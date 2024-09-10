The second half of the 2024 MLS season is underway, and the Vancouver Whitecaps are hoping to continue making a splash in the Western conference. If you’re a fan – new or old – and you’re ready to cheer Vancouver on and catch all the thrilling action live, check out this 2024 Vancouver Whitecaps schedule, so you don’t miss a single PK, breakaway or game winning shot.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Quick Facts Founding Season: 2011

Head Coach: Vanni Sartini

Club Owners: Greg Kerfoot, Jeff Mallett, Steve Luczo, & Steve Nash

Conference: Western

Home Field: BC Place

Championships: None

2023 Finish: Lost in first round of playoffs

How Did the Whitecaps Perform in 2023?

The Vancouver Whitecaps FC finished the 2023 season with 48 points from 12 wins, 12 draws, and 10 losses. They scored 55 goals while conceding 48. Their attacking play was a bright spot throughout the season, but inconsistent defensive performances often led to dropped points in key moments. However, their postseason ended in the first round after losing two out of three games in the series against Los Angeles FC.

In 2024, the Whitecaps are aiming to build on their prior campaign and remain competitive in the Western Conference, though challenges remain as they seek to solidify their upper-middle position in the standings.

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC Games on DIRECTV

Calling all Whitecaps fans! You really don’t want to miss a moment of the rest of the 2024 MLS season. And we’ll give you the information you need to be able to do that right here.

While a select number of MLS matches will be available to watch on your local FOX channel or FOX Deportes, you’ll need Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass to catch every single MLS match with no blackouts. At this point in the season, fans can subscribe for 50% off, or $49 for the remainder of the season.

DIRECTV customers can integrate their Apple TV accounts with their DIRECTV interface, so you never need to switch inputs or remotes to watch the soccer content you want.

Learn more about connecting your favorite apps to DIRECTV here.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Schedule 2024

Now that you know where to watch matches, check out the 2024 Whitecaps schedule by clicking the link below to get all the watch information you need, from match times, channels, opponents and more!

No Whitecaps matches today? Check out the full MLS schedule here to find another game to tune in to.

Top Vancouver Players to Watch

Vancouver’s strong and steady position in the Western Conference is in large part due to the solid players on the roster. Here’s a look at just a few of those players.

Ryan Gauld

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Strengths: Goal scoring (9 goals), playmaking (10 assists), and creativity (75 key passes). Gauld is the creative force for Vancouver, consistently contributing to both goals and assists with high shot and key pass numbers.

Brian White

Position: Forward

Forward Strengths: Goal scoring (12 goals), assists (2), and shot involvement (51 shots, 24 on target). White is a crucial goal scorer for Vancouver, leading the team’s attack with consistent finishing.

Fafà Picault

Position: Forward

Forward Strengths: Goal scoring (8 goals), assists (4), and dynamic attacking play (39 shots, 18 on target). Picault provides a versatile attacking threat with his ability to score and create opportunities for others.

Ranko Veselinović

Position: Defender

Defender Strengths: Defensive solidity, assists (2), and passing accuracy (91.3%). Veselinović is a key part of Vancouver’s backline, contributing both defensively and offensively with clearances, tackles, and precise passing.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Rivalries

While Vancouver isn’t in the United States, it is in the Pacific Northwest, making it ripe for regional rivalries to develop, and boy have they.

Whitecaps FC vs. Portland Timbers

This rivalry between Vancouver and neighboring Portland dates back to the 1970s when both teams competed in the North American Soccer League (NASL). Over the decades, the Whitecaps and Timbers have clashed in various leagues, building a fierce competition, especially during playoff battles. The rivalry is known for its passionate fanbases and competitive matches, often deciding Cascadia Cup standings, which includes Seattle as well.

Whitecaps FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Speaking of the Seattle Sounders, the Whitecaps also have quite the tense rivalry with these neighbors. The clubs share a long history of competition, also predating their MLS days. Matches between the Whitecaps and Sounders are some of the most highly anticipated games in the region, with both sets of fans contributing to an electric atmosphere​.

Watch the Whitecaps clash with Portland on September 28 at 10:30 p.m. ET and the Sounders on October 2 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Watch Soccer on DIRECTV

Are you ready to change up the game? With DIRECTV’s extensive sports coverage, soccer fans can get more of the sport they love live, without all the hassle.

Not only can you catch NCAA soccer, English Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX and more live on DIRECTV’s wide array of channels, but you can also connect your MLS Season Pass to your DIRECTV interface, making it easier than ever to see all your soccer options in one place.

Want to start watching today? It’s easy!

But wait! Are you a business owner looking for live MLS coverage all season long? You’re in luck! DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS customers can purchase MLS Season Pass right now. Trust us, you’ll be the best bar in town.

Frequently Asked Questions When did Vancouver Whitecaps FC join the MLS? Vancouver Whitecaps FC's inaugural season in Major League Soccer was 2011. Which teams are Vancouver Whitecap FC's biggest rivals? Vancouver Whitecaps FC's biggest rivals are located right in the Pacific Northwest: The Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders FC. The trio make up the competitors of what is referred to as the Cascadia Cup. Who are the best players on Vancouver Whitecaps FC to watch in the 2024 season? Some of the best players on Whitecaps FC include Ryan Gauld, Brian White, Fafà Picault and Ranko Veselinović.

