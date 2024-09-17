They may not be the first team to take up the mantle of the Portland Timbers, but they’re the one we know and love right now. Portland is riding a wave of success over the last few years, and they have their eyes set on playoffs soccer once again this season.

Here’s how to catch the remaining regular season matches on the Portland Timbers schedule, so you don’t miss a single kick, save or goal of this storied franchise’s season.

Portland Timbers Quick Facts Founding Season: 2011

Head Coach: Phil Neville

Club Owners: Peregrine Sports, LLC

Conference: Western

Home Field: Providence Park

Championships: 1 (2015)

2023 Finish: Did not make the playoffs

Portland Timbers Schedule 2024

Check out the 2024 Portland Timbers schedule by clicking the link below to get all the watch information you need, from match times, channels, opponents and more!

How to Watch Portland Timbers Games on DIRECTV

Calling all Portland Timbers fans! You really don’t want to miss a moment of the rest of the 2024 MLS season. And we’ll give you the information you need to be able to do that right here.

While a select number of MLS matches will be available to watch on your local FOX channel or FOX Deportes, you’ll need Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass to catch every single MLS match with no blackouts. At this point in the season, fans can subscribe for 50% off, or $49 for the remainder of the season.

DIRECTV customers can integrate their Apple TV accounts with their DIRECTV interface, so you never need to switch inputs or remotes to watch the soccer content you want.

Portland Timbers Rivalries

The Pacific Northwest is an important region when it comes to professional North American soccer, and a big part of that is the Cascadia Cup. Portland is one third of this three-way rivalry, along with the Seattle Sounders FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Here’s a look at this longstanding rivalry:

Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC

The rivalry between the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders is one of the oldest and fiercest in American soccer. This rivalry, known as the Cascadia Cup, stretches back to their days in the NASL (1970s) and continued through the USL and into MLS. The intense matches often draw large crowds and are marked by passionate fanbases on both sides, making this one of the most anticipated matchups in MLS each year​.

The Timbers will close out their regular season against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, October 19 at 9 p.m. ET.

Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Also part of the Cascadia Cup, the rivalry with Vancouver Whitecaps FC is another intense contest for Pacific Northwest supremacy. These two teams, along with Seattle, vie for the Cascadia Cup each year. Matches between Portland and Vancouver are known for their competitive nature, with both clubs frequently impacting each other’s playoff ambitions.

The Timbers will face off against the Whitecaps on September 28 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Frequently Asked Questions How many MLS Cups have the Portland Timbers won? The Portland Timbers have won one MLS title, in 2015 When did the Portland Timbers join MLS? The Portland Timbers joined Major League Soccer in 2011. Who is the head coach of the Portland Timbers? Phil Neville is the current head coach of the Portland Timbers.

