Sunday Night Soccer Presented by Continental Tire on MLS Season Pass is Now Free to All Sports Fans on DIRECTV

Whether at Home, or Watching at Any DIRECTV Sports Bars, Restaurants, or other Businesses, Sunday Night Soccer Matchups are Free to DIRECTV customers.

DIRECTV residential and commercial customers now have access to Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire on MLS Season Pass for free during the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

DIRECTV is a sponsor of Major League Soccer’s newest club, San Diego Football Club, and to celebrate the league’s 30th season, residential DIRECTV customers can subscribe to MLS Season Pass to watch every MLS game with no blackouts, in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more for $14.99 a month for DIRECTV streaming customers and $99/season for satellite homes. And starting on June 8, satellite customers can subscribe for $69 for the remainder of the full season in the DIRECTV interface on channels 480 through 495, similar to the viewing experience for other league packages today.

This offering expands upon DIRECTV’s exclusive rights to provide MLS Season Pass to commercial establishments, which has been available to DIRECTV for BUSINESS’s vast network of more than 300,000 sports bars, restaurants, and more since the 2023 season.

Soccer fans can enjoy free access to Sunday Night Soccer marquee matchups, featuring some of the league’s most popular franchises. Tune in this Sunday, June 1 as Seattle Sounders FC host Minnesota United FC at 6 p.m. ET.

All DIRECTV for BUSINESS customers automatically receive Sunday Night Soccer matches free without any additional activation. MLS signage and promotional materials are available via http://mvp.directv.com.