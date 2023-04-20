In a world driven by monotony and routine, escaping into a land of a fantasy TV series can be exactly what you need to recharge your batteries. With the vast array of fantasy TV shows available on DIRECTV, it’s easier than ever to find your perfect escape.

Whether you’re in the mood for time travel, superheroes or dragons, DIRECTV has you covered.

Here are just a few of the best fantasy shows to watch right now:

‘Quantum Leap’

Quantum Leap is a revival of the cult classic sci-fi/fantasy show of the same name that aired in the late 1980s and early 1990s. This new show picks up 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) disappeared into the Quantum Leap accelerator. While investigating the mystery behind Beckett’s disappearance, Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) finds himself lost in time just like his predecessor.

Ben bounces around different moments in history while trying to find a way to return to his own time. Along the way, he must navigate emotional and personal struggles in order to right past wrongs and help the people he encounters in each time period. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the original series or new to the story, Quantum Leap makes for a truly engaging and heartwarming viewing experience.

‘The Flash’

For fans of superhero shows, The Flash is a must-see fantasy TV series. Based on the DC Comics character, the show follows Barry Allen (played by Grant Gustin), a forensic scientist who survives a freak accident and gains superhuman speed. As The Flash, Barry must use his powers to protect his city from villains and other threats.

The Flash features a strong ensemble cast, which includes characters like Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) and Iris West (Candice Patton). Their relationships and dynamics add depth and nuance to the show, making it much more than just a standard superhero romp.

‘House of the Dragon’

If you’re looking for something a bit more epic in scale, House of the Dragon is one of the best new fantasy shows to sink into. The series is a prequel to Game of Thrones, set 300 years before the events of the original show. Following the Targaryen family and their rise to power in Westeros, the story highlights the legendary figure of Aegon the Conqueror.

Fans of Game of Thrones will no doubt be excited to return to the world of Westeros, but even those who haven’t watched the original show should find plenty to enjoy in House of the Dragon. With a talented cast and a wealth of source material to draw from, this show has the potential to become a fantasy classic in its own right.

‘Game of Thrones’

Game of Thrones is one of the most famous TV fantasy shows of all time, based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin. The show is set in the fictional land of Westeros, where different families are vying for control of the Iron Throne, which would make them the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. The show is known for its complex and unpredictable storylines, which keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Praised for its stunning cinematography, powerful acting and intricate world-building, Game of Thrones features a diverse cast of characters, each with their unique motivations and backstories. With its mix of political intrigue, epic battles and supernatural elements Game of Thrones was a cultural phenomenon as it aired, with fans driven to dissect every detail of the show’s rich mythology.

‘A Discovery of Witches’

For a more romantic take on the fantasy genre, A Discovery of Witches is a great choice. This British fantasy show follows the story of Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer), a witch who discovers a magical manuscript and is soon surrounded by vampires, demons and other supernatural forces.

Showcasing some of TV’s best cinematography and stellar performances, A Discovery of Witches is a great show for those who are looking for romance and adventure. With two seasons currently available, this series packs plenty of surprises for both newcomers and longtime fans alike.

‘SuperGirl’

SuperGirl is a DC Comics superhero TV show that follows the story of Kara Danvers, Superman’s cousin who also has superpowers. The show features exciting action scenes and explores themes of female empowerment, making it a great choice for fans of the superhero genre. Kara struggles to balance her day job as a reporter with her duties as a superhero, while also dealing with her complicated relationships with her sister Alex and her mentor, J’onn J’onzz.

SuperGirl has been praised for its diverse cast and its portrayal of strong female characters. With its thrilling action sequences and well-written storylines, SuperGirl is a must-watch for fans of the superhero genre and anyone looking for a show with strong female characters.

‘The Twilight Zone’

The Twilight Zone has been rebooted for modern audiences, with a new series that premiered in 2019. The show continues to explore the themes of science fiction, horror and the supernatural, with standalone episodes that challenge viewers’ perceptions of reality.

The newest iteration of the series is produced by Jordan Peele, known for his work on the horror films Get Out and Us, and features an all-star cast of actors. The show’s storytelling is just as thought-provoking as the original, with episodes that tackle contemporary issues such as social media addiction, police brutality and political corruption.

