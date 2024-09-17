After solid results since Nashville SC’s inception in 2020, the boys in gold are struggling to shine in 2024. Will the remaining matchups of the season give them the opportunity to stay out of the bottom of the league standings? Check out this 2024 Nashville SC schedule so you can tune in to find out live!

Nashville SC Quick Facts Founding Season: 2020

Head Coach: Brian Joseph Callaghan II

Club Owners: John Ingram and others

Conference: Eastern Conference

Home Field: Geodis Park

Championships: None

2023 Finish: Lost to Orlando City in Round 1

Nashville SC Schedule 2024

Check out the 2024 Nashville SC schedule by clicking the link below to get all the watch information you need, from match times, channels, opponents and more!

No Nashville SC matches today? Check out the full MLS schedule here to find another game to tune in to.

How to Watch Nashville SC Games on DIRECTV

Calling all Nashville fans! You really don’t want to miss a moment of the rest of the 2024 MLS season. And we’ll give you the information you need to be able to do that right here.

While a select number of MLS matches will be available to watch on your local FOX channel or FOX Deportes, you’ll need Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass to catch every single MLS match with no blackouts. At this point in the season, fans can subscribe for 50% off, or $49 for the remainder of the season.

DIRECTV customers can integrate their Apple TV accounts with their DIRECTV interface, so you never need to switch inputs or remotes to watch the soccer content you want.

Nashville SC Rivals

Despite only being in the MLS since 2020, Nashville has already garnered a fierce rival, with a few other potential rivalries heating up.

Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati

This rivalry has developed quite recently, driven by both teams’ rapid success and competitiveness in the Eastern Conference.

Nashville SC will go up against FC Cincinnati on September 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Another potential rival for Nashville is Atlanta United, and only time will tell which team ends up on top.

Nashville unfortunately won’t go head-to-head with Atlanta United again this season.

Watch Soccer on DIRECTV

Are you ready to change up the game? With DIRECTV’s extensive sports coverage, soccer fans can get more of the sport they love live, without all the hassle.

Not only can you catch NCAA soccer, English Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX and more live on DIRECTV’s wide array of channels, but you can also connect your MLS Season Pass to your DIRECTV interface, making it easier than ever to see all your soccer options in one place.

Want to start watching today? It’s easy!

Frequently Asked Questions When did Nashville SC join the MLS? Nashville SC had its inaugural MLS season in 2020, after playing in the United Soccer League (USL) from 2018-2019. What MLS Conference is Nashville SC part of? Today, Nashville SC plays in the MLS Eastern Conference, the club initially joined the league as part of the Western Conference. Nashville switched to the Eastern Conference after just two matches in 2020. How did Nashville SC perform in the 2023 season? Nashville SC finished the 2023 regular season 7th in the Eastern Conference, a high enough rank to make it to the MLS Cup playoffs. Unfortunately, the team lost in the first round of the postseason to Orlando City.

