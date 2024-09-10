The MLS season is flying by, and fans of the New England Revolution are hoping to see a turnaround from their team. If you’re a fan – new or old – and you’re ready to cheer the team on and catch all the thrilling action live, check out this 2024 New England Revolution schedule, so you don’t miss a single PK, breakaway or game winning shot.

New England Revolution Quick Facts Founding Season: 1996

Head Coach: Caleb Porter

Club Owners: Robert Kraft, Jonathan Kraft

Conference: Eastern

Home Field: Gillette Stadium

Championships: None

2023 Finish: Lost in first round of playoffs

How Did the Revolution Perform in 2023?

The New England Revolution finished the 2023 season with 55 points from 15 wins, 10 draws, and 9 losses, scoring 58 goals while conceding 46. Their midfield control and ability to create chances consistently helped them stay competitive, though lapses in defense at crucial moments cost them higher placement. They were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Philadelphia Union, losing two out of three games in the series (3-1, 1-0).

In 2024, the Revolution have struggled to maintain their form and are currently toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The team is facing challenges in both attack and defense, marking a stark contrast to their success the previous year.

How to Watch New England Revolution Games on DIRECTV

Calling all Revs fans! You really don’t want to miss a moment of the rest of the 2024 MLS season. And we’ll give you the information you need to be able to do that right here.

While a select number of MLS matches will be available to watch on your local FOX channel or FOX Deportes, you’ll need Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass to catch every single MLS match with no blackouts. At this point in the season, fans can subscribe for 50% off, or $49 for the remainder of the season.

DIRECTV customers can integrate their Apple TV accounts with their DIRECTV interface, so you never need to switch inputs or remotes to watch the soccer content you want.

Learn more about connecting your favorite apps to DIRECTV here.

New England Revolution Schedule 2024

Now that you know where to watch Revolution matches, check out the team’s 2024 schedule by clicking the link below to get all the watch information you need, from match times, channels, opponents and more!

No Revolution matches today? Check out the full MLS schedule here to find another game to tune in to.

Top New England Revolution Players to Watch

The Revs may be struggling to find their footing in 2024, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have some of the best players in the league. Here are a few of them to watch out for on the field.

Giacomo Vrioni

Position: Forward

Forward Strengths: Goal scoring (9 goals), assists (1) and shot involvement (56 shots, 26 on target). Vrioni is a consistent goal scorer, playing a key role in the team’s attack.

Carles Gil

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Strengths: Playmaking (8 assists), goal scoring (5 goals) and creativity (72 key passes). Gil is the team’s creative engine, contributing significantly to both goals and assists.

Emir Bajraktarevic

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Strengths: Playmaking (3 assists), goal scoring (2 goals) and solid passing (84.6% pass accuracy). Bajraktarevic adds depth to the midfield with his ability to link up play and create chances.

Tomás Chancalay

Position: Left Winger

Left Winger Strengths: Goal scoring (2 goals), assists (1) and shot accuracy (47 shots, 15 on target). Chancalay is another key player in the Revolution’s attacking setup, offering creativity and finishing ability.

New England Revolution Rivalries

The Revolution is one of the veteran MLS teams, especially considering the recent increase in expansion teams. That’s given them plenty of time to secure some rivals.

New England vs. New York Red Bulls

The rivalry between the New England Revs and the New York Red Bulls is especially fierce, driven by regional proximity and a history of intense matchups. These encounters are known for their passionate fan involvement and competitive spirit.

New England vs. Chicago Fire

The rivalry with the Chicago Fire stems from numerous close contests, with both teams vying for supremacy to no avail. In fact, accounting for every match the teams have played against one another, the records are virtually split between Chicago wins (33%), New England wins (31%) and draws (36%)

Unfortunately for fans, the Revs won’t go head-to-head with either of these teams for the rest of the 2024 regular season.

Frequently Asked Questions How long has the New England Revolution been around? The New England Revolution was founded in 1996 as one of the ten inaugural Major League Soccer (MLS) teams in the US. Which teams are the biggest MLS rivals to the New England Revolution? The Revolution and the New York Red Bulls have one of the fiercest rivalries in the MLS. The Revs and Chicago Fire are also rivals, making these matchups some of the most exciting of the season. Who are some of the best players on the New England Revolution to watch in 2024? Some of the best players on the Revolution this season include Giacomo Vrioni, Carles Gil, Emir Bajraktarevic and Tomás Chancalay, among others.

