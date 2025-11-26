San Diego FC entered the MLS in 2025 as the league’s newest expansion team, and over the course of their inaugural season, they have defied every expectation. As they approach the Western Conference Final on Saturday, November 29, they become just the second expansion team in league history to reach this stage in year one. And based on the form they’ve shown from March to now, SDFC look fully capable of following in the footsteps of the 1998 Chicago Fire – the only club to win MLS Cup in their debut season.

How Did SDFC Make It to the MLS Western Conference Final?

Competing in the Western Conference is no easy feat. San Diego spent the season battling established powerhouses like defending MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy, perennial contenders Seattle Sounders and LAFC, and a resurgent Vancouver Whitecaps – to reach this point.

And that they did. San Diego finished their inaugural regular season with a 19-9-6 record, earning 63 points and the top seed in the Western Conference. That dominance carried into the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

In Round One, they defeated the Portland Timbers 2–1 in a three-match series, with the decisive Game 3 regarded as one of SDFC’s sharpest performances of the year. Then, in the Western Conference Semifinals, Anders Dreyer delivered yet again, scoring the lone goal in a 1–0 victory over Minnesota United in the 72nd minute. That win secured their place in the Western Conference Final, where they’ll face the conference’s No. 2 seed, the Vancouver Whitecaps.

MLS Western Conference Final Preview

No. 1 San Diego FC will face No. 2 Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the Western Conference Final on Saturday, November 29 at 9 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass. Both clubs have enjoyed exceptional 2025 campaigns and enter the match eager to carry their fairytale seasons all the way to MLS Cup.

San Diego will continue to rely on the brilliance of Danish star Anders Dreyer, whose debut season produced 19 goals and 19 assists and earned him MLS All-Star, Best XI and Newcomer of the Year honors. He’s carried that form into the postseason with four goals and two assists, and alongside midfield anchor Jeppe Tverskov and a deep, well-balanced supporting cast, San Diego have the firepower and composure to finish the job.

That said, Vancouver’s capabilities should not be taken lightly. The late-summer arrival of German legend Thomas Müller has elevated an already dangerous squad, complementing the standout midfield duo of Sebastian Berhalter and Andrés Cubas. However, the Whitecaps will face a major setback on Saturday: MLS Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon is suspended, leaving an already thin backline vulnerable at the worst possible moment – especially against the league’s most in-form attacker.

Watch San Diego FC take on the Vancouver Whitecaps in the 2025 MLS Western Conference Finals on Saturday, November 29 at 9 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass, Apple TV. Keep up with the MLS Playoffs here!

San Diego FC Quick Facts Founding Season: 2025

Head Coach: Mikey Varas

Club Owners: Mohamed Mansour

Conference: Western Conference

Home Field: Snapdragon Stadium

Championships: None

Jersey Sponsor: DIRECTV

From NCAA and MLS to Premier League and beyond, DIRECTV has the soccer coverage you need.

San Diego FC Schedule 2025

Check out the 2025 SDFC schedule by clicking the link below to get all the information you need to watch SDFC, including match times, channels, opponents and more!

No SDFC matches today? Check out the full MLS schedule here to find another game to tune in to.

How to Watch SDFC Games on DIRECTV

Calling allnew SDFC fans! We know you don’t want to miss a second of the 2025 MLS season. And we’ll give you the information you need to be able to do that right here.

While a select number of MLS matches will be available to watch on your local FOX channel or FOX Deportes, you’ll need Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass to catch every single MLS match with no blackouts.

DIRECTV customers can integrate their Apple TV accounts with their DIRECTV interface, so you never need to switch inputs or remotes to watch the soccer content you want. Learn more about connecting your favorite apps to DIRECTV here.

SDFC Rivalries

As the newest member of the MLS, SDFC hasn’t established their rivalries yet, but we’re sure some important matchups will arise for the 2025 MLS season.

Watch Soccer on DIRECTV

Are you ready to change up the game? With DIRECTV’s extensive sports coverage, soccer fans can get more of the sport they love live, without all the hassle.

Not only can you catch NCAA soccer, English Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX and more live on DIRECTV’s wide array of channels, but you can also connect your MLS Season Pass to your DIRECTV interface, making it easier than ever to see all your soccer options in one place.

Want to start watching today? It’s easy!

But wait! Are you a business owner looking for live MLS coverage all season long? You’re in luck! DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS customers can purchase MLS Season Pass right now. Trust us, you’ll be the best bar in town.