schedule

Game 1: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 p.m. E.T.

Game 2: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 9 at 8 p.m. E.T.

Game 3: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Wednesday, June 12 at 8:30 p.m. E.T.

Game 4: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Friday, June 14 at 8:30 p.m. E.T.

Game 5: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Monday, June 17 at 8:30 p.m. E.T.*

Game 6: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Thursday, June 20 at 8:30 p.m. E.T.*

Game 7: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 23 at 8 p.m. E.T.*

*These games will only be played if necessary.

WHO IS THE NBA CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY NAMED AFTER?

Originally called the Walter A. Brown Trophy, the NBA championship trophy was renamed in 1984 in honor of the former NBA commissioner Larry O’Brien. The trophy is designed by Tiffany & Co., and unlike the Walter A. Brown Trophy, a new one is made each year so that the winning team can keep their trophy on display.

Frequently Asked Questions When do the 2024 NBA Finals start? Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals will be played Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 p.m. E.T. What teams are in the 2024 NBA Finals? The 2024 NBA Finals teams are the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks. Who won the 2023 NBA championship? The Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals giving the team their first championship in 47 years. Where to watch the NBA Finals? Watch the NBA Finals on ABC with DIRECTV. Check local listings.

