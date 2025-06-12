Want to catch soccer legend Lionel Messi and other top players like Brian White of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Jeppe Tverskov from the newly formed San Diego FC in action during the 2025 MLS season? We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about getting started with MLS Season Pass on DIRECTV (no Apple TV necessary).

Can I Get MLS Season Pass without Apple TV?

Want MLS Season Pass but not interested in purchasing it through Apple TV? Great news for fans! Starting with the 2025 MLS season, you can get MLS Season Pass directly through DIRECTV, for both Satellite and streaming customers. This exciting multi-year partnership between DIRECTV and Apple lets you enjoy all the soccer match action without any need for extra subscriptions.

Business Owner? Find out how you can be the best sports bar in town when you sign up for MLS Season Pass for Business, sold exclusively by DIRECTV for Business.

Why Should I Get MLS Season Pass from DIRECTV?

Whether you already have DIRECTV or are starting to consider it, signing up for the MLS Season Pass with DIRECTV is a winning move. Why? Instead of juggling multiple streaming services, you can consolidate all your entertainment into a single platform — streamlining both viewing and billing.

With MLS Season Pass on DIRECTV, all charges are neatly bundled into one monthly billing statement. Say goodbye to complicated subscription spreadsheets; simplify your life and let us handle it!

And while you’re exploring options, why not add other premium sports channels like NBA League Pass or premium entertainment channels such as STARZ and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME? Add them to your DIRECTV account and enjoy a seamless viewing experience!

How Much Is MLS Season Pass?

To get the most out of the 2025 MLS season, you need MLS Season Pass — and you can get it for just $14.99/mo. + tax with DIRECTV. DIRECTV satellite customers can get the entire season plan (Feb-October), for just $99.

And starting on June 8th, 2025, satellite customers can subscribe for $69 for the remainder of the full current season in the DIRECTV interface on channels 480 through 495, similar to the viewing experience for other league packages like NHL Center Ice and NBA League Pass today.

What Does MLS Season Pass Include?

With the MLS Season Pass, enjoy comprehensive coverage of MLS games each weekend, including the excitement of MLS Sunday Night Soccer. With no blackouts throughout the season — including the Leagues Cup and the complete Audi MLS Cup Playoffs — you can follow not only your favorite team but all 30 MLS clubs.

Experience the thrill of four simultaneous games with MLS 360, a dynamic matchday show available in both English and Spanish, showcasing live look-ins and highlights from across the league. Plus, benefit from access to pre-match coverage, post-game analysis, highlights, player profiles, interviews, match replays and more, all delivered by top-notch commentators.

How Can I Sign Up for MLS Season Pass on DIRECTV?’

There are a few ways to sign up for MLS Season Pass for the current season:

Login to your DIRECTV account online and sign up by going to My TV Service or Manage My TV Package, and selecting MLS Season Pass as an add-on

Purchase a subscription from the channel guide on your TV

Watch Soccer on DIRECTV

Did you know that even without a full-season subscription to MLS Season Pass, DIRECTV customers can enjoy select soccer matches at no additional cost? Both residential and commercial DIRECTV customers can watch Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire for free during the 2025 Major League Soccer season. Soccer enthusiasts can take advantage of this opportunity to catch marquee matchups featuring some of the league’s most renowned franchises at no extra cost.

Plus, DIRECTV provides you with access to soccer leagues from around the world, including LIGA, UEFA and so much more. Get started today!

Frequently Asked Questions How can I get MLS Season Pass without Apple TV? As of the 2025 MLS season, you can purchase a subscription for MLS Season Pass through your DIRECTV account, providing an alternative to Apple TV. How much does MLS Season Pass cost? Streaming customers can get MLS Season Pass for just $14.99/mo. + tax during the MLS season. Satellite customers can get full-season access for just $99.

