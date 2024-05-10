The Best Scientific Shows & Docuseries on TV Right Now

If you’re a fan of shows about science, grab your microscope, lab coat, and a healthy dose of scientific skepticism and dive right into this list of the top 10 best science shows to watch on TV right now.

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest science shows so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From Mysteries of the Abandoned to Strange Evidence, this list will help science show fans stay up to date on the most popular science shows available.

TOP 10 SCIENCE SHOWS TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending science shows that TV-watchers are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘Mysteries of the Abandoned’

Mysteries of the Abandoned isn’t just another exploration show. It’s a thrilling journey into the eerie remnants of forgotten pasts, from deserted factories to abandoned towns, led by a team of fearless explorers. Each episode captivates audiences as it ventures into the spine-chilling ruins, uncovering the historical and theoretical reasons behind their downfall.

The series unravels the secrets of these forgotten structures while offering an informative and intriguing glimpse into what life might have been like before they were abandoned. Packed with suspense, mystery and science, Mysteries of the Abandoned will have you on the edge of your seat episode after episode.

2. ‘Drain the Oceans’

Come dive into the incredible world of Drain the Oceans, a fascinating documentary series that explores the mysteries of the deep. Maritime archaeologists, historians and CGI professionals magically ‘drain’ the world’s vast seas, revealing shipwrecks, lost cities and ancient mysteries that have been hidden for centuries beneath the ocean waves.

Watch as each episode unlocks the secrets of history and the earth’s geological past, revealing a startling, underwater landscape with mountains, volcanoes and even rivers. Join this immersive underwater journey through time and witness the world’s extraordinary submerged treasures right in your living room.

3. ‘Aerial America’

Embark on a breathtaking bird’s eye journey across the United States with Aerial America. This compelling documentary series takes you to new heights, giving a sky-high perspective of America’s most iconic landmarks and hidden gems.

Each episode showcases the beauty and diversity of the different states, from sweeping landscapes to bustling cities. As you uncover the remarkable history and unique stories of each region from above, Aerial America deepens your appreciation for the splendor and diversity of the U.S. in a way like no other.

4. ‘Unearthed’

Delve into the world of historical mysteries and lost scientific treasures with Discovery Channel’s Unearthed. Using innovative animation technology and the latest in scientific research, each episode reveals secrets of magnificent structures left behind by civilizations of the past, all from an entirely new perspective.

From the Egyptian pyramids to long-lost Mayan temples, Unearthed takes you on a captivating journey beneath the surface of our planet’s most iconic sites. Witness how these ancient wonders were constructed, the forgotten civilizations that built them and the hidden treasures still waiting to be discovered.

5. ‘Forensic Files II’

Dive into the intricate world of modern science with Forensic Files II. Through the eyes of investigators and forensic scientists, this series examines crucial elements of evidence using advanced scientific tools and techniques to unravel unexpected truths behind some of the most fascinating crime scenes.

The show explores how far we’ve come in investigative technology, giving viewers a newfound appreciation for the details that can potentially solve a mystifying cold case or ensure justice prevails. It’s a thrilling journey for anyone with a curiosity for real-life mysteries, nuanced crime-solving narratives and the riveting junctures where science meets justice.

6. ‘Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild’

Step into the adventurous world of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild. Join hosts Peter Gros and Dr. Rae Wynn-Gant as they delve into the thrilling realm of wild animals and their habitats. With a keen eye and fearless spirit, the duo immerses viewers into the lives of endangered animals, revealing their struggles and triumphs in the vast ecosystems they inhabit.

This spellbinding series not only presents the breathtaking beauty and diversity of wildlife but also emphasizes the importance of wildlife conservation. Witness the captivating stories of survival from the world’s most untamed corners on Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild.

7. ‘What on Earth?’

Explore the mysterious and unknown territories of our planet with the engrossing TV series What on Earth? Aided by advanced satellite imagery, investigators delve into baffling phenomena and uncover truths buried beneath the surface.

From large hidden artefacts to unexplained environmental patterns, strange happenings and more, What on Earth? pushes the boundaries of science and investigative documentary shows. Tune in and join the on-screen experts as they unravel the earth’s hidden mysteries with the help of technology’s bird’s-eye view. This is a must-watch for all who crave to unravel the unsolved and the unexplored.

8. ‘Nature’

Nature is a breathtaking journey into the wilderness where audiences bear witness to amazing wildlife spectacles. Immerse yourself in the hidden life of incredible creatures, as the series elegantly choreographs the vital dance between biodiversity and the delicate balance of ecosystems.

Understand how each organism, no matter how small, plays its part in the tapestry of life. Prepare to have your eyes opened and curiosity piqued as you delve into the magical intricacies of the natural world with this gripping, must-watch documentary series.

9. ‘How the Universe Works’

How the Universe Works is the mind-bending scientific adventure you didn’t know you needed. Dive deep into cosmic phenomena as host Mike Rowe reveals secrets of our ever-expanding universe.

From the depths of black holes to the realms of dark matter, each episode navigates through the complexities of space using cleverly crafted animations and expert insight. Every viewer, irrespective of their scientific inclination, will find themselves captivated by the wonders of the universe explained in this awe-inspiring series.

10. ‘Strange Evidence’

Get ready for a jaw-dropping journey into the unexplainable with Strange Evidence. This series features scientists and experts who analyze baffling and often shocking footage from around the world that defy explanation.

Each episode dives deep into the mysteries of the universe, seeking answers for phenomena that seem to have none, leaving you on the edge of your seat. With its blend of paranormal wonders and scientific investigation, Strange Evidence is the ultimate series for thrill-seekers, science enthusiasts and lovers of the unknown.

And there you have it: the top 10 science shows to stream at home. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

