The second half of the 2024 MLS season is underway, and fans of FC Cincinnati are waiting eagerly to see how their team closes things out. If you’re one of those fans – new or old – and you’re ready to cheer Cincinnati on and catch all the thrilling action live, check out this 2024 FC Cincinnati schedule, so you don’t miss a single PK, breakaway or game winning shot.

FC Cincinnati Quick Facts Founding Season: 2019

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

Club Owners: Carl H. Linder III

Conference: Eastern

Home Field: TQL Stadium

Championships: None

2023 Finish: Lost the Eastern Conference Final to Columbus Crew

From NCAA and MLS to Premier League and beyond, DIRECTV has the soccer coverage you need.

How Did FC Cincinnati Perform in 2023?

In the 2023 season, Cincinnati excelled, securing a top spot with 69 points from 20 wins, 9 draws, and 5 losses. The team was formidable in front of goal, netting 57 while conceding 39, resulting in a goal difference of 18. This solid performance across both offensive and defensive play marked them as one of the top teams in the league, making it all the way to the conference finals against their arch-rivals and eventual MLS champions, the Columbus Crew.

Throughout the season, Cincinnati displayed remarkable consistency and dominance, effectively leveraging their scoring opportunities while maintaining a sturdy defense. Their ability to outplay opponents significantly contributed to their high standing in the conference.

Heading into the 2024 season, Cincinnati has continued to build on their strong foundation from the previous year. With strategic signings and further tactical development, they aim to sustain their top-tier performance and challenge for further honors in the MLS.

How to Watch FC Cincinnati Games on DIRECTV

Calling all FC Cincinnati fans! You really don’t want to miss a moment of the rest of the 2024 season. And we’ll give you the information you need to be able to do that right here.

While a select number of MLS matches will be available to watch on your local FOX channel or FOX Deportes, you’ll need Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass to catch every single MLS match with no blackouts. At this point in the season, fans can subscribe for 50% off, or $49 for the remainder of the season.

DIRECTV customers can integrate their Apple TV accounts with their DIRECTV interface, so you never need to switch inputs or remotes to watch the soccer content you want.

Learn more about connecting your favorite apps to DIRECTV here.

FC Cincinnati Schedule 2024

Now that you know where to watch FC Cincinnati matches, check out the 2024 FC Cincinnati schedule by clicking the link below to get all the watch information you need, from match times, channels, opponents and more!

No FC Cincinnati matches today? Check out the full MLS schedule here to find another game to tune in to.

Top FC Cincinnati Players to Watch

Though a relatively young team, the FC Cincinnati has been able to attract some of the best footballers in the industry in recent years, and the 2024 season is no exception. A few of the well-known players on the Cincinnati squad include:

Luciano Acosta Position: Midfielder Strengths: Playmaking (19 assists), goal scoring (11 goals) and creativity (62 shots). Acosta is the driving force behind FC Cincinnati’s attack, consistently creating and finishing opportunities.

Yuya Kubo Position: Forward Strengths: Goal scoring (9 goals), involvement in attacks (45 shots) and work rate (17 shots on target). Kubo is a key player in the forward line, with a strong presence in and around the box.

Luca Orellano Position: Forward Strengths: Playmaking (6 assists), goal scoring (5 goals) and high shot involvement (58 shots, 23 on target). Orellano contributes significantly to both creating and finishing goal-scoring opportunities.

Pavel Bucha Position: Midfielder Strengths: Goal scoring (4 goals), creativity (3 assists) and strong shot involvement (33 shots). Bucha is an important part of the midfield, balancing both offensive and defensive duties effectively.

Roman Celentano Position: Goalkeeper Strengths: Shot stopping (66 saves), consistency and reliability. Celentano is the backbone of FC Cincinnati’s defense, consistently making crucial saves and maintaining stability at the back.



FC Cincinnati Rivalries

The FC Cincinnati operate in close proximity to multiple other MLS clubs, and as such have developed their fair share of rivalries. Here are a few of the most prevalent today, with information on when to watch the two teams compete next:

FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew

Nothing breeds rivalry between sports teams like proximity. That’s the case with FC Cincinnati and their arch-rivals, the Columbus Crew. This rivalry, known as the “Hell is Real” rivalry, got even spicier at the end of the 2023 season when the Crew won the Eastern Conference Final over FC Cincinnati, ending their hopes of a first MLS Cup championship.

FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC

This rivalry has developed more recently, driven by both teams’ rapid success and competitiveness in the Eastern Conference.

For the remainder of the 2024 regular season, FC Cincinnati will face off against the Columbus Crew on September 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET. They’ll be up against Nashville SC on September 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Watch Soccer on DIRECTV

Are you ready to change up the game? With DIRECTV’s extensive sports coverage, soccer fans can get more of the sport they love live, without all the hassle.

Not only can you catch NCAA soccer, English Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX and more live on DIRECTV’s wide array of channels, but you can also connect your MLS Season Pass to your DIRECTV interface, making it easier than ever to see all your soccer options in one place.

Want to start watching today? It’s easy!

But wait! Are you a business owner looking for live MLS coverage all season long? You’re in luck! DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS customers can purchase MLS Season Pass right now. Trust us, you’ll be the best bar in town.

Frequently Asked Questions When was the Cincinnati MLS team founded? FC Cincinnati FC was founded in 2019, after playing in the United Soccer League from 2016-2018. Who are some of the star players on FC Cincinnati? Key players for the Cincinnati MLS team include Luciano Acosta, Yuya Kubo, Luca Orellano, Pavel Bucha and Roman Celentano, among others. In which MLS conference does Cincinnati FC play? Cincinnati FC is part of the Eastern Conference.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."