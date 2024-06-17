The Dallas Mavericks proved they are still in it as they blew the Boston Celtics away with a 122-84 win in Game 4. The 38-point victory was the third-largest margin of victory in NBA Finals history.

Boston’s loss ended their 10-game winning streak, making the series 3-1 Celtics. While the Mavericks avoided a sweep and pushed the series into a Game 5, they have a tough battle ahead of them as no team in NBA Finals history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit.

The two teams head back to Boston on Monday, June 17 for Game 5. The Celtics will be looking to claim a record-breaking 18th NBA Championship at their home court, beating the Los Angeles Lakers for the most NBA Championship wins.

WHEN IS GAME 5 OF THE NBA FINALS?

The 2024 NBA Finals Game 5 will be played on Monday, June 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET back at TD Garden in Boston.

WHAT HAPPENED IN GAME 4?

The Dallas Mavericks were on fire in Game 4 as they played at their home court at the American Airlines Center. Luka Doncic came back from a subpar Game 3 to score 29 points in Game 4, with 25 of those points in the first half of the game.

The rookie Dereck Lively II also had a great night for the Mavericks, scoring 11 points and 12 rebounds. He made his first three-pointer of his NBA career in the first quarter of the game, which helped the Mavericks secure an early lead. Dallas had a 34-21 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Mavericks continued this momentum into the second quarter and had a 61-35 lead at halftime. On the Celtics side, Jayson Tatum scored 15 points and Jaylen Brown scored eight points in the first half. Kristaps Porzingis remained off the court again in Game 4 due to a rare injury in his left leg.

Dallas continued to dominate in the third quarter with a 92-60 lead. Dallas was leading 117 to 74 in the 4th quarter with 4:01 to go, which the announcer said was the largest lead in a finals game in the last 50 years. The Mavericks won the game 122-84, securing a Game 5 in the series.

CELTICS PLAYERS’ STATS FROM GAME 4

Jayson Tatum 15 points, five rebounds and three assists

Sam Hauser 14 points, four rebounds and no assists

Jrue Holiday 10 points, three rebounds and two assists

Jaylen Brown 10 points, one rebound and two assists

Derrick White Six points, four rebounds and one assist

Al Horford Three points, three rebounds and four assists

MAVERICKS PLAYERS’ STATS FROM GAME 4

Luka Doncic 29 points, five rebounds and five assists

Kyrie Irving 21 points, four rebounds and six assists

Derrick Jones Jr. 5 points, two rebounds and no assists

Dereck Lively II 11 points, 12 rebounds and no assists

Daniel Gafford Seven points, four rebounds and no assists

P.J. Washington Six points, two rebounds, no assists

WHAT CHANNEL IS THE NBA FINALS ON?

You can catch every slam dunk, assist and buzzer beater of the NBA Finals on ABC (Check local channel listings).

NBA FINALS SCHEDULE

Game 5: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Monday, June 17 at 8:30 p.m. E.T.

Game 6: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Thursday, June 20 at 8:30 p.m. E.T.*

Game 7: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 23 at 8 p.m. E.T.*

*These games will only be played if necessary.