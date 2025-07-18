DIRECTV support icon

MLS

2025 MLS All Star Game Watch Guide: Date, Watch Info, Rosters

2025 MLS All Star Game Watch Guide: Date, Watch Info, Rosters

It’s one of the most exciting talent showcases in the Major League Soccer season, and it’s coming up as fast as a midfielder on a breakaway: the MLS All Star game.

In 2025, this fan-favorite event will see the best from the MLS face off against the best of Liga MX as they battle for soccer supremacy in the Americas. Discover how to watch the 2025 MLS All Star Game, including broadcast details, finalized team lineups, and the thrilling events leading up to the main event.

When is the MLS All Star Game in 2025?

The 2025 edition of the MLS All-Star Game will take place on Wednesday, July 23 at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT. There are also a variety of other All-Star related events taking place leading up to the big game fans can tune in to, as well!

Where is the MLS All Star game in 2025?

The MLS All Star game will be played at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. The stadium is home to the MLS’s Austin FC.

Where to Watch MLS All Star Game.

The MLS All Star Game will be available to stream live on MLS Season Pass, which fans can access on Apple TV or through DIRECTV.

Learn more about subscribing to MLS Season Pass on DIRECTV right here.

Can I Watch the MLS All-Star Game for Free in 2025?

According to the league’s website, both the MLS All-Star Game and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will be available to stream for free through MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

That’s right: While fans need an MLS Season Pass subscription to watch the majority of the MLS season, MLS Season Pass is allowing any fan to stream the game and skills challenge, without paying for an Apple TV+ or MLS Season Pass subscription.

Which Teams are Playing in the MLS All Star Game?

For the fourth time in the nearly 30-year history of the MLS All-Star Game, the top players from the MLS will compete against the top players from Mexico’s most prestigious league, LIGA MX. This matchup has previously been played in 2021, 2022 and 2024.

Currently, the record between the two teams in All Star matches is 2-1, with the MLS on top. But considering the abysmal 1-4 loss the MLS All Stars experienced again Liga MX in 2024, fans are curious to see if the North American league can hold onto their winning record this year.

All Star Game Roster Selection Process

Before digging into the rosters, here’s an overview of how each team selected players for the final rosters.

There are a number of ways for players to be considered for the 26 spots MLS All Star roster in 2025. The first 12 roster spots were determined by a combination of player, fan and media votes. The next 12 players were decided on by the All-Star Team’s 2025 head coach, Nico Estévez of Austin FC, and the final two spots were picked by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

As for the Liga MX All-Star Team, the 28 players on the roster were also chosen through a variety of avenues. The first 14 roster players were those who were nominated for Balón de Oro awards, recognizing the league’s best players from the Apertura and Clausura seasons.

Coach of Club América and 2025 LIGA MX Coach of the Year, Andre Jardine, is acting as All-Star coach for the second year in a row; he picked 14 additional players to join the roster. Finally, the final two players will be chosen by Mexican Football Federation President Mikel Arriola before the event begins.

MLS All Star Roster

Now, let’s take a look at the full All-Star rosters for both teams, starting with the MLS roster, along with how each plater qualified for their spot.

Position Player Club Qualifying Method
Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair Minnesota United FC Voted in
Goalkeeper Brad Stuver Austin FC Coach’s Selection
Goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka Vancouver Whitecaps FC Coach’s Selection
Defender Jordi Alba

Inter Miami CF

Voted In
Defender Max Arfsten

Columbus Crew

Coach’s Selection
Defender Tristan Blackmon

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Voted In
Defender Michael Boxall

Minnesota United FC

Voted In
Defender Alex Freeman

Orlando City SC

Voted In
Defender Jakob Glesnes

Philadelphia Union

Coach’s Selection
Defender Andy Najar

Nashville SC

Coach’s Selection
Defender Miles Robinson

FC Cincinnati

Coach’s Selection
Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Voted In
Midfielder David Da Costa

Portland Timbers

Coach’s Selection
Midfielder Cristian Espinoza

San Jose Earthquakes

Coach’s Selection
Midfielder Evander

FC Cincinnati

Voted In
Midfielder Carles Gil

New England Revolution

Coach’s Selection
Midfielder Diego Luna

Real Salt Lake

Voted In
Midfielder Hany Mukhtar

Nashville SC

Coach’s Selection
Midfielder Jeppe Tverskov

San Diego FC

Coach’s Selection
Midfielder Obed Vargas

Seattle Sounders FC

Coach’s Selection
Midfielder Philip Zinckernagel

Chicago Fire FC

Coach’s Selection
Forward Tai Baribo

Philadelphia Union

Voted In
Forward Denis Bouanga

LAFC

Voted In
Forward Anders Dreyer

San Diego FC

Coach’s Selection
Forward Chucky Lozano

San Diego FC

Commissioner’s Pick
Forward Lionel Messi

Inter Miami CF

Voted In
Forward Marco Pašalić

Orlando City

Coach’s Selection
Forward Diego Rossi

Columbus Crew

Coach’s Selection
Forward Sam Surridge

Nashville SC

Coach’s Selection
Forward Brian White

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Voted In

Will Messi play the MLS All Star game in 2025?

