NBA Finals: Celtics Lead 2-0 Going into Game 3

The Boston Celtics continue to dominate in the NBA Finals as their 105-98 Game 2 win against the Dallas Mavericks makes it a 2-0 series. This win marks the ninth consecutive postseason win for the Celtics.

While the Mavericks are trailing in the series, Luka Doncic is still making history. He has averaged 31 points in the last two games, becoming only the 6th player in the NBA to score 30+ points in the first two NBA Final games. This accomplishment puts him in line with other basketball legends like Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant.

This week, the teams head to Dallas to play Game 3 on Wednesday, June 12th and Game 4 on Friday, June 14th as the quest continues to claim the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

WHEN IS THE NBA FINALS GAME 3?

The 2024 NBA Finals Game 3 will be played on Wednesday, June 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

WHAT HAPPENED IN GAME 2?

The Celtics are one step closer to securing a record-breaking 18th NBA championship after winning Game 2. Jrue Holiday led with 26 points but it was a true team effort with 21 points from Jaylen Brown, 18 points from Jayson Tatum and 18 points from Derrick White.

The Mavericks started strong with Luka Doncic scoring 23 points in the first half of the game, but the Celtics were still leading 54-51 at halftime. Payton Prichard banked an impressive buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter, giving the Celtics a nine-point lead going into the fourth quarter. The Mavericks were able to close the gap, narrowing the lead to just five points toward the end of the game. The Mavericks were on the brink of making it a three-point game with less than a minute to go in the fourth quarter when Derrick White blocked a dunk from P.J. Washington—clinching the win for the Celtics.

Free throws have continued to be a missed opportunity for Dallas. The Mavericks only made 16-of-24 free throw shots while the Celtics made 19-of-20.

Check out the Game 2 NBA Highlights.

CELTICS PLAYERS’ STATS FROM GAME 2

Jrue Holiday 26 points, 11 rebounds and three assists

Jaylen Brown 21 points, four rebounds and seven assists

Jayson Tatum 18 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists

Derrick White 18 points, five rebounds and two assists

Kristaps Porzingis 12 points, four rebounds and one assist

Al Horford Five points, seven rebounds and seven assists

MAVERICKS PLAYERS’ STATS FROM GAME 2

Luka Doncic 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists

P.J. Washington 17 points, seven rebounds and one assist

Kyrie Irving 16 points, two rebounds and six assists

Daniel Gafford 13 points, nine rebounds and no assists

Derrick Jones Jr. 11 points, three rebounds and two assists

Dereck Lively II Two points, seven rebounds and no assists

WHAT CHANNEL IS THE NBA FINALS ON?

You can catch every slam dunk, assist and buzzer beater of the NBA Finals on ABC (check local listings). Check out the DIRECTV basketball schedule for all games.

NBA FINALS SCHEDULE

Game 3: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Wednesday, June 12 at 8:30 p.m. E.T.

Game 4: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Friday, June 14 at 8:30 p.m. E.T.

Game 5: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Monday, June 17 at 8:30 p.m. E.T.*

Game 6: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Thursday, June 20 at 8:30 p.m. E.T.*

Game 7: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 23 at 8 p.m. E.T.*

*These games will only be played if necessary.

