As one of the MLS’s inaugural teams, the San Jose Earthquakes have shaken up the League’s standings on numerous occasions, having been crowned champions twice. This season, they’re hanging out at the bottom of the standings, but they’re looking to set the tone for next season with a late rally.

Here’s your guide to catching the rest of the San Jose Earthquake’s regular season matches.

San Jose Earthquakes Quick Facts

Founding Season: 1996

Head Coach: Ian Russell (Interim)

Club Owners: John Fisher

Conference: Western

Home Field: PayPal Park

Championships: 2 (2001, 2003)

2023 Finish: Eliminated in the Wild Card round

San Jose Earthquakes Schedule 2024

Check out the 2024 San Jose Earthquakes schedule by clicking the link below to get all the watch information you need, from match times, channels, opponents and more!

2024 San Jose Earthquakes Schedule

No San Jose Earthquakes matches today? Check out the full MLS schedule here to find another game to tune in to.

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes Games on DIRECTV

Calling all San Jose Earthquakes fans! You really don’t want to miss a moment of the rest of the 2024 MLS season. And we’ll give you the information you need to be able to do that right here.

While a select number of MLS matches will be available to watch on your local FOX channel or FOX Deportes, you’ll need Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass to catch every single MLS match with no blackouts. At this point in the season, fans can subscribe for 50% off, or $49 for the remainder of the season.

DIRECTV customers can integrate their Apple TV accounts with their DIRECTV interface, so you never need to switch inputs or remotes to watch the soccer content you want.

Learn more about connecting your favorite apps to DIRECTV here.

San Jose Earthquakes Rivalries

The San Jose Earthquakes have their fair share of rivals on the West Coast. Here’s two of their most prominent rivalries, one of which is among the most prominent in the MLS:

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy

The rivalry between San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy, often referred to as the “California Clásico,” is one of the oldest and most intense in MLS. The teams have faced off in many high-stakes matches, including the famous 2003 playoffs where San Jose made a historic comeback from a 4-goal deficit​.

The San Jose Earthquakes won’t face the LA Galaxy again this season.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers

While newer, the rivalry with Portland has grown in intensity due to competitive Western Conference encounters, often involving passionate fanbases and key clashes in both regular season and playoffs​.

The San Jose Earthquakes won’t face the Portland Timbers again this season, either.

Frequently Asked Questions How many MLS Championships have the San Jose Earthquakes won? The San Jose Quakes have won two MLS Championships, 2001 and 2003. Who is the head coach of the San Jose Earthquakes? Ian Russell is the interim head coach of the San Jose Earthquakes. When did the San Jose Earthquakes join MLS? 1996

