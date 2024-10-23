The National Basketball League’s 30 professional teams are some of the highest-paying franchises to be a member of as a professional athlete. NBA basketball pays better than even NFL football, on average.

But some players are just so good and so special that their salaries reach a new tier entirely, far beyond the league average. These are the household name, franchise-face players like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan were.

Who’s the current highest earner in the NBA? Let’s take a look.

Who is the Highest-Paid NBA Player?

The honor of current highest-paid player in the NBA goes to … Stephen Curry, point guard for the Golden State Warriors. At $55.8 million, Curry is by far the highest paid player in the NBA. The next closest is the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokić, who makes $51.4 million.

So, what lands you the most lucrative contract in one of the most lucrative professional sports? Try Curry’s four NBA championship titles, two MVP awards and ten All-Star selections.

Curry is also credited with popularizing dynamic three-point shooting, and many consider him the greatest three-point shooter to ever play the game. He holds records for efficiency and three-pointers, in addition to other accolades.

Top 30 Highest-Paid NBA Players

So, besides Curry, who else is bringing in the big bucks in the NBA? This list should be pretty familiar to any serious NBA fan: most of its members are perennial fixtures of the NBA playoffs.

Household NBA names like Joel Embiid, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Kawhi Leonard and Jaylen Brown are nearing or make north of $50 million. Many of those players were also on the U.S. Olympic Basketball team during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Here’s a look at the top 30 players who make the most money playing NBA basketball. And to find out which teams of pushing out the most cash this NBA season, check out our NBA Team Payrolls Guide.

What’s the Average NBA Salary?

The NBA has the highest average salary of any major U.S. sport at $9.7 million in the 2023-24 season.

What is the NBA’s Minimum Wage?

The NBA’s lowest-paid players may not make nearly as much as their household-name peers, but the NBA’s minimum wage is still a lucrative salary to make a living playing your favorite sport: The lowest paid players in the NBA still make a little over $1 million in their first year.

That figure is also higher than the minimum wage in other sports: rookies make a minimum of $795,000 in the NFL, $775,000 in the NHL, $740,000 in the MLB and $89,000 in the MLS.

