It’s one of the most exciting talent showcases in the Major League Soccer season, and it’s coming up as fast as a midfielder on a breakaway: the MLS All Star game.

In 2025, this fan-favorite event will see the best from the MLS face off against the best of Liga MX as they battle for soccer supremacy in the Americas. Discover how to watch the 2025 MLS All Star Game, including broadcast details, finalized team lineups, and the thrilling events leading up to the main event.

Stream Soccer on DIRECTV

When is the MLS All Star Game in 2025?

The 2025 edition of the MLS All-Star Game will take place on Wednesday, July 23 at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT. There are also a variety of other All-Star related events taking place leading up to the big game fans can tune in to, as well!

Where is the MLS All Star game in 2025?

The MLS All Star game will be played at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. The stadium is home to the MLS’s Austin FC.

Where to Watch MLS All Star Game.

The MLS All Star Game will be available to stream live on MLS Season Pass, which fans can access on Apple TV or through DIRECTV.

Learn more about subscribing to MLS Season Pass on DIRECTV right here.

Can I Watch the MLS All-Star Game for Free in 2025?

According to the league’s website, both the MLS All-Star Game and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will be available to stream for free through MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

That’s right: While fans need an MLS Season Pass subscription to watch the majority of the MLS season, MLS Season Pass is allowing any fan to stream the game and skills challenge, without paying for an Apple TV+ or MLS Season Pass subscription.

Which Teams are Playing in the MLS All Star Game?

For the fourth time in the nearly 30-year history of the MLS All-Star Game, the top players from the MLS will compete against the top players from Mexico’s most prestigious league, LIGA MX. This matchup has previously been played in 2021, 2022 and 2024.

Currently, the record between the two teams in All Star matches is 2-1, with the MLS on top. But considering the abysmal 1-4 loss the MLS All Stars experienced again Liga MX in 2024, fans are curious to see if the North American league can hold onto their winning record this year.

All Star Game Roster Selection Process

Before digging into the rosters, here’s an overview of how each team selected players for the final rosters.

There are a number of ways for players to be considered for the 26 spots MLS All Star roster in 2025. The first 12 roster spots were determined by a combination of player, fan and media votes. The next 12 players were decided on by the All-Star Team’s 2025 head coach, Nico Estévez of Austin FC, and the final two spots were picked by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

As for the Liga MX All-Star Team, the 28 players on the roster were also chosen through a variety of avenues. The first 14 roster players were those who were nominated for Balón de Oro awards, recognizing the league’s best players from the Apertura and Clausura seasons.

Coach of Club América and 2025 LIGA MX Coach of the Year, Andre Jardine, is acting as All-Star coach for the second year in a row; he picked 14 additional players to join the roster. Finally, the final two players will be chosen by Mexican Football Federation President Mikel Arriola before the event begins.

MLS All Star Roster

Now, let’s take a look at the full All-Star rosters for both teams, starting with the MLS roster, along with how each plater qualified for their spot.

Will Messi play the MLS All Star game in 2025?

Yes, world-wide phenom and current Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi will be playing in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game.

LIGA MX All Star Roster

And now for a look at the Liga MX All-Star roster:

Position Player Club Qualifying Method Goalkeeper Luis Malagón Club América Balón de Oro nominee Goalkeeper Kevin Mier Cruz Azul Goalkeeper of the Year Defender Sebastián

Cáceres Club América Coach’s Selection Defender Willer Ditta Cruz Azul Center Back of the Year Defender Luan García Toluca Coach’s Selection Defender Jesús Gallardo Toluca Fullback of the Year Defender Joaquim Pereira Tigres UANL Balón de Oro nominee Defender Sergio Ramos CF Monterrey Coach’s Selection Defender Israel Reyes Club América Coach’s Selection Defender Ignacio Rivero Cruz Azul Coach’s Selection Defender Carlos Rotondi Cruz Azul Balón de Oro nominee Midfielder Roberto Alvarado Chivas Guadalajara Coach’s Selection Midfielder Juan Brunetta Tigres UANL Coach’s Selection Midfielder Sergio Canales CF Monterrey Balón de Oro nominee Midfielder Rodrigo Dourado Atlético San Luis Coach’s Selection Midfielder Érik Lira Cruz Azul Balón de Oro nominee Midfielder Elías Montiel CF Pachuca Coach’s Selection Midfielder Gilberto Mora Club Tijuana Balón de Oro nominee Midfielder James Rodríguez Club León Coach’s Selection Midfielder Marcel Ruíz Toluca Coach’s Selection Midfielder Agustín Palavecino Necaxa Defensive Midfielder of the Year Midfielder Alejandro Zendejas Club América Coach’s Selection Forward Diber Cambindo Necaxa Coach’s Selection Forward Hugo Camberos Chivas Guadalajara Newcomer of the Year Forward Henry Martín Club América Balón de Oro nominee Forward Paulinho Toluca Forward of the Year Forward Brian Rodríguez Club América Coach’s Selection Forward Alexis Vega Toluca Attacking Midfielder of the Year

2025 MLS All-Star Event Schedule

Keep up with all the MLS All-Star excitement with this schedule. Included in the schedule are events that fans are able to watch at home from the US on MLS Season Pass.

MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate | Monday, July 21st at 8:30 p.m. ET (Stream on MLSsoccer.com)

| Monday, July 21st at 8:30 p.m. ET (Stream on MLSsoccer.com) MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T | Tuesday, July 22nd at 9 p.m. ET (Stream on MLS Season Pass)

| Tuesday, July 22nd at 9 p.m. ET (Stream on MLS Season Pass) MLS All-Star Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T



MLS All-Star Touch Challenge presented by Old Spice



MLS All-Star Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T



MLS All-Star Passing Challenge presented by Bounty



MLS All-Star Crossbar Challenge presented by Gillette



MLS All-Star Goalie Wars featuring MLS NEXT Pro goalkeepers

2025 MLS All-Star Game: MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars | Wednesday, July 23rd @ 8 p.m. ET (Stream on MLS Season Pass)

Get MLS Season Pass on DIRECTV

To get the most out of the 2025 MLS season, you need MLS Season Pass — and you can get it for just $14.99/mo. + tax with DIRECTV.

And did you know that even without a full-season subscription to MLS Season Pass, DIRECTV customers can enjoy select soccer matches at no additional cost? Both residential and commercial DIRECTV customers can watch Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire for free during the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

Get started with DIRECTV today!

Frequently Asked Questions When is the MLS All-Star Game? The 2025 edition of the MLS All-Star Game will take place on Wednesday, July 23 at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT. Who is playing in the MLS All Star Game in 2025? The MLS All-Stars will face off against the All-Stars of Liga MX. How can I watch MLS All Star game? Fans can watch the MLS All Star game live on MLS Season Pass. If you watch on Apple TV+, you can stream the event for free. Other live TV providers, including DIRECTV, will also have the game available through MLS Season Pass.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.