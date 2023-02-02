Calling all Cut, Color, Murder fans. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel is bringing back your favorite series and so much more in 2023. Whether you are interested in watching a tear-jerking, family-oriented feature or a recently released television film, the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel has you covered. Hallmark split off this channel from its sister network so that fans can enjoy nail-biting murder and mystery series and films 24 hours a day.



A few of the most popular movie and series genres you’ll find on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel are:

Murder-and-mystery films and series

Suspense (rich, dramatic and thought-provoking plots and stories)

Family-oriented programming

Note: Be sure to check your local DIRECTV channel guide to see the latest Hallmark Movies & Mysteries schedule. Whether you’re interested in streaming your favorite Hallmark mystery or you’re ready to cue up family-favorite Hallmark movies, DIRECTV has what you’re looking for.

What Hallmark mysteries will be returning in 2023?

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has always been a popular channel for mystery lovers looking to spend a night at home curled up on the couch or stream one of their favorite mysteries while on the go.

In 2023, Hallmark is bringing back the mysteries fans love, including:

Cut, Color, Murder (featuring Ryan McPartlin and Julie Gonzalo)

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder (featuring Candace Cameron Bure and Niall Matter)

The Journey Ahead (Holly Robinson Peete, Kaylee Bryant and Mark Humphrey)

Groundswell (Starring Lacey Chabert and Ektor Rivera)

How can I watch Hallmark Movies & Mysteries?

You can watch all your favorite Hallmark Movies & Mysteries streaming live on DIRECTV from the comfort of your home or any mobile device with an internet connection. If you’re at home, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries HD is on channel 565.

You can also find out what shows are playing on your favorite Hallmark channel by downloading the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries schedule from your TV set-top device or from our free mobile streaming app.

Is Hallmark free on DIRECTV?

Yes, the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel is available with DIRECTV ENTERTAINMENT and PREMIERE packages at no extra cost. You can also choose this single channel as an add-on for a small monthly charge. So, relax and pop a bag of popcorn with your family. You can watch Hallmark mystery movies at home or on the go without hurting your wallet.

To get the full Hallmark Movies & Mysteries experience, you’ll need to subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM or DIRECTV to access all your favorite movies any day you choose to stream.

