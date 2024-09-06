The second half of the 2024 MLS season is underway, and the Philadelphia Union are still trying to find their footing. If you’re a fan – new or old – and you’re ready to cheer Philly on and catch all the nail-biting action live, check out this 2024 Philadelphia Union schedule, so you don’t miss a single PK, breakaway or game winning shot.

Philadelphia Union Quick Facts

Founding Season: 2010

Head Coach: Jim Curtin

Club Owners: Jay Sugarman

Conference: Eastern

Home Field: Subaru Park

Championships: 0

2023 Finish: Lost to FC Cincinnati in Conference Semifinals

From NCAA and MLS to Premier League and beyond, DIRECTV has the soccer coverage you need.

How Did Philadelphia Union Perform in 2023?

The 2023 season saw Philadelphia Union finish with 55 points, accumulating 15 wins, 10 draws and 9 losses. The team scored 57 goals while conceding 41. This performance placed them in a competitive position in the standings, indicating a well-balanced approach on both ends of the pitch.

Despite their overall solid season, the Union faced difficulties in capitalizing on crucial matches, particularly in securing wins that could have elevated their standing further. Their inability to consistently convert draws into victories highlighted areas needing improvement.

Despite a strong 2023 season, Philly is struggling this year, currently sitting in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with 27 points from 6 wins, 9 draws and 10 losses. The team has struggled to maintain consistency, especially on the road, where they have managed only 3 wins. The focus for the remainder of the season will be on improving their away performances and converting draws into wins to stay competitive.

How to Watch Philadelphia Union Games on DIRECTV

Calling all Philadelphia Union fans! You really don’t want to miss a moment of the rest of the 2024 MLS season. And we’ll give you the information you need to be able to do that right here.

While a select number of MLS matches will be available to watch on your local FOX channel or FOX Deportes, you’ll need Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass to catch every single MLS match with no blackouts. At this point in the season, fans can subscribe for 50% off, or $49 for the remainder of the season.

DIRECTV customers can integrate their Apple TV accounts with their DIRECTV interface, so you never need to switch inputs or remotes to watch the soccer content you want.

Learn more about connecting your favorite apps to DIRECTV here.

Philadelphia Union Schedule 2024

Now that you know where to watch Union matches, check out the 2024 Philadelphia Union schedule by clicking the link below to get all the watch information you need, from match times, channels, opponents and more!

No Philadelphia Union matches today? Check out the full MLS schedule here to find another game to tune in to.

Top Philadelphia Union Players to Watch

The Philadelphia Union is having some trouble revving up this season despite having a number of top players on the roster. A few of the well-known players on the Philly squad include:

Daniel Gazdag Position: Midfielder Strengths: Goal scoring (14 goals), assists (1) and high involvement on attack (28 shots). Gazdag is a crucial player in the midfield, consistently contributing to the team’s goal-scoring efforts and playmaking.

Mikael Uhre Position: Forward Strengths: Goal scoring (6 goals), assists (4) and work rate (19 shots). Uhre is a key figure in the forward line, providing a consistent goal threat and linking up plays effectively.

Kai Wagner Position: Defender Strengths: Defensive solidity, assists (7) and contributions in both defense and attack (230 tackles, 123 clearances). Wagner is an essential part of the defense while also contributing significantly to the team’s attacking play.

Jack McGlynn Position: Midfielder Strengths: Playmaking (3 goals, 3 assists), passing accuracy (2651 passes) and creativity. McGlynn plays a pivotal role in controlling the tempo of the game and distributing the ball effectively.

Oliver Semmle Position: Goalkeeper Strengths: Shot stopping (46 saves), consistency and clean sheets (4 clean sheets in 14 starts). Semmle is a reliable presence in goal, providing crucial saves and maintaining stability at the back.



Philadelphia Union Rivalries

The Philadelphia Union operates in close proximity to multiple other MLS clubs, and as such have developed their fair share of rivalries. Here are a few of the most prevalent today, with information on when to watch the two teams compete next:

Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls:

This rivalry, often referred to as the “I-95 Derby,” stems from the geographic proximity and the intense competition between the two clubs. Matches between the Union and the Red Bulls are usually fiercely contested, with both teams having passionate fanbases that contribute to the heated atmosphere. Over the years, this rivalry has featured significant playoff encounters and dramatic regular-season games, making it one of the most anticipated matchups in MLS.

Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC:

Another major rivalry for the Union is with New York City FC, often fueled by the clubs’ regular battles for Eastern Conference supremacy. The rivalry has grown intense due to several high stakes matches, including playoff encounters. The tension on the field is mirrored by the excitement off it, with both sets of supporters viewing these games as must-win encounters.

For the remainder of the 2024 season, the Philadelphia Union won’t face the New York Red Bulls again, but they will go up against the New York City FC on September 18, 2024​.

Watch Soccer on DIRECTV

Are you ready to change up the game? With DIRECTV’s extensive sports coverage, soccer fans can get more of the sport they love live, without all the hassle.

Not only can you catch NCAA soccer, English Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX and more live on DIRECTV’s wide array of channels, but you can also connect your MLS Season Pass to your DIRECTV interface, making it easier than ever to see all your soccer options in one place.

Want to start watching today? It’s easy!

But wait! Are you a business owner looking for live MLS coverage all season long? You’re in luck! DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS customers can purchase MLS Season Pass right now. Trust us, you’ll be the best bar in town.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."