Austin finally got its top-tier sports franchise in the form of Austin FC, which fans affectionately call Los Verdes or El Tree. Now, these green-clad footballers are after their first MLS title.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely to come this season, but Austin FC fans are still ready to root their team on for the rest of the season as they look toward making a playoff run in the new year. Here’s how to catch the rest of Austin FC’s matches in the 2024 season.

Austin FC Quick Facts Founding Season: 2021

Head Coach: Josh Wolff

Club Owners: Two Oak Ventures

Conference: Western

Home Field: Q2 Stadium

Championships: None

2023 Finish: Did not make the playoffs

From NCAA and MLS to Premier League and beyond, DIRECTV has the soccer coverage you need.

Austin FC Schedule 2024

Check out the 2024 Austin FC schedule by clicking the link below to get all the watch information you need, from match times, channels, opponents and more!

No Austin FC matches today? Check out the full MLS schedule here to find another game to tune in to.

How to Watch Austin FC Games on DIRECTV

Calling all Austin FC fans! You really don’t want to miss a moment of the rest of the 2024 MLS season. And we’ll give you the information you need to be able to do that right here.

While a select number of MLS matches will be available to watch on your local FOX channel or FOX Deportes, you’ll need Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass to catch every single MLS match with no blackouts. At this point in the season, fans can subscribe for 50% off, or $49 for the remainder of the season.

DIRECTV customers can integrate their Apple TV accounts with their DIRECTV interface, so you never need to switch inputs or remotes to watch the soccer content you want.

Learn more about connecting your favorite apps to DIRECTV here.

Austin FC Rivalries

The Texas professional soccer scene sure is getting crowded. Naturally, that’s given rise to intense rivalries on the pitch, most involving Austin FC. Here are two of Austin FC’s top rivalries.

Austin FC vs. FC Dallas

This rivalry, part of the Copa Tejas, is one of the fiercest in Texas sports. The competition began when Austin FC joined MLS in 2021, and the teams have since battled intensely for Texas soccer dominance. Matches are highly competitive, with both clubs and fanbases invested in securing state bragging.

Austin FC won’t take FC Dallas on again this season.

Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo

Also part of the Copa Tejas, Austin FC’s rivalry with Houston Dynamo is another key Texas showdown. The close proximity of the two cities and the desire to be the best team in Texas has fueled this rivalry. As the teams compete annually, the stakes are high in each encounter.

You can watch Austin FC go head-to-head with the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, September 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Watch Soccer on DIRECTV

Are you ready to change up the game? With DIRECTV’s extensive sports coverage, soccer fans can get more of the sport they love live, without all the hassle.

Not only can you catch NCAA soccer, English Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX and more live on DIRECTV’s wide array of channels, but you can also connect your MLS Season Pass to your DIRECTV interface, making it easier than ever to see all your soccer options in one place.

Want to start watching today? It’s easy!

But wait! Are you a business owner looking for live MLS coverage all season long? You’re in luck! DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS customers can purchase MLS Season Pass right now.

Trust us, you’ll be the best bar in town.

Frequently Asked Questions How many MLS Cups has Austin FC won? Austin FC has never won an MLS title. When did Austin FC join MLS? Austin FC joined Major League Soccer in 2021. Who is Austin FC's head coach? Josh Wolff is the current head coach of Austin FC.