Yes, world-wide phenom and current Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi will be playing in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game.

LIGA MX All Star Roster

And now for a look at the Liga MX All-Star roster:

Position Player Club Qualifying Method
Goalkeeper Luis Malagón

Club América

Balón de Oro nominee
Goalkeeper Kevin Mier

Cruz Azul

Goalkeeper of the Year
Defender Sebastián
Cáceres

Club América

Coach’s Selection
Defender Willer Ditta

Cruz Azul

Center Back of the Year
Defender Luan García

Toluca

Coach’s Selection
Defender Jesús Gallardo

Toluca

Fullback of the Year
Defender Joaquim Pereira

Tigres UANL

Balón de Oro nominee
Defender Sergio Ramos

CF Monterrey

Coach’s Selection
Defender Israel Reyes

Club América

Coach’s Selection
Defender Ignacio Rivero

Cruz Azul

Coach’s Selection
Defender Carlos Rotondi

Cruz Azul

Balón de Oro nominee
Midfielder Roberto Alvarado

Chivas Guadalajara

Coach’s Selection
Midfielder Juan Brunetta

Tigres UANL

Coach’s Selection
Midfielder Sergio Canales

CF Monterrey

Balón de Oro nominee
Midfielder Rodrigo Dourado

Atlético San Luis

Coach’s Selection
Midfielder Érik Lira

Cruz Azul

Balón de Oro nominee
Midfielder Elías Montiel

CF Pachuca

Coach’s Selection
Midfielder Gilberto Mora

Club Tijuana

Balón de Oro nominee
Midfielder James Rodríguez

Club León

Coach’s Selection
Midfielder Marcel Ruíz

Toluca

Coach’s Selection
Midfielder Agustín Palavecino

Necaxa

Defensive Midfielder of the Year
Midfielder Alejandro Zendejas

Club América

Coach’s Selection
Forward Diber Cambindo

Necaxa

Coach’s Selection
Forward Hugo Camberos

Chivas Guadalajara

Newcomer of the Year
Forward Henry Martín

Club América

Balón de Oro nominee
Forward Paulinho

Toluca

Forward of the Year
Forward Brian Rodríguez

Club América

Coach’s Selection
Forward Alexis Vega

Toluca

Attacking Midfielder of the Year

2025 MLS All-Star Event Schedule

Keep up with all the MLS All-Star excitement with this schedule. Included in the schedule are events that fans are able to watch at home from the US on MLS Season Pass.

  • MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate | Monday, July 21st at 8:30 p.m. ET (Stream on MLSsoccer.com)
  • MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T | Tuesday, July 22nd at 9 p.m. ET (Stream on MLS Season Pass)
    • MLS All-Star Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T
    • MLS All-Star Touch Challenge presented by Old Spice
    • MLS All-Star Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T
    • MLS All-Star Passing Challenge presented by Bounty
    • MLS All-Star Crossbar Challenge presented by Gillette
    • MLS All-Star Goalie Wars featuring MLS NEXT Pro goalkeepers
  • 2025 MLS All-Star Game: MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars | Wednesday, July 23rd @ 8 p.m. ET (Stream on MLS Season Pass)

To get the most out of the 2025 MLS season, you need MLS Season Pass — and you can get it for just $14.99/mo. + tax with DIRECTV.

And did you know that even without a full-season subscription to MLS Season Pass, DIRECTV customers can enjoy select soccer matches at no additional cost? Both residential and commercial DIRECTV customers can watch Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire for free during the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the MLS All-Star Game?

The 2025 edition of the MLS All-Star Game will take place on Wednesday, July 23 at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT.

Who is playing in the MLS All Star Game in 2025?

The MLS All-Stars will face off against the All-Stars of Liga MX.

How can I watch MLS All Star game?

Fans can watch the MLS All Star game live on MLS Season Pass. If you watch on Apple TV+, you can stream the event for free. Other live TV providers, including DIRECTV, will also have the game available through MLS Season Pass.

