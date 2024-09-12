Minnesota United FC may not have been around for very long, but they’ve already made a few runs into the playoffs, making it as far as the semi-final in 2020. Now, they’re on the cusp of making the playoffs again. Can they take home the title? Here’s your guide to watching the rest of Minnesota United FC’s season.

Minnesota United FC Quick Facts

Founding Season: 2017

Head Coach: Eric Ramsay

Club Owners: Bill McGuire

Conference: Western Conference

Home Field: Allianz Field

Championships: None

2023 Finish: Did not make the playoffs

How to Watch Minnesota United FC Games on DIRECTV

Calling all Minnesota United FC fans! You really don’t want to miss a moment of the rest of the 2024 MLS season. And we’ll give you the information you need to be able to do that right here.

While a select number of MLS matches will be available to watch on your local FOX channel or FOX Deportes, you’ll need Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass to catch every single MLS match with no blackouts. At this point in the season, fans can subscribe for 50% off, or $49 for the remainder of the season.

DIRECTV customers can integrate their Apple TV accounts with their DIRECTV interface, so you never need to switch inputs or remotes to watch the soccer content you want.

Learn more about connecting your favorite apps to DIRECTV here.

Minnesota United FC Schedule 2024

Now that you know where to watch Minnesota United FC matches, check out the 2024 [TEAM] schedule by clicking the link below to get all the watch information you need, from match times, channels, opponents and more!

No Minnesota United FC matches today? Check out the full MLS schedule here to find another game to tune in to.

Minnesota United FC Rivalries

Minnesota United is a relatively young team in the MLS, but their proximity to other top teams has made them no small number of rivals. Here are two of their most prominent rivalries:

Minnesota United FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

This rivalry has grown into one of the most heated in Major League Soccer, fueled by several high-stakes encounters and playoff battles. Known as one of the more intense matchups in the league, their games often draw significant attention from fans and media. The passionate atmosphere created by both teams’ supporters adds an extra layer of intensity to these matches​

Minnesota United will face Sporting Kansas City on September 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

While relatively newer, the rivalry with Seattle Sounders FC has developed quickly, mainly due to their competitive encounters on the pitch. Minnesota has faced Seattle in several key matches, including playoff clashes, which has led to a spirited competition between the two clubs​

Minnesota United won’t face the Seattle Sounders FC again this season.

Watch Soccer on DIRECTV

Are you ready to change up the game? With DIRECTV’s extensive sports coverage, soccer fans can get more of the sport they love live, without all the hassle.

Not only can you catch NCAA soccer, English Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX and more live on DIRECTV’s wide array of channels, but you can also connect your MLS Season Pass to your DIRECTV interface, making it easier than ever to see all your soccer options in one place.

Want to start watching today? It’s easy!

But wait! Are you a business owner looking for live MLS coverage all season long? You’re in luck! DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS customers can purchase MLS Season Pass right now.

Trust us, you’ll be the best bar in town.

Frequently Asked Questions How many MLS Championships has Minnesota United FC won? Minnesota United has never won an MLS title. Who is the head coach of Minnesota United FC? Eric Ramsay is the head coach of Minnesota United FC. When did Minnesota United FC join MLS? Minnesota United FC joined the MLS in 2017.

