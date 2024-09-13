You want your home team to be the real deal, and that’s exactly what MLS fans in Utah have with Real Salt Lake. Over the past four or five years, this team has gone from the bottom of the Western Conference standings to the top, showing some serious promise. Will they be able to capitalize on the improvements and go for the victory? Check out the 2024 Real Salt Lake schedule here so you can watch them do it live.

Real Salt Lake Quick Facts

Founding Season: 2005

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

Club Owners: Smith Entertainment Group, David Blitzer

Conference: Western

Home Field: America First Field

Championships: 1 (2009)

2023 Finish: Eliminated in the first round of the playoffs

Real Salt Lake Schedule 2024

check out the 2024 Real Salt Lake schedule by clicking the link below to get all the watch information you need, from match times, channels, opponents and more!

How to Watch Real Salt Lake Games on DIRECTV

Calling all Real Salt Lake fans! You really don’t want to miss a moment of the rest of the 2024 MLS season. And we’ll give you the information you need to be able to do that right here.

While a select number of MLS matches will be available to watch on your local FOX channel or FOX Deportes, you’ll need Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass to catch every single MLS match with no blackouts. At this point in the season, fans can subscribe for 50% off, or $49 for the remainder of the season.

DIRECTV customers can integrate their Apple TV accounts with their DIRECTV interface, so you never need to switch inputs or remotes to watch the soccer content you want.

Learn more about connecting your favorite apps to DIRECTV here.

Real Salt Lake Rivalries

They may not be as storied and successful as the legendary Real Madrid, where the inspiration for the club’s name came from, but Real Salt Lake has still developed some serious rivalries in the MLS. Here are two of their top rivalries to watch:

Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids

The rivalry with Colorado Rapids, known as the Rocky Mountain Cup, has been intense since its inception in 2005. The two teams compete annually for this trophy, with matches often characterized by fierce competition and passionate fan support.

Real Salt Lake won’t play Colorado again this season.

Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City

This rivalry developed through numerous high stakes matches, including during the playoffs and a memorable shootout victory for Sporting Kansas City, and is fueled by the geographic proximity and regular Western Conference clashes, making it one of RSL’s fiercest matchups​

Real Salt Lake won’t play Sporting Kansas City again this season, either.

Frequently Asked Questions How many MLS Championships has Real Salt Lake won? Real Salt Lake has won just one MLS championship, in 2009. Who is the head coach of Real Salt Lake? Pablo Mastroeni is the current head coach of Real Salt Lake. When did Real Salt Lake join MLS? Real Salt Lake began play in 2005.