Praised for its ability to capture the spirit of the original while also adding a fresh perspective, this revamp is a must-watch for every fan of the original series. With its talented cast and visionary production team, the new Twilight Zone is a worthy successor to the classic series that inspired it.

‘Motherland: Fort Salem’

Motherland: Fort Salem is one of the most popular TV fantasy shows today. The show takes place in an alternate reality where witches ended their persecution in the 17th century by making a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country. The show follows three young witches as they attend Fort Salem, a military academy that trains witches to become soldiers in the U.S. Army.

The series is praised for its diverse cast and its exploration of themes such as identity, loyalty and power. The show’s central characters are complex and flawed, with distinct personalities that make them both relatable and compelling.

With its innovative use of special effects and magical elements adding to the sense of wonder and immersion, Motherland: Fort Salem features a unique premise and world-building, making it a standout in the crowded fantasy genre.

‘The Vampire Diaries’

The Vampire Diaries is a supernatural teen drama television series that aired from 2009 to 2017 on The CW network. The show is based on a book series of the same name by L.J. Smith and follows the lives of the Salvatore brothers, Stefan and Damon, who are vampires, and their interactions with the town of Mystic Falls, Virginia and its residents.

The series begins with the return of Elena Gilbert, played by Nina Dobrev, to Mystic Falls after the death of her parents. She soon becomes involved with Stefan Salvatore, played by Paul Wesley, and his mysterious older brother Damon, played by Ian Somerhalder. The brothers have a complicated history and their relationship with Elena becomes increasingly complex as the series progresses.

The Vampire Diaries was a huge success for The CW and helped to establish the network as a home for young adult dramas. The show has a dedicated fan base that continues to celebrate and discuss the show years after its finale aired.

‘Legacies’

Legacies is a spin-off of The Originals which itself was a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries. The show is set in the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, a school for supernatural beings, and follows the story of Hope Mikaelson, a witch-vampire hybrid, as she navigates her way through school and life. Along with her friends, Lizzie and Josie Saltzman, Alaric Saltzman’s daughters, they try to uphold their families’ legacies while also dealing with the typical teenage drama.

The show also explores the broader mythology of The Vampire Diaries universe, bringing back fan-favorite characters and introducing new ones. With its intriguing storyline and memorable characters, Legacies is a great choice for anyone looking for a supernatural drama with a unique twist.

‘Roswell, New Mexico’

Roswell, New Mexico is a science fiction television series that premiered in 2019. It is a reboot of the original series Roswell, which aired in the early 2000s. The show is centered around the small town of Roswell, New Mexico, where a group of aliens is hiding in plain sight, disguised as humans.

The series follows the story of Liz Ortecho, a biomedical researcher who returns to Roswell to investigate the death of her sister. Along the way, she reconnects with her high school crush, Max Evans, who is revealed to be an alien with special abilities. As Liz begins to uncover the truth about Max and his alien friends, she finds herself caught in a web of secrets and danger.

Roswell, New Mexico explores themes of identity, love and acceptance, with a diverse cast of characters who come from different backgrounds and cultures. The show’s unique blend of science fiction and romance makes it a standout in the genre.

‘Lucifer’

Lucifer is a fantasy crime television series that premiered in 2016. The fantasy show is based on the character from the DC Comics series The Sandman, and centers around Lucifer Morningstar, who is the Devil himself.

Throughout the series, Lucifer grapples with his identity as the Devil, and his desire to be more than just a ruler of Hell. Forming relationships with various characters, including his therapist Linda, his brother Amenadiel, and Maze, Lucifer must confront his feelings and battle his own inner demons.

The show is praised for its darkly comedic tone, and its ability to explore complex themes such as morality, sin and love. Its diverse cast of characters adds depth to the story and allows the audience to explore different perspectives on these issues.

Lucifer is an entertaining watch that combines elements of fantasy, crime drama and comedy into one enthralling package. With its smart writing and excellent performances from the cast, it’s sure to keep viewers hooked until the very end.

