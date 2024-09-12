The Chicago Fire has had a rough go in the MLS over the last few seasons, and the 2024 season is no exception. With a late season surge in wins, can the Fire salvage their season or will they have to wait until next season to heat up the competition? Here’s how to watch Chicago Fire FC live on TV, so you can find out.

Chicago Fire FC Quick Facts Founding Season: 1998

Head Coach: Frank Klopas

Club Owners: Joe Mansueto

Conference: Eastern

Home Field: Soldier Field

Championships: 1 (1998)

2023 Finish: Did not make the playoffs

From NCAA and MLS to Premier League and beyond, DIRECTV has the soccer coverage you need.

Chicago Fire FC Schedule 2024

Check out the 2024 Chicago Fire FC schedule by clicking the link below to get all the watch information you need to see your team play live, from match times, channels, opponents and more!

2024 Chicago Fire FC Schedule

No Chicago Fire FC matches today? Check out the full MLS schedule here to find another game to tune in to.

How to Watch Chicago Fire FC Games on DIRECTV

Calling all Chicago Fire FC fans! You really don’t want to miss a moment of the rest of the 2024 MLS season. And we’ll give you the information you need to be able to do that right here.

While a select number of MLS matches will be available to watch on your local FOX channel or FOX Deportes, you’ll need Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass to catch every single MLS match with no blackouts. At this point in the season, fans can subscribe for 50% off, or $49 for the remainder of the season.

DIRECTV customers can integrate their Apple TV accounts with their DIRECTV interface, so you never need to switch inputs or remotes to watch the soccer content you want.

Learn more about connecting your favorite apps to DIRECTV here.

Chicago Fire FC Rivalries

The Chicago Fire FC has been around since the earliest days of the MLS, and that means they’ve had plenty of time to stir up some fierce rivalries. Here are a few of Chicago’s top rivalries:

Chicago Fire FC vs. Columbus Crew

This rivalry has been intense since the League’s inception, with both teams frequently clashing in important matches. The Crew has fared far better than the Fire over the years, but this rivalry nonetheless captivates fans with each encounter.

Unfortunately, the Chicago Fire FC won’t play the Columbus Crew again this season.

Chicago Fire FC vs. FC Dallas

The rivalry with FC Dallas is commemorated by the Brimstone Cup, which was introduced in 2001. This competition stems from their early years in MLS and symbolizes the heated battles the two teams have had over the years. The Brimstone Cup is awarded annually to the winner of the season series between the two clubs.

The Chicago Fire FC didn’t play FC Dallas this season.

Watch Soccer on DIRECTV

Are you ready to change up the game? With DIRECTV’s extensive sports coverage, soccer fans can get more of the sport they love live, without all the hassle.

Not only can you catch NCAA soccer, English Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX and more live on DIRECTV’s wide array of channels, but you can also connect your MLS Season Pass to your DIRECTV interface, making it easier than ever to see all your soccer options in one place.

Want to start watching today? It’s easy!

But wait! Are you a business owner looking for live MLS coverage all season long? You’re in luck! DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS customers can purchase MLS Season Pass right now.

Trust us, you’ll be the best bar in town.

Frequently Asked Questions How many MLS championships has Chicago Fire FC won? Chicago Fire FC has won MLS Championship in their inaugural season in 1998. Who is the head coach of the Chicago Fire FC? Frank Klopas is the current head coach of the Chicago Fire FC. When did Chicago Fire FC join MLS? 1998

