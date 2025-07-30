The Los Angeles FC hasn’t been around for very long, but they’re already establishing themselves as a juggernaut in the MLS. They were the runner-up to the MLS Cup for 2023 season, and they were nipping at the heels of the LA Galaxy for dominance of the Western Conference last year.

If you’re a fan and are ready to cheer Los Angeles on and catch all the thrilling action live, check out this 2025 Los Angeles FC schedule, so you don’t miss a single PK, breakaway or game-winning shot.

Los Angeles FC Quick Facts Founding Season: 2018

Head Coach: Steve Cherundolo

Club Owners: Bennett Rosenthal, Brandon Beck, and Larry Berg

Conference: Western

Home Field: BMO Stadium

Championships: 1 (2022)

2024 Finish: Lost to the Seattle Sounders in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal

From NCAA and MLS to Premier League and beyond, DIRECTV has the soccer coverage you need.

Los Angeles FC Schedule 2025

Check out the 2025 Los Angeles FC schedule by clicking the link below to get all the watch information you need, from match times, channels, opponents and more!

No LAFC matches today? Check out the full MLS schedule here to find another game to tune in to.

How to Watch Los Angeles FC Games on DIRECTV

Calling all Los Angeles FC fans! You really don’t want to miss a moment of the 2025 season. And we’ll give you the information you need to be able to do that right here.

While a select number of MLS matches will be available to watch on your local FOX channel or FOX Deportes, you’ll need Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass to catch every single MLS match with no blackouts.

DIRECTV customers can integrate their Apple TV accounts with their DIRECTV interface, so you never need to switch inputs or remotes to watch the soccer content you want.

Learn more about connecting your favorite apps to DIRECTV here.

Los Angeles FC Rivalries

The Los Angeles FC’s strong performance in the Western Conference as of late has predictably resulted in some fierce regional rivalries. Here are a few of the most prevalent today, with information on when to watch the two teams compete next:

Los Angeles FC vs. LA Galaxy

Los Angeles hosts more than one team in nearly every major American sports league, so why not MLS, too? This one’s a natural rivalry resulting from a turf war, with fans from both sides packing the stadium to watch. LAFC versus LA Galaxy games are always high-octane nailbiters.

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders FC

The Sounders and the LAFC have both seen remarkable success in recent years, and that’s led to a natural West Coast rivalry. Sounders versus Los Angeles games never disappoint.

Watch Soccer on DIRECTV

Are you ready to change up the game? With DIRECTV’s extensive sports coverage, soccer fans can get more of the sport they love live, without all the hassle.

Not only can you catch NCAA soccer, English Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX and more live on DIRECTV’s wide array of channels, but you can also connect your MLS Season Pass to your DIRECTV interface, making it easier than ever to see all your soccer options in one place.

Want to start watching today? It’s easy!

But wait! Are you a business owner looking for live MLS coverage all season long? You’re in luck! DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS customers can purchase MLS Season Pass right now. Trust us, you’ll be the best bar in town.

Who is the current head coach of the Los Angeles FC? Steve Cherundolo is the current head coach of the Los Angeles FC. How many MLS Cup championships has Los Angeles FC won? The Los Angeles FC has won one MLS Cup, in 2022. When did Los Angeles FC join the MLS? The Los Angeles FC began play in 2018.

